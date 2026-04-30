Miscellaneous

 | Source: Irish Continental Group Plc Irish Continental Group Plc

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:   30 April 2026

1.Name of applicant:   Irish Continental Group plc
2.Name of scheme:  ICG Share Option Plans
3.Period of return:                             From:  1 October 2025 to 31 March 2026
4.Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:2,970,439 ICG Units
5.Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 

Nil
6.Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period:33,878 ICG Units
7.Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:2,936,561 ICG Units


Name of contact:Brian Holland
Telephone number of contact:+353 1 607 5700

GlobeNewswire

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