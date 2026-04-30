Liberty Gold to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference May 6, 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD; OTCQX:LGDTF) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Jon Gilligan, President and CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 6, 2026.

Liberty Gold is a U.S.-focused gold development company advancing the Black Pine Oxide Gold Project (“Black Pine”) in southern Idaho through feasibility and permitting, with a clear focus on disciplined execution, technical simplicity, and value creation.

DATE: May 6th

TIME: 11:00 AM ET

REGISTER HERE



Available for 1x1 meetings: Wednesday, May 6. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

The presentation will be a live, interactive online event where investors may ask questions in real time. A webcast replay will be available following the event.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

RECENT COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

FAST-41 Permitting Milestone Achieved : Black Pine is advancing under the U.S. federal FAST-41 framework, with a coordinated federal and Idaho state permitting schedule now published on the Federal Permitting Dashboard, providing investors with clear milestone visibility through to a targeted Record of Decision in early 2028.





: Black Pine is advancing under the U.S. federal FAST-41 framework, with a coordinated federal and Idaho state permitting schedule now published on the Federal Permitting Dashboard, providing investors with clear milestone visibility through to a targeted Record of Decision in early 2028. Transition to Formal NEPA Process : The U.S. Forest Service has issued a Notice of Intent initiating the Environmental Impact Statement process, marking the transition into a structured and fully coordinated federal permitting phase.





: The U.S. Forest Service has issued a Notice of Intent initiating the Environmental Impact Statement process, marking the transition into a structured and fully coordinated federal permitting phase. Significant Resource Growth : Updated mineral resource increased indicated gold ounces to approximately 4.9 million ounces, with an additional ~1.0 million ounces inferred, reinforcing the scale of the Black Pine system and supporting ongoing feasibility work.





: Updated mineral resource increased indicated gold ounces to approximately 4.9 million ounces, with an additional ~1.0 million ounces inferred, reinforcing the scale of the Black Pine system and supporting ongoing feasibility work. Advancing Toward Feasibility Study : Engineering, metallurgical optimization, and baseline environmental workstreams continue to progress, in coordination with permitting, positioning the Company toward a Feasibility Study targeted for release in Q4, 2026.





: Engineering, metallurgical optimization, and baseline environmental workstreams continue to progress, in coordination with permitting, positioning the Company toward a Feasibility Study targeted for release in Q4, 2026. Strengthened Treasury and Non-Dilutive Capital Strategy : Completion of the Goldstrike transaction provides staged cash payments and additional financial flexibility, supporting advancement of Black Pine while maintaining capital discipline.





: Completion of the Goldstrike transaction provides staged cash payments and additional financial flexibility, supporting advancement of Black Pine while maintaining capital discipline. Focused Corporate Strategy: Liberty Gold has streamlined its portfolio to prioritize Black Pine as a cornerstone U.S. gold development asset, reinforcing a clear pathway to construction decision and long-term value creation.





ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is a U.S.-focused gold company advancing Black Pine, its 100% owned oxide gold project in Idaho, located within the Great Basin, one of the world’s most productive and mining-friendly gold regions. Black Pine is a large-scale, past-producing, run-of-mine heap leachable gold deposit progressing through feasibility and permitting toward a modern open-pit mining operation. The Company’s strategy is centered on advancing high-quality, long-life gold assets, with a clear focus on technical simplicity, strong environmental performance, project executability, collaborative permitting processes, and value creation. This reflects Liberty Gold’s commitment to the discipline of delivery. The Company is led by an experienced team with a track record of discovery, development, and delivering sustained long-term value.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

For more information, visit libertygold.ca or contact:

Susie Bell, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677

info@libertygold.ca

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com