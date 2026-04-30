College for Creative Studies Appoints Allison J. Puff as Next Provost

Detroit, MI, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College for Creative Studies (CCS) has named Allison J. Puff as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, the institution’s chief academic officer. Puff brings a distinguished record of academic leadership, most recently serving as Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs and Interim Co-President at the Kansas City Art Institute (KCAI).



Puff is an educator and academic leader who has spent her career at the intersection of creative practice and higher education. She is recognized for her ability to navigate institutional change, align academic priorities with strategic enrollment and retention strategies, and champion inclusive student-centered practices. As CCS’s Provost, Puff will lead the institution’s academic vision, strategy, and operations, overseeing all degree-granting majors, academic departments, and student success resources.



CCS President Don Tuski shared, “The CCS community is thrilled to have Allison Puff join CCS as Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs. Allison brings an amazing array of skills and abilities to CCS at a critical time for us. I am looking forward to working with her on many initiatives.”



At KCAI, Puff co-led the institution through a strategic transition and oversaw a $13M+ academic budget. Under her leadership, KCAI achieved record enrollment for the 2024–2026 academic cycles and improved first-year fall-to-spring retention from 90.4% to 93.5%. She developed the initial vision for KCAI’s Art+Design Labs, guiding its implementation and contributing to a 450% increase in non-credit offerings. Prior to KCAI, Puff held numerous leadership roles at Farmingdale State College, the largest of the State University of New York’s (SUNY) applied science and technology colleges.



“I’m excited to join the College for Creative Studies at such an important moment,” said Puff. “CCS’s commitment to access and opportunity, combined with the strength of its academic programs, creates a powerful foundation for what creative education can be. I’m looking forward to working with faculty, staff, and students to build on that momentum.”



Over the past three years, CCS has aggressively expanded its mission to inspire creative potential across all backgrounds. Key initiatives include accelerated bachelor of arts programs for creative business careers, new transfer pathways, expanded experiential learning, and its Apple Academy partnership. Puff’s leadership will be instrumental in sustaining this momentum as CCS enters its next phase of transformation.



Puff earned an MFA in Illustration as Visual Essay from The School of Visual Arts and undergraduate degrees in English and Communication, and Illustration. She is the recipient of the SUNY Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Teaching, the Farmingdale Foundation Award for Excellence in Teaching, and a Faculty Leadership Award at Farmingdale State College. Her professional service has included national leadership roles with the American Institute of Graphic Arts (AIGA) National Design Educators Community and the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum Education Board.





ABOUT THE COLLEGE FOR CREATIVE STUDIES

The College for Creative Studies (CCS) is a nonprofit, private college accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and authorized by the Michigan Education Department to grant Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees. CCS, located in midtown Detroit, strives to provide students with the tools needed for successful careers in the dynamic and growing creative industries. CCS fosters students’ resolve to pursue excellence, act ethically, engage their responsibilities as citizens, and learn throughout their lives. With world-class faculty and unsurpassed facilities, students learn to be visual communicators who actively use art and design toward the betterment of society. The College is a major supplier of talent to numerous industries, such as transportation, film and animation, advertising and communications, consumer electronics, athletic apparel, and many more. Its graduates are exhibiting artists and teachers, design problem solvers and innovators, as well as creative leaders in business.

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