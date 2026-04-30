TWOPAGES Teams Up with Ms. Maverick Muse on a Vintage-Inspired Curtain Collection

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As home interiors move away from minimalism toward more personal, vintage-inspired styles, patterned window treatments are coming back into focus. TWOPAGES , a widely recognized North American custom curtain brand, has recently introduced a new collaboration with vintage-focused creator Ms. Maverick Muse. Drawing on nostalgic prints and classic decorative references, the collection presents a modern take on vintage style, where fashion and interiors begin to overlap.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YOI_ARYYEzM&t=6s

Video Source: Ms. Maverick Muse X TWOPAGES | A Home Shaped by Vintage Glamour

The Artist Behind the Collection

Ms. Maverick Muse is a fashion and beauty designer known for her vintage-inspired aesthetic. Working around the idea of “Be Your Own Muse,” she often draws from old Hollywood imagery and European vintage references, shaping a visual style that leans toward storytelling.

By sharing her styling process and inspiration online, she has gradually gained recognition as part of the growing interest in vintage aesthetics. In March, TWOPAGES hosted an anniversary event in Los Angeles to mark its 11th year, where Ms. Maverick Muse presented the collaboration in her signature vintage-inspired style.

From Childhood Inspiration to Curtain Design

Ms. Maverick Muse has mentioned that the collection draws on her childhood home —the place where her early ideas around style first took shape—now reinterpreted for the home.

In working with TWOPAGES, she carries familiar vintage elements into a more contemporary context. Floral patterns that might once have felt dated are presented here in a way that sits more naturally within today’s interiors. She has also been sharing the collection through her ongoing content series on Instagram, offering a closer look at the inspiration and styling behind the designs.

Seasonal Trends and Pattern Design

The MS. MAVERICK MUSE × TWOPAGES collection is built around five pattern directions, ranging from classic European toile and regency-style florals to more decorative chinoiserie blooms.





Image Source: MS. MAVERICK MUSE x TWOPAGES Print Linen Cotton Drapery, Galactica MM-T02

Spring/Summer Palette and Styling

Visually, it follows a spring-summer direction that blends lightness with vintage influences. Florals, Toile, and structured stripes are paired with softer tones such as greens, blues, and browns, balanced by dusty rose and ivory. The palette feels fresh for the season while still feeling warm and nostalgic.

Toile Design Curtain: Family-Friendly and Home-Gift Ready

The Toile design is one of the most distinctive expressions of Maverick Muse’s style, with a stronger connection to everyday family settings. Drawn from pastoral scenes of flower gathering, it carries a soft visual tone that naturally connects with ideas of home and familiarity.

With this sense of memory and familiarity, it also easily finds a place on Mother’s Day gift lists, where themes of home and family tend to guide selection.

It works well in French, farmhouse, classic traditional, or modern vintage interiors, and is equally suited to nurseries, studies, and family spaces, offering a high level of versatility across different living environments.

Alongside the classic European Toile, extra-wide floral designs also appeared prominently at TWOPAGES’ offline anniversary event. Compared to smaller-scale florals, these larger patterns create a stronger visual presence and form a more cohesive look within a space.

This scale also translates well in both real interiors and styled shoots, allowing the window treatments to move beyond a background role and become a more visible part of the overall composition.





Image Source: MS. MAVERICK MUSE x TWOPAGES Print Linen Cotton Drapery, Dusty Clay MM-F03

No-Drill Installation and Flexible Design

For TWOPAGES, easy installation stands out as one of the key highlights of the collection. The no-drill Roman shade option requires no tools and is particularly suitable for renters or households that prefer not to alter their walls.

Once installed, the structure remains stable in everyday use, while maintaining a clean, tailored look that aligns with modern interiors.

The curtains are also designed to be removable and adjustable, allowing for greater flexibility in how a space is arranged. Combined with customization options—from sizing and fabric selection to different curtain styles—each setup can be tailored to both the space and individual living habits, ensuring it is not only visually appealing but also practical for everyday use.

Bringing Vintage Style into Everyday Spaces

With the launch of the MS. MAVERICK MUSE × TWOPAGES collection, vintage-inspired patterns are brought back into the home. From expressive floral prints to stripes and geometric designs, the collection balances visual character with everyday practicality. For those drawn to a retro aesthetic but still looking for ease of installation and use, it offers a more straightforward way to bring this style into everyday spaces.

About TWOPAGES

Founded over a decade ago, TWOPAGES is a custom curtain brand focused on making made-to-measure window treatments more accessible to a wider audience. To date, the company has served more than 600,000 homes worldwide, offering products including custom drapery and Roman shades designed for different spaces and needs.

TWOPAGES places an emphasis on both design and practicality, with fabric options that include environmentally conscious materials. Beyond its product offerings, the brand also engages with the creative community through initiatives such as design competitions, providing a platform for emerging designers to explore new ideas in window design.

Media Contact:

Company: TWOPAGES

Name: Evelyn Mara

Email: collab@twopagescurtains.com

Website: https://twopagescurtains.com

Country&City: U.S., New York

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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