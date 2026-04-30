Google Partner NovaCore Labs and AIBotics Advance Acquisition and Expand Robot Deployment Across Jamaica

MIAMI and KINGSTON, Jamaica, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIBotics, Inc. (OTC: AIBT) (“AIBotics” or the “Company”), a global operator deploying AI-enabled robotics and intelligent automation solutions through strategic partnerships across international markets, today provided an update on its planned acquisition of NovaCore Labs, a Jamaica-based Google Partner, highlighting active robotics deployments and accelerating commercial traction ahead of an anticipated closing in the second quarter.

The transaction, previously announced under a Letter of Intent, is progressing as planned and is expected to establish AIBotics with an operational platform in the Caribbean, anchored by NovaCore’s existing enterprise relationships, digital infrastructure capabilities and now active robotics deployments in real-world commercial environments.

NovaCore has moved decisively from concept to real-world deployment, distinguishing itself from many early-stage robotics initiatives. Its systems are already operating in live environments across Jamaica, with a pilot program underway at one of the country’s largest supermarket operators and autonomous cleaning robots being tested across two major hotel chains. These deployments mark a critical transition beyond simple demonstrations, validating robotics solutions in high-traffic, revenue-generating settings within the retail and hospitality sectors. For AIBotics, this progress transforms the opportunity from future potential into active, present-day execution.

NovaCore Labs represents a strategically important platform for AIBotics, combining Google Cloud and geospatial expertise with immersive technology capabilities and established relationships across enterprise and government sectors. The company has played a leading role in Jamaica’s digital transformation, notably through launching the country’s Google Street View mapping initiative, which significantly enhanced digital visibility for businesses and tourism infrastructure.

NovaCore maintains strong partnerships with leading academic institutions, including the University of Technology and the University of the West Indies, supporting workforce development, applied AI research and digital infrastructure expansion, key pillars of AIBotics’ long-term platform strategy.

The planned acquisition of NovaCore is a key pillar of AIBotics’ “build, deploy, scale” strategy, aimed at establishing international operating footholds in high-growth markets while accelerating the real-world deployment of AI and robotics technologies. From this foundation, the company intends to scale its solutions across multiple sectors, including hospitality, retail, healthcare and public infrastructure. Jamaica and the broader CARICOM region provide a compelling entry point, driven by strong tourism-based demand, active government-led digital transformation initiatives and a growing openness to automation and smart infrastructure.

AIBotics expects to complete the acquisition in the second quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

Upon closing, the Company intends to:

Expand existing robotics deployments

Introduce additional AI-enabled service platforms

Leverage NovaCore’s infrastructure to scale across the Caribbean





“This is an execution story,” said Ben Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of AIBotics. “NovaCore is already deploying robotics in real-world environments from supermarkets to major hotel operators. This deployment strategy demonstrates demand, validates use cases and provides a foundation we can build on immediately following closing.”

Mr. Kaplan continued, “Our focus is to take what is already working, expand it and scale it across the region. We believe this acquisition positions AIBotics to participate directly in the global shift toward automation and intelligent infrastructure.”

The global adoption of robotics and AI-driven automation is accelerating, particularly in sectors challenged by labor shortages, rising operating costs and increasing demands for efficiency and enhanced customer experience. By integrating NovaCore’s local infrastructure and market presence with AIBotics’ robotics and AI capabilities, the Company is strategically positioning itself as an early mover in deploying applied automation solutions across emerging international markets.

About AIBotics

AIBotics, Inc. is a global operator deploying AI-enabled robotics and intelligent automation solutions through strategic partnerships across international markets. The Company focuses on real-world execution by introducing proven robotics systems into commercial environments where demand is accelerating and competition from large-scale developers remains limited.

AIBotics intends to identify, implement, and expand solutions that automate everyday business operations in hospitality, healthcare, commercial real estate, and public infrastructure.

Through a scalable, partnership-driven model, AIBotics is building a global robotics deployment platform, expanding across high-growth, often underserved markets and establishing a repeatable framework for international scale.

AIBotics is not building robots; it is putting them to work.

For more information on AIBotics, visit www.aibotics.ai

About NovaCore Labs

NovaCore Labs powers digital transformation across the Caribbean through immersive technology, AI systems, and smart infrastructure. As a certified Google Partner, the Company delivers future-ready solutions for governments, institutions, and enterprises seeking modernization. NovaCore's technologies include emergency service simulators, AI dashboards, digital twins, and geospatial mapping tools—built for clarity, scalability, and impact. Its core divisions—CoreIntelligence, CoreImmersion, and CoreExperience—drive national innovation across training, cultural engagement, and data-driven decision-making. Clients include ministries, municipal agencies, universities, national security forces, and event organizers. With dozens of completed projects and active regional partnerships, NovaCore Labs is helping shape the digital future of the Caribbean.

For more information on NovaCore Labs, visit www.novacorelabs.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, opinions and estimates of management and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For Media and Investor Relations, please contact:

ir@aibotics.ai