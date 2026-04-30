SCHMID Introduces “Any Layer ET” Process for Full Panel-Level Advanced Packaging and Announces Speaking Engagement at ECTC 2026

FREUDENSTADT, Germany, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCHMID Group (NASDAQ: SHMD), a global leader in advanced manufacturing solutions for the electronics and semiconductor industries, is advancing next-generation substrate manufacturing with its proprietary Any Layer ET (Embedded Trace) Process for full panel-level Advanced Packaging.

As AI, high-performance computing (HPC), advanced server architectures, and heterogeneous integration continue to drive unprecedented substrate complexity, manufacturers face increasing requirements for ultra-fine line structures, superior signal integrity, enhanced power delivery, and scalable production platforms capable of supporting high-volume manufacturing.

SCHMID’s Any Layer ET process technology is a full panel-level damascene process platform specifically developed for next-generation build-up layer manufacturing. Unlike conventional mSAP and SAP approaches, the technology enables highly precise copper embedding within dielectric layers, delivering superior line definition, improved electrical performance, enhanced reliability, and excellent surface planarity for advanced multilayer package architectures.

The process is particularly suited for advanced IC substrates, panel-level packaging (PLP), glass core substrates, and next-generation high-density interconnect applications requiring ultra-fine redistribution layers (RDL) and vertical interconnect integration.

SCHMID develops and licenses the process technology while supplying the critical production equipment required for industrial implementation. The company does not manufacture substrates itself but enables customers to industrialize Advanced Packaging through an integrated process and equipment platform.

The Any Layer ET platform is built around SCHMID’s core machine portfolio:

InfinityLine C+ – advanced vertical spin wet processing with best-in-class uniformity and single-panel handling

– advanced vertical spin wet processing with best-in-class uniformity and single-panel handling PlasmaLine – high-performance plasma processing for dielectric via- and trench-formation, surface activation, and seed layer deposition

– high-performance plasma processing for dielectric via- and trench-formation, surface activation, and seed layer deposition InfinityLine P+ – advanced Electro Chemical Deposition (ECD)

– advanced Electro Chemical Deposition (ECD) InfinityLine L+ – full panel Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP)

The complete Any Layer ET flow combines Deep Reactive Ion Etching (DRIE) plasma processes for via and trench formation in dielectric materials such as ABF, Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) for thin-film deposition of titanium and copper seed layers, Electrochemical Deposition (ECD) for copper filling, and Chemical Mechanical Polishing (CMP) for excess copper removal and surface planarization.

This architecture delivers key performance advantages:

Ultra-fine line and space capability for next-generation substrates

Superior surface planarity for multilayer build-up architectures

Improved signal integrity and power distribution performance

Enhanced long-term reliability through embedded conductor structures

Full panel-level scalability for cost-efficient HVM production

Compatibility with organic substrates, hybrid substrates, and glass core platforms

Combined with SCHMID’s touchless transport architecture and single-panel handling concept, the platform ensures maximum cleanliness, reduced defectivity, stable process control, and best-in-class yield performance across large-format panels.

“The future of advanced packaging will be defined by precision, reliability, and scalable manufacturing,” said Roland Rettenmeier, Chief Sales Officer of SCHMID Group. “With Any Layer ET Process and Equipment, SCHMID provides customers with both the process know-how and the critical production equipment required to industrialize next-generation substrate manufacturing for AI-driven compute architectures and future glass core packaging.”

As part of SCHMID’s commitment to technology leadership across the semiconductor ecosystem, Roland Rettenmeier will present at ECTC 2026 in Orlando, Florida, in May 2026.

His presentation, “InfinityBoard – A Panel-Level Glass-Core Packaging Platform for Ultra-Fine RDL and Vertical Interconnect Integration,” will address next-generation substrate manufacturing strategies, panel-level packaging architectures, and the role of Embedded Trace damascene processing in enabling future semiconductor performance scaling.

ECTC 2026 is one of the world’s premier conferences for semiconductor packaging and advanced interconnect technologies, bringing together global leaders from substrate manufacturing, OSATs, semiconductor companies, and equipment suppliers.

“As AI infrastructure demand accelerates, substrate innovation becomes one of the most strategic enablers of overall system performance,” added Rettenmeier. “ECTC provides the ideal platform to engage with the global ecosystem and discuss how full panel-level damascene manufacturing will shape the next generation of advanced packaging.”

SCHMID continues to strengthen its leadership in wet process technologies and advanced packaging solutions, supporting customers worldwide in building the future of semiconductor manufacturing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s registration statement and final prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About the SCHMID Group

The SCHMID Group is a global leader in providing solutions for the high-tech industry in the fields of electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems. SCHMID N.V. and Gebr. SCHMID GmbH are headquartered in Freudenstadt, Germany. Founded in 1864, the company currently employs over 800 people worldwide and operates technology centers and production facilities at multiple locations, including Germany and China, along with several global sales and service locations. The Group focuses on developing customized equipment and process solutions for a variety of industries, including electronics, renewable energy, and energy storage. Our system and process solutions for the production of substrates, printed circuit boards, and other electronic components ensure cutting-edge technology, high yields at low production costs, maximum efficiency, quality, and sustainability through environmentally friendly manufacturing processes.

For more information about the SCHMID Group, please visit: www.schmid-group.com

Contact

Press@schmid-group.com