Dubai, UAE, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Crypto news around Pepeto just hit another level. The project announced that its main domain was targeted by attackers, and the team moved presale access to a new provisory domain at Pepetoswap / DOT / Com while confirming the original will be restored soon. That kind of attack only hits projects the market cares about, and a proof of how big is the impact Pepeto is making, even before the full launch. While the crypto market sets up for a bull run and XRP leads the charge, this article covers the XRP price prediction and why Pepeto keeps pulling this much capital.

Pepeto Nears Its Debut as the XRP Price Prediction Builds the Case for $200

The next bull run is forming and entries placed during fear pay the hardest. The XRP price prediction breaks down the math. Standard Chartered placed $8 on XRP for 2026 if the CLARITY Act clears, and Yahoo Finance reported that forecasts reach $100 and $200 once banks build XRP into settlement systems. The CLARITY Act passed the House last July but the Senate delayed its markup three times, with an SEC roundtable set for May 3. On-chain data from 247wallstshows 34.94 million XRP left exchanges on April 24, with 94.4% from whales, the same signal that came before XRP's 525% rally in late 2024. The XRP price sits at $1.37 per CoinMarketCap, down 5% on the week, but a presale entry at a fear moment like this gives returns no large cap can match.

The pattern is the same every cycle. Experienced wallets hold XRP for the long thesis but commit to the strongest presale, because that is how a portfolio reaches a different level. Crypto news around Pepeto is louder than anything in the presale space. A closer look explains the reason.

Crypto News: Inside the Pepeto Exchange That Caught Every Large Wallet's Attention

The Pepeto exchange runs every trade at zero cost with an AI scanner covering Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and every trade after launch sends revenue back to early holders. SolidProof reviewed every contract before the presale opened. The 34.94 million XRP leaving exchanges shows capital is repositioning across the board, and that same behavior plays out inside the Pepeto presale where big wallets come in daily. The crypto news tying XRP momentum and Pepeto traction together keeps building.

Any strong portfolio needs a high-upside position, and this cycle Pepeto is shaping up as the one serious buyers cannot walk past. The tie between Pepeto and Dogecoin is the other reason wallets keep rushing in, because the buzz forming around Pepeto follows the same pattern that turned early DOGE holders into millionaires. The Elon Musk conversation spreading through X, Telegram, and Reddit tracks that path, on-chain data backs it up, and a senior Binance developer running the exchange adds real weight behind the energy. DOGE had no exchange, no bridge, no scanner, and it still built life-changing wealth off community energy alone. Pepeto brings that same force plus a full trading platform designed to keep demand growing well past listing day, which is why the Standard Chartered multi-year XRP price prediction feels painfully slow to the wallets already watching this presale gain speed week after week.

Conclusion

Crypto news points toward a strong rally and the XRP price prediction shows that large caps will not carry anyone to the returns this cycle offers. XRP made early holders into millionaires when they backed it years before the mainstream recognized Ripple, and the range from $8 to $200 proves those early calls were right. But at the current XRP price of $1.37 and its market cap, that kind of return cannot happen again. Presales are the ones to deliver those returns, and for 2026, not a single presale comes close to Pepeto.

Strong tokens anchor every portfolio, but experienced traders always carve out room for the one position that can change everything. Finding that entry before listing is the hard part, and most presales never prove themselves this clearly before trading opens, but after today's look at Pepeto alongside the XRP price data and the crypto news around both, the choice clears up.

The presale is climbing fast enough that attackers went after the original domain, the team moved access to Pepetoswap / DOT / Com and confirmed the original will return, and the traction keeps building. Presales are where the biggest returns in crypto have always been made, and the entry window closes forever the moment exchange trading begins. The Pepeto presale is still open, but with the CoinMarketCap page live and the Binance listing drawing closer by the day, that window could shut at any moment.

Enter the Pepeto Presale Before the Binance Listing

FAQs

How high can the XRP price prediction go if the CLARITY Act clears the Senate?

The XRP price prediction reaches $8 per Standard Chartered if the CLARITY Act passes. Forecasts go as high as $200 if XRP captures global settlement volume.

Why did Pepeto move to a new domain before listing?

Pepeto moved to Pepetoswap / DOT / Com after attackers targeted the original domain, and the team confirmed the original returns soon.



