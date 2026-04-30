Interface Systems to Showcase AI-Powered Security and Video Intelligence for Car Wash Operators at The Car Wash Show 2026

St. Louis, MO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems, a leading provider of AI-powered security and expert remote video monitoring for car washes, restaurants, retailers, and commercial businesses, will exhibit at The Car Wash Show 2026 (Booth 3027, May 11–13 at the Music City Center in Nashville). Interface will demonstrate Virtual Perimeter Guard and Video Analytics, two solutions that address the priorities operators raise most often: reducing after-hours incident risk and strengthening defense against false claims. Interface also offers car wash operators a fully managed network and voice solutions, video-verified alarm monitoring, and video management systems to keep sites running reliably across every location.

Car Wash Exposure

Express car wash locations sit unmanned for 10 to 14 hours every night. High-value tunnel equipment, unattended payment kiosks, and open pad-site perimeters accentuate risks that traditional camera systems only record but don’t react to. Operators also face a rising volume of slip-and-fall, tunnel collision, and pre-existing damage claims that are expensive to settle without clear, timestamped video evidence. As multi-site operators continue to grow through acquisition, many inherit a patchwork of legacy security hardware, inconsistent network infrastructure, and fragmented vendor relationships across newly acquired locations. Having a single partner that can standardize security, video intelligence, and network connectivity across the entire portfolio helps operators move faster, reduce complexity, and lower operating costs.

What Interface Will Demonstrate at Booth 3027

Virtual Perimeter Guard: Reduce After-Hours Risk. Virtual Perimeter Guard uses autonomous AI-powered detection to identify people and vehicles in restricted zones after hours and immediately issues automated voice-down warnings backed by strobe lights. When threats persist, the system escalates to trained intervention specialists at Interface’s US-based Interactive Security Operations Centers (iSOCs), who respond in real time and coordinate with law enforcement when needed. Across its customer portfolio, Interface resolves 96% of perimeter threats through this layered approach without requiring police dispatch.

Video Analytics: Strengthen Claim Defense. Interface Video Analytics captures timestamped footage at every stage of the customer journey, from entry to tunnel to vacuum stations, giving operators the documentation they need when claims arise. The system tracks throughput, measures dwell times, flags tunnel collisions, and records pre-existing vehicle damage at entry. All insights come from security cameras, often already installed at each location.

“Car wash operators tell us the same three things: reduce risk, defend claims, keep sites running smoothly,” said Sean Foley, Chief Revenue Officer at Interface Systems. “Virtual Perimeter Guard stops threats before damage is done, and Video Analytics gives operators the timestamped documentation they need to respond to any claim with confidence. What sets Interface apart is that we deliver security, video intelligence, and fully managed network and voice under one platform with one invoice. For operators that are growing through acquisition and inheriting different systems at every site, this single-partner model eliminates complexity and gets new locations protected faster.”

Attendees can visit Booth 3027 for a live walkthrough or schedule a meeting in advance. Operators who cannot attend the show can request a complimentary consultation at interfacesystems.com/free-consultation. For more on how Interface supports car wash operators, visit interfacesystems.com/car-wash.

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems combines AI-powered technologies with expert remote video monitoring by trained intervention specialists from its US-based Interactive Security Operations Centers (iSOCs). The company’s solutions span interactive remote video monitoring, managed alarms and access control, video intelligence, and managed network and voice services. Interface enables leading car washes, restaurants, retailers, and commercial businesses to deter crime, optimize security operations, and protect people and assets at scale.

Learn more on our blog, Making IT Happen, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Attachment