SEACOR Marine Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

HOUSTON, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were $44.3 million, operating loss was $6.4 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $6.7 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $55.5 million, operating loss of $5.3 million, and DVP of $13.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, and consolidated operating revenues of $52.3 million, operating loss of $5.2 million, and DVP of $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Notable first quarter items include:

  • 20.2% decrease in revenues from the first quarter of 2025 and a 15.4% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Average day rates of $18,199, a 3.3% decrease from the first quarter of 2025, and a 3.9% increase from the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • 59% utilization, a decrease from 60% in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease from 69% in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • DVP margin of 15.2%, a decrease from 24.5% in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease from 18.5% in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • During the first quarter of 2026, the Company completed the sale of one 201’ platform supply vessel (“PSV”) built in 2015 for total proceeds of $14.6 million and a gain of $7.3 million.
  • At the end of the first quarter of 2026, the Company had an additional five vessels classified as held for sale. Two of these vessels were sold in April 2026, and the remaining three vessels are expected to be sold during the second quarter of 2026.

For the first quarter of 2026, net loss was $15.8 million ($0.61 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss for the first quarter of 2025 of $15.5 million ($0.56 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, the first quarter 2026 results compare to a net loss of $14.6 million ($0.57 earnings per basic and diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“Our first quarter results reflect lower revenues driven by fewer available days following vessel sales in the last year, vessels repositioning or waiting to commence long term contracts during the quarter, and our two premium liftboats remaining under repair and uncontracted. Utilization should normalize at healthier levels once we have completed the repositioning of the fleet and have completed the sales of five vessels classified as held for sale during the second quarter of 2026.

The improvement in average day rates is driven by the commencement of several term contracts for PSVs during the first quarter in Brazil and the North Sea. Rates for fast supply vessels (“FSVs”) were stable during the quarter, even as we redeployed two FSVs previously laid up in the United States to international markets and we brought the last remaining FSV out of laid up status in preparation for international deployment in the second quarter.

Geographically, we continue to see progress in the Latin America and West Africa regions, with the fleet in these regions largely contracted following the end of the first quarter. In the United States, we continue to see low levels of activity in the markets we serve and have adjusted our fleet presence accordingly.

With regards to the Middle East, it is premature to evaluate the long-term impact of the conflict. In the short term, the conflict has increased labor and insurance costs in the region, and caused delays in our ability to conclude the maintenance scope of work for our two premium liftboats in the region. We do not expect either of these vessels to work during the second quarter of 2026. At the end of the first quarter, excluding the two liftboats, we had nine vessels in the region, of which seven have continued to operate for our customers in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, one vessel is held for sale, and one vessel was undergoing scheduled maintenance. I commend our crews and shore side personnel in the region for their dedication to maintaining safe, reliable operations in this environment.

Going forward, we are well positioned to participate in increased offshore drilling activities in South America and West Africa. In response to the conflict, energy security and diversification could drive additional investment into offshore projects, particularly deepwater, as well as work supporting customers restoring production capacity. SEACOR Marine is well positioned to continue to support our customers and participate in any incremental demand from offshore projects.”
___________________

(1)Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
For all other requests, contact InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com

 
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)
 
  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2026  2025 
Operating Revenues $44,282  $55,499 
Costs and Expenses:      
Operating  37,573   41,928 
Administrative and general  9,954   11,486 
Lease expense  250   337 
Depreciation and amortization  10,330   12,810 
   58,107   66,561 
Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net  7,448   5,809 
Operating Loss  (6,377)  (5,253)
Other Income (Expense):      
Interest income  491   436 
Interest expense  (8,239)  (9,586)
Derivative gains, net     125 
Foreign currency gains (losses), net  478   (1,196)
   (7,270)  (10,221)
Loss Before Income Tax Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  (13,647)  (15,474)
Income Tax Expense  2,208   904 
Loss Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  (15,855)  (16,378)
Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  50   889 
Net Loss $(15,805) $(15,489)
       
Net Loss Per Share:      
Basic $(0.61) $(0.56)
Diluted $(0.61) $(0.56)
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:      
Basic  25,784,915   27,908,297 
Diluted  25,784,915   27,908,297 


 
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended 
  Mar. 31, 2026  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025  Mar. 31, 2025 
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average Rates Per Day $18,199  $17,519  $19,490  $19,731  $18,825 
Fleet Utilization  59%  69%  66%  68%  60%
Fleet Available Days(2)  3,897   4,127   4,321   4,310   4,583 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $41,957  $49,817  $55,958  $57,673  $51,933 
Bareboat charter  828   843   846   838   708 
Other marine services  1,497   1,669   2,390   2,299   2,858 
   44,282   52,329   59,194   60,810   55,499 
Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel  15,422   16,539   17,616   18,969   18,537 
Repairs and maintenance  10,600   11,752   14,603   13,648   8,520 
Drydocking  1,252   1,175   2,430   5,143   3,869 
Insurance and loss reserves  1,792   1,570   1,948   2,982   2,153 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  3,308   4,601   4,465   4,296   4,546 
Other  5,199   7,030   6,622   4,455   4,303 
   37,573   42,667   47,684   49,493   41,928 
Direct Vessel Profit(1)  6,709   9,662   11,510   11,317   13,571 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense  250   261   280   325   337 
Administrative and general  9,954   12,730   11,269   11,998   11,486 
Depreciation and amortization  10,330   10,045   12,125   12,090   12,810 
   20,534   23,036   23,674   24,413   24,633 
Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net  7,448   8,210   30,230   19,163   5,809 
Operating (Loss) Income  (6,377)  (5,164)  18,066   6,067   (5,253)
Other Income (Expense):               
Interest income  491   751   297   372   436 
Interest expense  (8,239)  (8,673)  (8,947)  (8,844)  (9,586)
Derivative (losses) gains, net     (73)  17   87   125 
Foreign currency gains (losses), net  478   (38)  218   (2,119)  (1,196)
Gains on insurance claim settlement        4,581       
Other, net     32   (221)      
   (7,270)  (8,001)  (4,055)  (10,504)  (10,221)
(Loss) Income Before Income Tax Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  (13,647)  (13,165)  14,011   (4,437)  (15,474)
Income Tax Expense  2,208   1,688   5,410   2,508   904 
(Loss) Income Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  (15,855)  (14,853)  8,601   (6,945)  (16,378)
Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  50   231   393   218   889 
Net (Loss) Income $(15,805) $(14,622) $8,994  $(6,727) $(15,489)
                
Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share:               
Basic $(0.61) $(0.57) $0.35  $(0.26) $(0.56)
Diluted $(0.61) $(0.57) $0.35  $(0.26) $(0.56)
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:               
Basic  25,785   25,671   25,658   25,687   27,908 
Diluted  25,785   25,671   25,888   25,687   27,908 
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End  27,062   26,952   26,976   26,976   29,488 
 
(1)      See full description of footnote above.
(2)      Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.


 
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)
  Three Months Ended 
  Mar. 31, 2026  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025  Mar. 31, 2025 
United States, primarily Gulf of America               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $15,587  $15,350  $20,419  $25,262  $23,874 
Fleet utilization  24%  40%  53%  48%  25%
Fleet available days  562   705   926   1,007   1,121 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  119   127   191   144   153 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  61   92   116   270   173 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $2,093  $4,377  $10,024  $12,205  $6,765 
Other marine services  201   437   1,108   1,175   235 
   2,294   4,814   11,132   13,380   7,000 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel  2,275   3,844   5,815   6,854   6,486 
Repairs and maintenance  388   423   1,309   1,950   1,479 
Drydocking  363   (98)  1,079   3,684   1,066 
Insurance and loss reserves  131   267   816   1,067   702 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  274   460   700   1,010   819 
Other  10   206   118   631   349 
   3,441   5,102   9,837   15,196   10,901 
Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit(1) $(1,147) $(288) $1,295  $(1,816) $(3,901)
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense $128  $129  $148  $139  $136 
Depreciation and amortization  1,169   1,579   3,106   3,203   3,705 
                
Africa and Europe               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $18,711  $17,095  $17,983  $19,140  $17,294 
Fleet utilization  78%  84%  75%  77%  70%
Fleet available days  1,538   1,559   1,656   1,668   1,710 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  202   144   229   248   382 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $22,534  $22,317  $22,357  $24,535  $20,835 
Other marine services  577   580   733   806   852 
   23,111   22,897   23,090   25,341   21,687 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel  4,982   4,656   4,465   5,515   5,183 
Repairs and maintenance  2,957   4,694   6,531   4,646   3,462 
Drydocking  176   987   1,413   901   1,241 
Insurance and loss reserves  330   481   326   899   594 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,334   1,292   1,781   1,714   2,180 
Other  3,192   2,558   3,573   2,357   2,727 
   12,971   14,668   18,089   16,032   15,387 
Direct Vessel Profit(1) $10,140  $8,229  $5,001  $9,309  $6,300 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense $  $8  $8  $51  $63 
Depreciation and amortization  4,063   3,968   4,302   4,263   4,402 
                     
(1)      See full description of footnote above.


 
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
  Three Months Ended 
  Mar. 31, 2026  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025  Mar. 31, 2025 
Middle East and Asia               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $15,400  $17,587  $17,818  $15,506  $17,848 
Fleet utilization  63%  73%  64%  73%  75%
Fleet available days  990   1,091   1,104   1,089   1,170 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  268   72   157   204   82 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $9,580  $13,940  $12,606  $12,365  $15,710 
Other marine services  638   570   319   432   292 
   10,218   14,510   12,925   12,797   16,002 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel  4,433   4,768   4,956   4,511   4,927 
Repairs and maintenance  5,999   5,103   5,798   6,338   2,505 
Drydocking  636   290   (1)  13   1,031 
Insurance and loss reserves  1,039   624   611   842   702 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  899   1,691   1,241   1,279   883 
Other  623   1,376   1,167   1,104   881 
   13,629   13,852   13,772   14,087   10,929 
Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit(1) $(3,411) $658  $(847) $(1,290) $5,073 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense $73  $68  $70  $72  $83 
Depreciation and amortization  3,101   3,160   3,231   3,227   3,230 
                
Latin America               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $22,477  $19,946  $25,541  $23,764  $22,084 
Fleet utilization  43%  60%  68%  66%  67%
Fleet available days(2)  807   772   635   546   582 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  71      7   26    
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $7,750  $9,183  $10,971  $8,568  $8,623 
Bareboat charter  828   843   846   838   708 
Other marine services  81   82   230   (114)  1,479 
   8,659   10,108   12,047   9,292   10,810 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel  3,732   3,271   2,380   2,089   1,941 
Repairs and maintenance  1,256   1,532   965   714   1,074 
Drydocking  77   (4)  (61)  545   531 
Insurance and loss reserves  292   198   195   174   155 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  801   1,158   743   293   664 
Other  1,374   2,890   1,764   363   346 
   7,532   9,045   5,986   4,178   4,711 
Direct Vessel Profit(1) $1,127  $1,063  $6,061  $5,114  $6,099 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense $49  $56  $54  $63  $55 
Depreciation and amortization  1,997   1,338   1,486   1,397   1,473 
                     
(1)      See full description of footnote above.
(2)      Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.


 
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)
  Three Months Ended 
  Mar. 31, 2026  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025  Mar. 31, 2025 
AHTS               
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $  $  $  $(22) $15 
Other marine services        (7)  (9)  9 
         (7)  (31)  24 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel $  $12  $11  $9  $1 
Repairs and maintenance        (24)  255   38 
Insurance and loss reserves           (4)   
Fuel, lubes and supplies     1   3   (125)  66 
Other     9   18   (4)  12 
      22   8   131   117 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Depreciation and amortization $  $4  $4  $3  $4 
                
FSV               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $13,833  $14,114  $14,007  $13,468  $13,786 
Fleet utilization  73%  75%  71%  67%  71%
Fleet available days  1,862   1,932   1,932   1,935   1,980 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  353   209   236   181   135 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  61   92   116   270   90 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $18,929  $20,546  $19,131  $17,573  $19,357 
Other marine services  471   492   566   516   762 
   19,400   21,038   19,697   18,089   20,119 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel $5,166  $4,980  $4,502  $4,526  $4,933 
Repairs and maintenance  3,179   5,862   6,041   3,542   2,983 
Drydocking  576   1,098   678   666   353 
Insurance and loss reserves  663   509   270   683   517 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,503   1,850   1,480   1,449   1,173 
Other  1,683   2,147   2,889   1,428   1,782 
   12,770   16,446   15,860   12,294   11,741 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Depreciation and amortization $4,719  $4,707  $4,695  $4,703  $4,932 


 
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
 
  Three Months Ended 
  Mar. 31, 2026  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025  Mar. 31, 2025 
PSV               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $25,352  $20,118  $21,507  $22,231  $19,424 
Fleet utilization  54%  68%  65%  68%  55%
Fleet available days (1)  1,585   1,735   1,748   1,738   1,890 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  37   48   161   247   396 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $21,688  $23,801  $24,439  $26,440  $20,286 
Bareboat charter  828   843   846   838   708 
Other marine services  811   440   592   433   508 
   23,327   25,084   25,877   27,711   21,502 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel $7,348  $8,322  $7,882  $8,567  $8,351 
Repairs and maintenance  2,801   3,501   4,618   3,799   3,949 
Drydocking  133   (166)  1,113   1,993   2,513 
Insurance and loss reserves  448   656   546   906   631 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,201   1,985   2,030   1,858   2,594 
Other  3,292   4,378   3,262   2,199   2,018 
   15,223   18,676   19,451   19,322   20,056 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Depreciation and amortization $3,574  $3,301  $3,968  $3,943  $4,133 
                     
(1)      Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.


 
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
    
  Three Months Ended 
  Mar. 31, 2026  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025  Mar. 31, 2025 
Liftboats               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $16,420  $26,703  $33,566  $31,904  $39,559 
Fleet utilization  18%  45%  58%  67%  44%
Fleet available days  450   460   641   637   713 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  270   87   188   194   87 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status              83 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $1,340  $5,470  $12,388  $13,682  $12,275 
Other marine services  178   359   1,128   1,168   1,289 
   1,518   5,829   13,516   14,850   13,564 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel $2,897  $3,241  $5,209  $5,673  $5,247 
Repairs and maintenance  4,594   2,375   3,943   6,022   1,571 
Drydocking  543   243   639   2,484   1,003 
Insurance and loss reserves  943   415   1,145   1,376   1,241 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  600   715   951   1,114   712 
Other  182   564   407   803   482 
   9,759   7,553   12,294   17,472   10,256 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Depreciation and amortization $2,027  $2,026  $3,450  $3,424  $3,719 
                
Other Activity               
Operating Revenues:               
Other marine services $37  $378  $111  $191  $290 
   37   378   111   191   290 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel $11  $(16) $12  $194  $5 
Repairs and maintenance  26   14   25   30   (21)
Insurance and loss reserves  (262)  (10)  (13)  21   (236)
Fuel, lubes and supplies  4   50   1      1 
Other  42   (68)  46   29   9 
   (179)  (30)  71   274   (242)
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense $250  $261  $280  $325  $337 
Depreciation and amortization  10   7   8   17   22 


 
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
 
  Mar. 31, 2026  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025  Mar. 31, 2025 
ASSETS               
Current Assets:               
Cash and cash equivalents $38,721  $68,934  $90,953  $34,381  $42,988 
Restricted cash  36,711   24,182   17,255   17,174   2,440 
Receivables:               
Trade, net of allowance for credit loss  69,200   64,522   62,788   63,287   63,946 
Other  4,897   3,965   17,308   10,946   10,413 
Inventories  2,746   2,196   2,552   2,539   2,827 
Prepaid expenses and other  6,007   5,173   3,448   4,716   6,075 
Assets held for sale  13,376   10,812         12,195 
Total current assets  171,658   179,784   194,304   133,043   140,884 
Property and Equipment:               
Historical cost  752,640   776,833   797,381   887,408   881,961 
Accumulated depreciation  (341,790)  (348,812)  (344,899)  (377,265)  (365,422)
   410,850   428,021   452,482   510,143   516,539 
Construction in progress  52,429   47,002   40,394   31,772   27,248 
Net property and equipment  463,279   475,023   492,876   541,915   543,787 
Right-of-use asset - operating leases  929   982   903   1,179   3,293 
Right-of-use asset - finance leases  17   19   22   25   28 
Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies  2,951   2,938   2,707   2,310   4,507 
Other assets  1,913   1,855   1,686   1,558   1,665 
Total assets $640,747  $660,601  $692,498  $680,030  $694,164 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY               
Current Liabilities:               
Current portion of operating lease liabilities $481  $405  $510  $543  $540 
Current portion of finance lease liabilities  12   12   11   11   11 
Current portion of long-term debt  30,350   30,000   30,000   30,000   30,000 
Accounts payable  16,355   21,268   25,928   26,737   28,445 
Other current liabilities  25,476   19,044   24,702   24,182   16,414 
Total current liabilities  72,674   70,729   81,151   81,473   75,410 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  470   607   567   812   2,926 
Long-term finance lease liabilities  5   8   11   14   17 
Long-term debt  297,072   304,644   311,858   310,980   310,108 
Deferred income taxes  18,894   19,376   20,609   18,330   20,312 
Deferred gains and other liabilities  3,794   565   639   625   1,356 
Total liabilities  392,909   395,929   414,835   412,234   410,129 
Equity:               
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:               
Common stock  284   280   281   281   293 
Additional paid-in capital  473,241   471,862   470,228   468,669   480,904 
Accumulated deficit  (224,249)  (208,444)  (193,822)  (202,816)  (196,089)
Shares held in treasury  (11,428)  (9,691)  (9,639)  (9,639)  (9,628)
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax  9,669   10,344   10,294   10,980   8,234 
   247,517   264,351   277,342   267,475   283,714 
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries  321   321   321   321   321 
Total equity  247,838   264,672   277,663   267,796   284,035 
Total liabilities and equity $640,747  $660,601  $692,498  $680,030  $694,164 


  
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
 
  
  Three Months Ended 
  Mar. 31, 2026  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025  Mar. 31, 2025 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:               
Net (Loss) Income $(15,805) $(14,622) $8,994  $(6,727) $(15,489)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:               
Depreciation and amortization  10,330   10,045   12,125   12,090   12,810 
Deferred financing costs amortization  42   173   (86)  43   43 
Stock-based compensation expense  1,383   1,633   1,559   1,510   1,627 
Debt discount amortization  236   243   236   232   226 
Allowance for credit losses  57   (620)  627   (213)  (407)
Gains from equipment sales, retirements or impairments  (7,448)  (8,210)  (30,230)  (19,163)  (5,809)
Derivative losses (gains)     73   (17)  (87)  (125)
Interest on finance lease  1   1   1   1   1 
Settlements on derivative transactions, net     65         (373)
Currency (gains) losses  (478)  38   (218)  2,119   1,196 
Deferred income taxes  (482)  (1,233)  2,279   (1,982)  (1,725)
Equity earnings  (50)  (231)  (393)  (218)  (889)
Dividends received from equity investees           3,199    
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:               
Accounts receivables  (5,735)  12,222   (6,700)  284   5,333 
Other assets  (1,306)  (1,530)  1,385   1,901   (1,681)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  4,122   (10,246)  (221)  4,934   (6,204)
Net cash used in operating activities  (15,133)  (12,199)  (10,659)  (2,077)  (11,466)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:               
Purchases of property and equipment  (6,088)  (8,427)  (9,348)  (10,213)  (20,795)
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment  12,778   13,087   76,068   31,592   8,472 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  6,690   4,660   66,720   21,379   (12,323)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:               
Payments on long-term debt  (7,500)  (7,500)  (7,500)  (7,500)  (5,000)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt discount and issuance costs        8,098   8,097   (396)
Payments on finance leases  (3)  (4)  (3)  (4)  (9)
Payments for repurchase of common stock           (7,089)   
Payments for repurchase of warrants           (6,668)   
Tax withholdings on restricted stock vesting  (1,737)  (52)     (11)  (1,518)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (9,240)  (7,556)  595   (13,175)  (6,923)
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents  (1)  3   (3)      
Net Change in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents  (17,684)  (15,092)  56,653   6,127   (30,712)
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period  93,116   108,208   51,555   45,428   76,140 
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $75,432  $93,116  $108,208  $51,555  $45,428 


 
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS
 
  Owned  Total 
March 31, 2026      
FSV  21   21 
PSV  17   17 
Liftboats  5   5 
   43   43 
December 31, 2025      
FSV  21   21 
PSV  18   18 
Liftboats  5   5 
   44   44 



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