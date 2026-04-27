AIBotics Crosses the Line from Concept to Cash Flow as 3DX Industries Commits to PHILL™ Production

MIAMI, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIBotics, Inc. (OTCID: AIBT) (“AIBotics” or the “Company”), a global operator deploying AI-enabled robotics and intelligent automation solutions through strategic partnerships across international markets, today announced it has formally engaged 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCID: DDDX) (“3DX Industries”), a U.S.-based advanced manufacturing company, to initiate scaled production of its flagship PHILL™ service robot, which marks the Company’s transition from concept validation to commercial execution. With a structured pilot-to-scale manufacturing program now in motion, AIBotics moves beyond prototype demonstration and into build-stage deployment, positioning PHILL™ to convert validated market demand into recognized revenue and operating cash flow. Domestic production through 3DX Industries establishes the manufacturing backbone needed to support rollout, fulfillment, and sustained growth, anchoring AIBotics’ evolution from a development-stage innovator to a revenue-generating robotics platform.

The engagement marks a critical transition for PHILL, enabling AIBotics to begin fulfilling approximately 650 crowdfunding presales, representing millions of dollars in anticipated revenue, while establishing a scalable, domestic manufacturing foundation to support broader commercial demand.

Under the agreement, 3DX Industries will support pilot manufacturing and full assembly of PHILL robots at its U.S. facilities, leveraging advanced additive and precision manufacturing processes for components, assembly, finishing, packaging, and shipment. AIBotics will retain responsibility for software, AI architecture, system integration, and overall product performance.

“This is the moment PHILL moves from innovation to implementation,” said Ben Kaplan, CEO of AIBotics. “We’ve validated the platform, we’ve demonstrated demand, and now we are putting the manufacturing infrastructure in place to deliver. Engaging 3DX Industries allows us to transition from prototype to production with the operational discipline required to support commercial rollout.”

From Prototype to Production

The initial pilot program includes a first-article manufacturing run of five PHILL units, designed to validate manufacturing processes, assembly workflows, and finishing standards. Upon successful completion, the program contemplates expanded production runs of up to 50 units over approximately 12 months, subject to final agreements and market conditions.

PHILL is designed as an AI-enhanced service robot platform capable of autonomous operation and intelligent interaction across hospitality, wellness, retail, and commercial environments. AIBotics believes the U.S.-based production engagement significantly accelerates PHILL’s path to real-world deployment while maintaining quality, repeatability, and cost discipline.

U.S. Manufacturing Strength Supports Commercial Execution

The engagement of 3DX Industries reinforces AIBotics’ commitment to producing PHILL™ in the United States, ensuring quality control, supply chain reliability, and scalable manufacturing as the Company advances toward commercial deployment.

3DX Industries Brings Manufacturing Expertise to PHILL™ Production

3DX Industries will apply its leadership and expertise in additive manufacturing—including 3D metal printing and advanced photopolymer resin printing—together with conventional precision machining to support the PHILL™ program. This hybrid approach allows for complex geometries, lightweight components, and rapid design iterations, while ensuring the repeatable quality and tight tolerances required for commercial deployment.

“Partnering with innovative companies like AIBotics demonstrates the growing role of domestic advanced manufacturing in bringing AI and robotics products to market,” said Roger Janssen, President and CEO of 3DX Industries. “By combining additive and traditional processes, we can accelerate production, reduce part counts, and deliver the precision and reliability PHILL™ demands. This collaboration also aligns with our strategy of supporting high-growth technology clients while expanding beyond traditional aerospace, defense, and medical sectors.”

Reintroducing PHILL to Shareholders

For shareholders, the engagement represents a tangible inflection point: PHILL is moving from development into execution, with validated demand, domestic manufacturing, and a defined path toward revenue recognition.

By blending advanced robotics hardware with a growing AI software stack, AIBotics is positioning itself at the intersection of artificial intelligence, automation, and American industrial resurgence.

“Commercialization is the defining step for any robotics platform,” Mr. Kaplan added. “With production scheduled to get underway, our focus shifts to fulfillment, deployment, and building recurring revenue around PHILL’s installed base. This engagement represents the foundation for scaling responsibly and converting market validation into sustained financial performance.”

About AIBotics

AIBotics, Inc. is a global operator deploying AI-enabled robotics and intelligent automation solutions through strategic partnerships across international markets. The Company focuses on real-world execution by introducing proven robotics systems into commercial environments where demand is accelerating and competition from large-scale developers remains limited.

AIBotics intends to identify, implement, and expand solutions that automate everyday business operations in hospitality, healthcare, commercial real estate, and public infrastructure.

Through a scalable, partnership-driven model, AIBotics is building a global robotics deployment platform, expanding across high-growth, often underserved markets and establishing a repeatable framework for international scale.

AIBotics is not building robots; it is putting them to work.

For more information on AIBotics, visit www.aibotics.ai

About 3DX Industries, Inc.

3DX Industries Inc. is a leader in additive manufacturing, offering 3D metal printing, advanced photopolymer resin printing, and conventional manufacturing services. The company serves industries such as aerospace, defense, industrial tooling, oil & gas, and medical, creating high-quality custom parts and prototypes with exceptional precision. 3DX Industries provides customized solutions that prioritize quality and sustainability. By blending innovative and traditional manufacturing techniques, the company is committed to revolutionizing manufacturing and shaping the future of 3D printing.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, opinions and estimates of management and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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