AH Realty Trust Advances Board Refreshment Process to Support Ongoing Strategic Transformation

Nominates Theodore Bigman and Lori Wittman to Stand for Election as New

Independent Directors at 2026 Annual Meeting

Dennis Gartman and George Allen Plan to Retire from the Board

F. Blair Wimbush Appointed Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT) (“AHRT”), formerly Armada Hoffler, today announced the nomination of Theodore Bigman and Lori Wittman to stand for election to its Board of Directors at the Company’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Mr. Bigman and Ms. Wittman are experienced executives with deep real estate, capital markets, and capital allocation expertise. Mr. Bigman is the former Head of Global Listed Real Assets Investing at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, bringing more than 35 years of investment leadership experience across global financial services and real estate businesses, with deep expertise in REITs and listed real assets. Ms. Wittman serves as Chief Financial Officer of Aventine Property Group and has spent more than three decades in financial leadership roles at public and private real estate companies.

“Ted and Lori are respected industry leaders with skills and expertise that are highly relevant to our business and transformation strategy, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Board,” said Shawn Tibbetts, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AH Realty Trust. “Ted and Lori each have considerable experience overseeing and advising capital allocation strategies, complex transactions, and financial operations, along with proven track records supporting disciplined growth and shareholder value creation. We look forward to benefiting from their insights as we continue to advance our strategy.”

“We are pleased to have identified two outstanding new independent directors in Ted and Lori, and are confident they will enhance the Board’s oversight of AH Realty Trust’s transformation to drive shareholder value creation,” said James Carroll, Lead Independent Director.

As part of AH Realty Trust’s ongoing board refreshment process, the Company today also announced that Dennis Gartman and George Allen will not stand for reelection to the Board at the Company’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Mr. Gartman has served as a director since 2022, and Mr. Allen has served since 2013, including as Chair of the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Mr. Tibbetts added, “On behalf of the Board, I thank Dennis and George for their years of dedicated service and meaningful contributions. They have played an important role in the Company’s evolution, and we wish them the best in their next chapters.”

As part of the Company’s continued governance refreshment, F. Blair Wimbush has been appointed Chair of the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

“Today’s announcement reflects our commitment to ongoing board refreshment to ensure the Board’s composition is optimally aligned with AH Realty Trust’s strategic repositioning,” said Blair Wimbush, Independent Director and Chair of the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

About Theodore Bigman

Theodore Bigman is an experienced investment leader with deep expertise in real estate and global financial markets, including REITs and listed real assets. Mr. Bigman spent 26 years at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, most recently as Head of Global Listed Real Assets Investing, where he built and led the firm’s Global Listed Real Assets platform, growing it from inception to more than $25 billion in assets under management. During his tenure, he advised institutional investors globally on real estate allocation strategies and engaged extensively with REIT management teams and boards to assist the companies in attaining better share price valuations. Earlier in his career, he held roles at Credit Suisse First Boston and Bain & Company. At Credit Suisse he advised on real estate transactions and strategic initiatives, including multiple U.S. REIT initial public offerings. He currently serves on the board of directors of Ventas, Inc. Mr. Bigman earned a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts from Brandeis University.

About Lori Wittman

Lori Wittman is an accomplished real estate executive with extensive financial and capital markets experience who currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aventine Property Group, a privately held REIT. Previously, she was Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Big Rock Acquisition Corp., where she played a key role in its initial public offering and subsequent combination with NeuroRx, Inc. to form NRx Pharmaceuticals. Prior to that, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Care Capital Properties, Inc., a public healthcare REIT that later merged with Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc., and as Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations at Ventas, Inc. Ms. Wittman currently serves as Chair of the board of directors of NetSTREIT Corporation and serves as Lead Independent Director on the board of Chiron Real Estate, Inc., where she chairs the audit committee. Ms. Wittman earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago, a Master of Arts in City Planning from the University of Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Arts from Clark University.

About AH Realty Trust

AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT), formerly known as Armada Hoffler, is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience. The Company owns and operates high-quality retail and office assets located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. AH Realty Trust focuses on disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation for shareholders. For more information visit AHRealtyTrust.com.

Contact:

Chelsea Forrest

AH Realty Trust

EVP of Investor Relations and Administration

Email: chelsea.forrest@ahrealtytrust.com

Phone: (757) 366-4000