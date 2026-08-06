DoubleVerify Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: DoubleVerify Inc. DoubleVerify Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Recent Business Announcement:

On August 6, 2026, DV entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Neptune BidCo US Inc., a Delaware corporation(“Parent”) and parent company of Nielsen Holdings (“Nielsen”), whereby Nielsen will acquire DV. Additional details regarding the transaction are included in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call, Webcast, and Other Information

In light of the pending transaction, DV is suspending future earnings and investors calls for the duration of the transaction’s pendency, including the conference call previously scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today, August 6, 2026. Additionally, DV is withdrawing all previously issued financial outlook and guidance for the duration of the transaction's pendency. Future updates regarding the transaction and DV’s strategic progress will be provided through official press releases and regulatory filings as appropriate.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

(All comparisons are to the second quarter of 2025)

  • Total revenue of $193.8 million, an increase of 3%.
    • Activation revenue of $107.7 million, a decrease of 1%.
    • Measurement revenue of $66.8 million, an increase of 6%.
    • Supply-side revenue of $19.3 million, an increase of 13%
  • Net income of $12.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $65.3 million, which represented a 34% adjusted EBITDA margin.
  • Cash balance of $210 million, with no debt outstanding.

Key Business Terms

Activation revenue is generated from the evaluation, verification, and measurement of advertising impressions purchased through programmatic demand-side and social media platforms.

Measurement revenue is generated from the verification and measurement of advertising impressions that are directly purchased on digital media properties, including publishers, CTV and social media platforms.

Supply-Side revenue is generated from platforms and publisher partners who use DoubleVerify’s data analytics to evaluate, verify and measure their advertising inventory.

 
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
 
       
  As of As of
(in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
Assets:      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $210,174  $259,038 
Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $9,133 and $8,096 as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively  214,926   221,158 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  46,325   39,132 
Total current assets  471,425   519,328 
Property, plant and equipment, net  129,053   103,284 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  63,129   66,908 
Goodwill  511,585   516,002 
Intangible assets, net  87,872   101,616 
Deferred tax assets  30,971   30,920 
Other non-current assets  16,060   16,024 
Total assets $1,310,095  $1,354,082 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:      
Current liabilities      
Trade payables $12,992  $14,662 
Accrued expenses  52,426   73,552 
Operating lease liabilities, current  7,932   9,057 
Income tax liabilities  1,952   3,829 
Current portion of finance lease obligations  12,850   6,982 
Other current liabilities  16,664   13,481 
Total current liabilities  104,816   121,563 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current  74,652   77,917 
Finance lease obligations  16,396   5,595 
Deferred tax liabilities  13,066   11,467 
Other non-current liabilities  6,715   6,208 
Total liabilities  215,645   222,750 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)      
Stockholders’ equity      
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 177,110 shares issued and 154,935 outstanding as of June 30, 2026; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 176,546 shares issued and 161,900 outstanding as of December 31, 2025  177   177 
Additional paid-in capital  1,073,680   1,059,938 
Treasury stock, at cost, 22,175 shares and 14,646 shares as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively  (313,245)  (247,982)
Retained earnings  325,192   305,864 
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of income taxes  8,646   13,335 
Total stockholders’ equity  1,094,450   1,131,332 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,310,095  $1,354,082 


 
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
 
             
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025  2026  2025 
Revenue $193,789 $189,021  $374,614  $354,082 
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)  32,484  33,126   65,643   64,092 
Product development  46,393  47,203   91,774   91,920 
Sales, marketing and customer support  48,260  50,871   93,855   94,572 
General and administrative  26,967  29,576   52,682   56,103 
Depreciation and amortization  16,660  14,697   31,999   27,084 
Income from operations  23,025  13,548   38,661   20,311 
Interest expense  475  443   888   863 
Other expense (income), net  644  (2,105)  1,637   (5,284)
Income before income taxes  21,906  15,210   36,136   24,732 
Income tax expense  8,988  6,452   16,808   13,613 
Net income $12,918 $8,758  $19,328  $11,119 
Earnings per share:            
Basic $0.08 $0.05  $0.12  $0.07 
Diluted $0.08 $0.05  $0.12  $0.07 
Weighted-average common stock outstanding:            
Basic  153,959  162,740   157,346   163,922 
Diluted  157,891  166,697   160,981   167,813 
Comprehensive income:            
Net income $12,918 $8,758  $19,328  $11,119 
Other comprehensive income (loss):            
Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment  242  19,383   (4,689)  26,876 
Total comprehensive income $13,160 $28,141  $14,639  $37,995 


 
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (UNAUDITED)
 
                       
                  Accumulated Other   
            Additional    Comprehensive Total
  Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid-in Retained Income (Loss) Stockholders’
(in thousands) Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Net of Income Taxes Equity
Balance as of January 1, 2026 176,546 $177 14,646  $(247,982) $1,059,938  $305,864 $13,335   1,131,332 
Foreign currency translation adjustment               (4,931)  (4,931)
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings    142   (1,437)          (1,437)
Stock-based compensation expense          25,613        25,613 
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options          43        43 
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 90                  
Common stock issued upon vesting of performance stock units 53                  
Shares repurchased under authorized repurchase programs    7,270   (75,145)          (75,145)
Excise tax on shares repurchased       (618)          (618)
Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards    (1,298)  20,239   (20,239)        
Net income             6,410     6,410 
Balance as of March 31, 2026 176,689 $177 20,760  $(304,943) $1,065,355  $312,274 $8,404  $1,081,267 
Foreign currency translation adjustment               242   242 
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings    392   (4,025)          (4,025)
Stock-based compensation expense          26,941        26,941 
Common stock issued under employee purchase plan          1,031        1,031 
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options          1,223        1,223 
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 392                  
Common stock issued upon vesting of performance stock units 29                  
Shares repurchased under authorized repurchase programs    2,497   (25,050)          (25,050)
Excise tax on shares repurchased       (97)          (97)
Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards    (1,474)  20,870   (20,870)        
Net income             12,918     12,918 
Balance as of June 30, 2026 177,110 $177 22,175  $(313,245) $1,073,680  $325,192 $8,646  $1,094,450 
                       
Balance as of January 1, 2025 174,003 $174 6,934  $(131,620) $974,383  $255,214 $(14,692) $1,083,459 
Foreign currency translation adjustment               7,493   7,493 
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings    210   (3,210)          (3,210)
Stock-based compensation expense          25,080        25,080 
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 58         222        222 
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 641  1       (1)        
Common stock issued upon vesting of performance stock units 71                  
Shares repurchased under authorized repurchase programs    5,169   (82,240)          (82,240)
Excise tax on shares repurchased       (64)  (668)       (732)
Treasury stock reissued upon settlement of equity awards    (18)  350   (350)        
Net income             2,361     2,361 
Balance as of March 31, 2025 174,773 $175 12,295  $(216,784) $998,666  $257,575 $(7,199) $1,032,433 
Foreign currency translation adjustment               19,383   19,383 
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings    35   (494)          (494)
Stock-based compensation expense          28,053        28,053 
Common stock issued under employee purchase plan 135         1,577        1,577 
Common stock issued upon exercise of stock options 29         148        148 
Common stock issued upon vesting of restricted stock units 954  1       (1)        
Common stock issued upon vesting of performance stock units 14                  
Excise tax on shares repurchased       157           157 
Net income             8,758     8,758 
Balance as of June 30, 2025 175,905 $176 12,330  $(217,121) $1,028,443  $266,333 $12,184  $1,090,015 


 
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
 
       
  Six Months Ended
  June 30,
(in thousands) 2026  2025 
Operating activities:      
Net income $19,328  $11,119 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities      
Bad debt expense  2,409   1,499 
Depreciation and amortization expense  31,999   27,084 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  217   217 
Non-cash lease expense  4,199   3,905 
Deferred taxes  1,586   298 
Stock-based compensation expense  49,774   51,349 
Interest expense, net  348   255 
Loss on disposal of fixed assets     89 
Other  804   (419)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations      
Trade receivables  3,016   40,951 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (7,149)  (32,762)
Trade payables  (1,638)  638 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  (24,480)  (16,947)
Net cash provided by operating activities  80,413   87,276 
Investing activities:      
Purchase of property, plant and equipment  (21,056)  (15,813)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired     (82,578)
Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments     12,684 
Other investing activities     (1,000)
Net cash used in investing activities  (21,056)  (86,707)
Financing activities:      
Proceeds from common stock issued upon exercise of stock options  1,266   370 
Proceeds from common stock issued under employee purchase plan  1,031   1,577 
Finance lease payments  (3,179)  (1,379)
Shares repurchased under authorized repurchase programs  (100,195)  (82,240)
Payment of excise tax on shares repurchased  (884)  (668)
Shares repurchased for settlement of employee tax withholdings  (5,462)  (3,704)
Net cash used in financing activities  (107,423)  (86,044)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash  (821)  4,547 
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  (48,887)  (80,928)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - Beginning of period  260,034   293,741 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - End of period $211,147  $212,813 
       
Cash and cash equivalents $210,174  $211,784 
Restricted cash - current (included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets)     37 
Restricted cash - non-current (included in Other non-current assets on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets)  973   992 
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $211,147  $212,813 
Supplemental cash flow information:      
Cash paid for interest $573  $500 
Non-cash investing and financing activities:      
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities, net of impairments and tenant improvement allowances $245  $2,168 
Acquisition of equipment under finance lease $19,847  $13,805 
Capital assets financed by accounts payable and accrued expenses $66  $249 
Stock-based compensation included in capitalized software development costs $2,785  $1,783 
Accrued excise tax on net share repurchases $715  $575 


Comparison of the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025

Revenue

                       
 Three Months Ended June 30, Change Change Six Months Ended June 30, Change Change
 2026 2025 $ % 2026 2025 $ %
 (In Thousands)      (In Thousands)      
Revenue by customer type:                      
Activation$107,683 $108,950 $(1,267) (1)% $208,230 $204,121 $4,109 2%
Measurement 66,760  62,895  3,865  6   128,563  116,326  12,237 11 
Supply-side 19,346  17,176  2,170  13   37,821  33,635  4,186 12 
Total revenue$193,789 $189,021 $4,768  3% $374,614 $354,082 $20,532 6%
                         

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Net income, Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion (collectively "Non-GAAP Financial Measures") are useful in evaluating our business.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. We calculate Non-GAAP net income as GAAP net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of stock-based compensation and certain other items that are not related to our core operations, such as amortization of acquired intangibles assets, acquisition-related costs, other non-recurring costs, as well as the income tax effect of these adjustments. Basic non-GAAP earnings per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by the number of weighted-average common stock outstanding. Diluted Non-GAAP earnings per share adjusts the Basic Non-GAAP earnings per share for the potential dilutive impact of shares of common stock using the treasury stock method. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP less purchases of property, plant, and equipment which includes capitalized software development costs. Free cash flow conversion is calculated as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the same period. We use the Non-GAAP Financial Measures as measures of operational efficiency to understand and evaluate our core business operations. We believe that these Non-GAAP Financial Measures are useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of our core business and for understanding and evaluating trends in our operating results on a consistent basis by either excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance or by measuring cash generated by our operations that is available for various strategic initiatives.

The following tables show DV’s non-GAAP financial metrics reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial metrics included in this release.

            
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2026  2025  2026  2025 
 (In Thousands) (In Thousands)
Net income$12,918  $8,758  $19,328  $11,119 
Net income margin 7%  5%  5%  3%
Depreciation and amortization 16,660   14,697   31,999   27,084 
Stock-based compensation 25,525   27,007   49,774   51,349 
Interest expense 475   443   888   863 
Income tax expense 8,988   6,452   16,808   13,613 
M&A and restructuring costs (a)    504      1,666 
Other costs (b) 117   1,518   95   1,518 
Other expense (income) (c) 644   (2,105)  1,637   (5,284)
Adjusted EBITDA$65,327  $57,274  $120,529  $101,928 
Adjusted EBITDA margin 34%  30%  32%  29%


            
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2026  2025  2026  2025 
 (In Thousands) (In Thousands)
Net Income$12,918  $8,758  $19,328  $11,119 
Stock-based compensation 25,525   27,007   49,774   51,349 
Amortization of acquired intangibles 6,536   8,068   13,091   15,307 
M&A and restructuring costs (a)    504      1,666 
Other costs (b) 117   1,518   95   1,518 
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (d) (9,975)  (11,500)  (19,518)  (21,650)
Non-GAAP net income$35,121  $34,355  $62,770  $59,309 
            
GAAP earnings per share:           
Basic$0.08  $0.05  $0.12  $0.07 
Diluted$0.08  $0.05  $0.12  $0.07 
            
GAAP Weighted-average common stock outstanding:           
Basic 153,959   162,740   157,346   163,922 
Diluted 157,891   166,697   160,981   167,813 
            
Non-GAAP earnings per share:           
Basic$0.23  $0.21  $0.40  $0.36 
Diluted$0.22  $0.21  $0.39  $0.35 
            
Non-GAAP Weighted-average common stock outstanding:           
Basic 153,959   162,740   157,346   163,922 
Diluted 157,891   166,697   160,981   167,813 


(a) M&A and restructuring costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 consist of transaction costs related to the acquisition of Rockerbox.
(b) Other costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 consist of expenses with respect to litigation and regulatory matters outside of the ordinary course. Other costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 consist of expenses incurred with respect to litigation and regulatory matters outside of the ordinary course and costs related to the early termination of an office lease.
(c) Other expense (income) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025 consist of interest income earned on interest-bearing monetary assets, and the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.
(d) We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using a non-GAAP effective tax rate to provide consistency across reporting periods. For the non-GAAP reconciliation, effective tax rates for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were calculated using assumed blended tax rates of 31%, respectively. These rates represent a blend of the statutory federal tax and state taxes rates associated with the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. We will periodically reevaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events such as relevant tax law changes.


            
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2026  2025  2026  2025 
 (In Thousands) (In Thousands)
Net cash provided by operating activities$76,242  $49,613  $80,413  $87,276 
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (10,513)  (9,527)  (21,056)  (15,813)
Free cash flow$65,729  $40,086  $59,357  $71,463 
Free cash flow conversion 101%  70%  49%  70%
                

These Non-GAAP Financial Measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations of these measures are:

  • they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;
  • they do not reflect our capital expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • they do not reflect income tax expense or the cash requirements to pay income taxes;
  • they do not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal debt payments; and
  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges related mainly to intangible assets, certain assets being depreciated and amortized will have to be replaced in the future, and they do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these Non-GAAP Financial Measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. You should compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using the Non-GAAP Financial Measures only supplementally.

Total stock-based compensation expense recorded in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income is as follows:

             
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
(in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025
Product development $10,109 $10,389 $19,519 $19,655
Sales, marketing and customer support  7,588  8,826  14,712  16,455
General and administrative  7,828  7,792  15,543  15,239
Total stock-based compensation $25,525 $27,007 $49,774 $51,349
             

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any statements in this press release regarding the proposed transaction with Parent, future revenues, earnings, margins, financial performance or results of operations, and any other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that disruptions from the proposed transaction with Parent (including the ability of certain counterparties to terminate or amend contracts upon a change of control) will harm DV’s business, including current plans and operations, including during the pendency of the transaction, the risk that the Merger may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect DV’s business and the price of its common stock, the competitiveness of our solutions amid technological developments or evolving industry standards, the competitiveness of our market, system failures, security breaches, cyberattacks or natural disasters, economic downturns and unstable market conditions, our ability to collect payments, data privacy legislation and regulation, public criticism of digital advertising technology, our international operations, our use of “open source” software, our limited operating history and the potential for our revenues and results of operations to fluctuate in the future. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make.

Further information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are included under the caption “Risk Factors” in DV’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026 once filed with the SEC and other filings and reports we make with the SEC from time to time.

We have based our forward-looking statements on our management’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available to our management at the time the statements are made. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, we make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

Investor Relations

Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group
IR@doubleverify.com

Media Contact

Chris Harihar
Crenshaw Communications
646-535-9475
chris@crenshawcomm.com


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