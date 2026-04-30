Vaisala Corporation

Managers’ Transactions

April 30, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Jääskeläinen, Antti

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Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jääskeläinen, Antti

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Vaisala Oyj

LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20260428103016_90

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Transaction date: 2026-04-27

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900682

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 405 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 405 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR





More information:

Niina Ala-Luopa, investor relations

+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.vaisala.com