High Roller Technologies Establishes ROLR as Its Consumer Platform Brand for Prediction Markets

Acquires ROLR.com to support branding of upcoming platform launch

Premium domain aligns with company’s NYSE ticker and establishes simple, recognizable identity for upcoming consumer platform

Entry into U.S. prediction markets supported by previously announced strategic partnership with Crypto.com | Derivatives North America

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR) today announced that it has taken another step in establishing ROLR as its consumer-facing brand for prediction markets products, including through the acquisition of ROLR.com, which is expected to serve as the primary digital destination for the Company’s planned platform.

“Great consumer platforms often start with memorable brands,” said Seth Young, Chief Executive Officer of High Roller Technologies. “ROLR is concise, distinctive, and aligns perfectly with our NYSE ticker symbol, making it a natural brand for our planned prediction markets launch. By securing ROLR.com, we are creating a clear and scalable brand identity as we position High Roller to build long-term consumer awareness in this category.”

The ROLR brand is expected to serve as the centerpiece of the company’s prediction markets initiative, providing a distinctive and memorable identity as the platform develops. The Company believes the close connection between its public market presence and consumer platform branding will help reinforce recognition and familiarity with the ROLR name over time.

The branding initiative builds on High Roller’s previously announced strategic entry into U.S. prediction markets through its partnership with Crypto.com | Derivatives North America, a regulated exchange and clearinghouse. Earlier this year, the Company announced plans to launch a regulated event-based prediction markets product in the United States, with ROLR expected to serve as the consumer brand supporting that initiative.

Additional details regarding the Company’s prediction markets initiative and the planned launch of ROLR will be shared in future announcements.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR) is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion-dollar iGaming industry.

The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability. As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of market engagement through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence.

For more information, please visit the Company’s investor relations website and follow High Roller Technologies on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include such factors as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact

ir@highroller.com

800-460-1039