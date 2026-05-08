SCHMID Announces Investor Conference Call and Webcast

FREUDENSTADT, Germany, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCHMID Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SHMD) (the “Company” or “SCHMID”), a global leader in advanced manufacturing solutions for the electronics and semiconductor industries, today announced that it will host an investor conference call and webcast to discuss its annual financial results and business update.

The Company expects to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) prior to the conference call.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

- Date: May 18, 2026

- Time: 9:30 ET / 15:30 CEST

- Webcast: https://www.appairtime.com/event/5a375ef2-08bb-4c0e-88f5-df2f99d7ce62

The live webcast will be accessible to all interested parties via the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://schmid-group.com/schmid-group/investor-relations/ . A replay will be available following the conclusion of the event.

Presentation Materials:

Presentation materials to accompany the call will be made available on the Company’s website and with the webcast.

Format:

Management will provide a review of the Company’s financial performance and key developments, followed by a question-and-answer session. The Company will manage the Q&A process and may prioritize questions from covering analysts and questions submitted in advance.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can include statements regarding our expectations with respect to future performance and the anticipated timing of certain commercial or financing activities, expected timing and completion of the private placement and use of proceeds related thereto. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: geopolitical events, conflicts or wars, including trade wars, macroeconomic trends including changes in inflation or interest rates, or other events beyond our control on the overall economy, our business and those of our customers and suppliers, including due to supply chain disruptions and expense increases; our limited operating history as a public company; our current dependence on sales to a limited number of customers for most of our revenues; supply chain interruptions and expense increases; unexpected delays in new product introductions; our ability to expand our operations and market share in Europe and the U.S.; the effects of competition; and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under “Item 3. Key Information – 3.D. Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC February 13, 2026, which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

About The SCHMID Group

The SCHMID Group is a world-leading global solutions provider for the high-tech electronic, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems industries, with its headquarters based in Freudenstadt, Germany. Founded in 1864, today it employs approximately 700 staff members worldwide, and has technology centers and manufacturing sites in multiple locations including Germany and China, in addition to several sales and service locations globally. The Group focuses on developing customized equipment and process solutions for multiple industries including electronics, renewables, and energy storage. Our system and process solutions for the manufacture of substrates, printed circuit boards and other electrical components ensure the highest technology levels, high yields with low production costs, maximized efficiency, quality, and sustainability in green production processes.

Learn more at www.schmid-group.com

For more information about the SCHMID Group, please visit: www.schmid-group.com or contact investor-relations@schmid-group.com.

Contact

Press@schmid-group.com