Power Infrastructure for Data Centers Market to Reach $47.3 Billion by 2030, Driven by AI-Intensive Computing Expansion

Boston, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for power infrastructure serving data centers is projected to surge from $28.7 billion in 2024 to $47.3 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period, according to Power Infrastructure for Data Centers: Global Markets, a new report from BCC Research.

KEY FINDINGS

• Market acceleration: The power infrastructure market will expand at 9.4% CAGR through 2030, driven primarily by AI-driven data center expansion requiring high-capacity electrical infrastructure

• North American dominance: North America commands 46.1% of the global market, reflecting the region's concentration of hyperscale cloud operators and early adoption of AI-intensive applications

• Hyperscale deployment surge: Major cloud and network operators are deploying massive power-intensive campuses, with some facilities requiring electrical capacity equivalent to small cities

• Government digitalization push: Digital sovereignty requirements and government digitalization initiatives are creating sustained demand for robust data center power systems across developed and emerging markets

• 5G infrastructure buildout: The rapid expansion of 5G networks is necessitating resilient power infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted connectivity

• Competitive landscape: Market leaders include Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group Corp, ABB, Siemens, Caterpillar, Cummins Inc., Eaton, Huawei Technologies, Legrand, and Delta Electronics Inc.

STRATEGIC IMPLICATIONS

The fundamental shift toward AI-intensive computing is creating unprecedented power density requirements that traditional data center infrastructure cannot accommodate. AI training workloads and large language model operations demand continuous, high-capacity electrical supply with minimal downtime tolerance.

For more information or to download the report, visit https://www.bccresearch.com/market-research/energy-and-resources/power-infrastructure-for-data-centers-markets.html

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.