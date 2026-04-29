LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

 | Source: LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD. LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

WUXI, China, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (Nasdaq: LOBO) (“LOBO” or the “Company”), an innovative electric mobility vehicles manufacturer and seller, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Mr. Huajian Xu, Chief Executive Officer of LOBO, commented, “Fiscal year 2025 represents a year of steady progress alongside significant investment to support future expansion. Our 9.6% revenue growth, driven by strong double-digit growth in our core products—e-bicycles and e-tricycles—contributed to a 26.0% increase in gross profit and a stable gross margin at 13.14%, providing a solid foundation for expanded research and development (R&D) in new technologies and innovations.

During fiscal 2025, the Company invested $3.74 million in research and development, representing a year-over-year doubling of R&D spending and accounting for 16.11% of total revenue, a significant rise from 7.85% in fiscal 2024. This substantial and elevated investment underscores our “Four-New” strategic focus on new markets, new products, new materials, and new designs, as well as our commitment to new product development, continuous optimization, and ongoing exploration of new technologies. These next-generation capabilities are designed to elevate product performance, enhance user experience, strengthen market differentiation, and build a durable technical moat as the industry accelerates toward intelligent mobility.

Through continued investment in research, we are enhancing our ability to diversify our product portfolio and strengthen a resilient supply chain, positioning ourselves to navigate market changes, capture emerging opportunities, and expand into new segments and regions.

At the same time, our international sales network expanded significantly over the past year, reaching 150 dealers across approximately 60 countries, up from 50 dealers in fiscal year 2024. This milestone underscores our execution capabilities and validates the effectiveness of our global expansion strategy.

Meanwhile, our gross margin expanded year-over-year to 13.14%, reflecting improving operational efficiency, optimized product mix, and tighter cost controls. Compared with major domestic peers, we maintain a clear trajectory of margin improvement underpinned by our intelligent product strategy and lean supply chain management.

Backed by artificial intelligence empowerment, a foreign trade-focused business model, and strategic deployment of high-margin niche products, the Company maintains a distinct advantage in the pace of profit recovery. Our consistent improvement in gross profit, margin quality, and operating efficiency demonstrates the strengthening fundamentals of our business, accelerating our path to sustainable profitability while building lasting competitive advantages and enhancing investor confidence in our long-term value.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to disciplined execution and innovation to deliver sustainable value for our shareholders.”

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were $23.2 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 9.6% from $21.2 million in fiscal year 2024.
  • Gross profit was $3.1 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 26.0% from $2.5 million in fiscal year 2024.
  • Gross profit margin was 13.0% in fiscal year 2025, compared to 12.0% in fiscal year 2024.
  • Net loss was $5.5 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.8 million in fiscal year 2024.
  • Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.52 in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.11 in fiscal year 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were $23.2 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 9.6% from $21.2 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase in revenues was primarily driven by the increase in electric vehicles and accessories sales.

  • Revenue from two-wheeled e-bicycles was $13.1 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 23.6% from $10.6 million in fiscal year 2024.
  • Revenue from two-wheeled e-mopeds was $37,111 in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 86.1% from $266,962 in fiscal year 2024.
  • Revenue from three-wheeled electric vehicles was $6.0 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 42.2% from $4.2 million in fiscal year 2024.
  • Revenue from four-wheeled electric off-highway shuttles was $0.8 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 27.5% from $0.6 million in fiscal year 2024.
  • Revenue from parts and accessories was $0.5 million in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 57.8% from $1.2 million in fiscal year 2024.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenue was $20.1 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 7.4% from $18.7 million in fiscal year 2024. The percentage increase in cost of revenue was consistent with the 10.0% increase in revenues.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $3.1 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 26.0% from $2.5 million in fiscal year 2024.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $7.1 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 62.5% from $4.4 million in fiscal year 2024.

  • Selling and marketing expenses were $691,174 in fiscal year 2025, a decrease from $716,021 in fiscal year 2024.
  • General and administrative expenses were $2.7 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase from $2.0 million in fiscal year 2024. The general and administrative expenses increased primarily due to the costs related to being a public company, including audit fees and consulting fees.
  • Research and development expenses were $3.7 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase from $1.7 million in fiscal year 2024.

Net Loss

Net loss was $5.5 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.8 million in fiscal year 2024.

Basic and Diluted Loss per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.52 in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.11 in fiscal year 2024.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.9 million, compared to $1.4 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.7 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $2.9 million in fiscal year 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities was $0.7 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.3 million in fiscal year 2024.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $1.4 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $4.6 million in fiscal year 2024.

About LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) is a manufacturer of electric mobility products. As a technology-driven company, LOBO focuses on the development and production of environmentally friendly mobility solutions and smart devices. Its product portfolio includes electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, electric tricycles, electric off-road vehicles (such as golf carts and mobility scooters), solar-powered vehicles, and other intelligent products.

LOBO is committed to promoting sustainable transportation through advanced technologies, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency.

For more information, please visit: www.loboebike.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions in this announcement. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 28, 2026, and other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Zane Xu
Investor Relations Manager
Email: ir@loboai.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Tel: +1-646-932-7242
Email: investors@ascent-ir.com

   
LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)
   
 As of 
 December 31,  December 31, 
 2025  2024 
Assets       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents$908,341  $1,379,434 
Restricted cash -   510,156 
Accounts receivable, net 3,107,520   1,506,894 
Inventories, net 9,698,754   8,592,767 
Short-term investments 747,709   - 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,366,882   7,689,423 
Assets held for sale -   1,527,589 
Total current assets 17,829,206   21,206,263 
Property and equipment, net 1,097,411   728,438 
Intangible assets, net 308,553   871,044 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 1,014,161   1,037,883 
Deferred tax assets 247,309   175,960 
Total Assets 20,496,640   24,019,588 
        
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity       
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable$1,768,339  $2,217,720 
Advances from customers 2,067,018   1,843,976 
Other current payables 3,360,773   1,798,252 
Taxes payable 1,414,938   934,158 
Amounts due to related parties 38,564   712,410 
Short-term loans 2,968,491   132,777 
Convertible note payable, net -   12,820 
Liabilities held for sale -   5,486,344 
Operating lease liabilities, current 1,233,892   768,544 
Total current liabilities 12,852,015   13,907,001 
Long-term loans 95,441   236,513 
Deferred tax liabilities 151,308   - 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 410,572   554,366 
Total liabilities 13,509,336   14,697,880 
        
Equity:       
Ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value per share; Nil and 50,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and 2024; Nil and 8,630,000 shares issued as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively; Nil and 7,780,000 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) -   8,630 
Class A ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value per share; 90,000,000 and nil shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and 2024; 8,838,194 and nil shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 8,839   - 
Class B ordinary shares (US$0.001 par value per share; 10,000,000 and nil shares authorized as of December 31, 2025 and 2024; 3,730,320 and nil shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 3,730   - 
Additional paid-in capital 10,804,674   8,781,273 
(Accumulated deficit)/Retained earnings (3,795,004)  644,930 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (199,379)  (577,762)
Statutory reserve 164,444   464,637 
Total LOBO Technologies LTD’s shareholders’ equity 6,987,304   9,321,708 
Total Equity 6,987,304   9,321,708 
        
Total Liabilities and Equity$20,496,640  $24,019,588 

The Pre-delivery of 850,000 ordinary shares were not considered outstanding as of December 31, 2024.

 
LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)
   
 For the years ended 
 December 31, 
 2025  2024  2023 
Revenues$23,217,642  $21,188,606  $15,474,918 
Cost of revenues 20,122,013   18,731,995   13,266,821 
Gross Profit 3,095,629   2,456,611   2,208,097 
            
Operating expenses           
Selling and marketing expenses 691,174   716,021   610,487 
General and administrative expenses 2,717,575   2,020,003   516,187 
Research and development expenses 3,740,163   1,663,445   262,375 
Total operating expenses 7,148,912   4,399,469   1,389,049 
            
Operating (loss)/income (4,053,283)  (1,942,858)  819,048 
            
Other (expenses)/income           
Interest expense (1,744,361)  (20)  (7,508)
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries 50,907   836,112   - 
Other income 356,127   380,892   519,784 
Total other (expenses)/income, net (1,337,327)  1,216,984   512,276 
            
(Loss)/Income before income tax expense (5,390,610)  (725,874)  1,331,324 
Income tax expense 86,085   119,967   344,853 
Net (loss)/income (5,476,695)  (845,841)  986,471 
            
Net (loss)/income (5,476,695)  (845,841)  986,471 
Less: Net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest -   33,005   (16,873)
Net (loss)/income attributable to LOBO Technologies LTD (5,476,695)  (812,836)  969,598 
            
Net (loss)/income (5,476,695)  (845,841)  986,471 
Foreign currency translation adjustments 378,383   (204,541)  (187,459)
Total comprehensive (loss) income (5,098,312)  (1,050,382)  799,012 
Less: Comprehensive net income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest -   37,574   (12,304)
Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to LOBO Technologies LTD$(5,098,312)  (1,012,808)  786,708 
            
Net (loss)/income per share, basic and diluted$(0.52) $(0.11)  0.15 
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 10,436,753   7,478,361   6,400,000 
            


LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS		 
   
 For the years ended December 31, 
 2025  2024  2023 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net (loss)/income(5,476,695) (845,841) 986,471 
Adjustment to reconcile net (loss)/income to net cash used in operating activities        
Depreciation and amortization710,476  1,004,089  722,778 
Gain on disposal of property and equipment-  (17,815) - 
Realized and unrealized gain on short-term investments(270,011) (15,632) - 
Class A ordinary shares issued for consulting services1,076,875  -  - 
Loss on sale of long-term investments-  -  13,319 
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets428,072  370,283  181,791 
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries(50,907) (836,112) - 
Unrealized loss on assets held for sale-  455,938  - 
Amortization of convertible note issuance costs1,634,150  11,970  - 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities        
Accounts receivable(1,493,138) 617,183  437,684 
Inventories(710,006) (4,658,182) (2,038,096)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets4,510,096  (2,426,075) (4,021,436)
Deferred tax assets(61,923) (178,494) - 
Deferred tax liabilities147,216  -  - 
Accounts payable(533,286) 1,386,960  (816,530)
Advance from customers138,452  363,803  1,409,334 
Other current payables(2,074,303) 1,241,012  (42,482)
Taxes payable427,980  923,896  1,871,485 
Operating lease liabilities(104,277) (332,159) (120,936)
Net cash used in operating activities(1,701,229) (2,935,176) (1,416,618)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Interest-free loans to related parties-  -  (16,896,831)
Interest-free loans repaid by related parties-  -  20,319,617 
Purchase of short-term investment(4,424,736) (125,075) (70,275)
Sales of short-term investment3,959,958  71,869  - 
Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries208,696  94,640  - 
Purchase of property and equipment(427,099) (325,257) (314,197)
Purchase of intangible assets(2,363) -  (985,995)
Additional consideration paid for reorganization-  -  (1,437,646)
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities(685,544) (283,823) 614,673 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds of interest-free loans from related parties1,382,936  8,747,287  4,811,327 
Repayments of interest-free loans to related parties(2,629,958) (9,246,025) (3,658,828)
Proceeds from issuance of convertible bonds, net of issuance costs-  1,500,850  - 
Repayments of short-term loans(793,043) -  (197,715)
Proceeds of long-term loans-  239,919  141,225 
Proceeds from short-term loans3,533,913  190,277  - 
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares-  3,180,963  - 
Payment for repurchase of Class A ordinary shares(74) -  - 
Repayments of long-term loans(134,842) -    
Net cash provided by financing activities1,358,932  4,613,271  1,096,009 
         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents46,592  24,983  (6,558)
         
         
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS(981,249) 1,419,255  287,506 
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of year1,889,590  470,335  182,829 
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of year908,341  1,889,590  470,335 
         
RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of year        
Cash, cash equivalents1,379,434  470,335  182,829 
Restricted cash510,156  -  - 
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of year1,889,590  470,335  182,829 
         
RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of year        
Cash, cash equivalents908,341  1,379,434  470,335 
Restricted cash-  510,156  - 
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of year908,341  1,889,590  470,335 
         
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION        
Cash paid during the year for:        
Income taxes-  (657) (239)
Interest49,713  20  408 
         
NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS        
Addition of right-of-use assets360,775  999,805  273,334 
Other payables released from the sale of property and equipment-  19,456  - 
Fair value adjustment for Pre-Delivery ordinary shares related to the issuance of convertible notes-  1,499,150  - 
Other payables released from the sale of subsidiaries3,547,826  1,183,624  - 
Class A ordinary shares issued upon conversion of convertible note payable and accrued interest1,687,108  -  - 
Debt offsetting with related party and third party293,061  -  - 
         

GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 