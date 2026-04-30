DigiCert Introduces New AI Trust Architecture for Securing AI Agents, Models, and Content

Lehi, Utah, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, today introduced a new AI Trust architecture designed to help organizations secure AI systems and their outputs. The company is also unveiling new capabilities to help secure autonomous agents and AI models, along with separate capabilities to provide verifiable content authenticity in the age of AI.

Artificial intelligence is accelerating innovation at an unprecedented pace while simultaneously breaking traditional models of trust. Autonomous agents act across enterprise systems at machine speed; AI models introduce new supply chain and IP risks; and digital content can no longer be trusted at face value. At the core of this challenge is a lack of cryptographically verifiable control over AI systems. Specifically, what they are, what they are authorized to do, and what they produce.

“AI has created a new trust challenge,” said Amit Sinha, CEO of DigiCert. “Organizations are relying on agents, models, and content they can’t always verify. At DigiCert, our purpose is to give people confidence in the security, privacy, and authenticity of their digital interactions. With our AI Trust solution, we help organizations confirm what’s real, secure, and approved so AI can be used with confidence.”

To address this challenge, DigiCert is introducing a unified trust layer that spans AI agents, models, and content. By embedding cryptographic verification across the AI lifecycle, organizations can enforce identity-based governance for autonomous systems, validate model integrity, and establish content provenance all within a single, cohesive framework. This unified approach is realized through new DigiCert ONE enhancements:

AI Agent Trust: Provides discovery, identity, governance, and lifecycle management for AI agents, enabling organizations to authenticate, authorize, and audit autonomous systems. By issuing cryptographic identities and enforcing policy-based controls, DigiCert enables enterprises to govern AI agents like a new digital workforce, ensuring every action is attributable, controlled, and aligned with security and compliance requirements. Sign up for preview here.

AI Model Trust: Delivers cryptographic protection and verification for AI models, including secure packaging, signing, and runtime validation. By establishing a verifiable chain of custody for models, from development through deployment, organizations can create models that have not been tampered with, are running in trusted environments, and are handling sensitive data securely, even in distributed or third-party infrastructure. Sign up for preview here.

Content Trust: Enables organizations to cryptographically sign and verify digital content, providing tamper-evident provenance and transparency using the C2PA standard. This allows organizations to prove where content originated, how it was created, and whether it has been altered, helping combat misinformation, brand impersonation, and AI-generated fraud while strengthening confidence in digital media. Available today; see separate press release here.

Together, these innovations help organizations move from fragmented, manual approaches with an automated trust architecture that delivers verifiable identity, tamper-evident integrity, and continuous validation across AI systems.

“AI is forcing organizations to rethink trust from the ground up,” said Jennifer Glenn, Research Director for IDC Security and Trust Group. “Bringing cryptographic assurance to AI systems gives enterprises the ability to independently verify identity, integrity, and provenance of content, enabling these organizations to build trustworthy AI at scale.”

With a unified AI Trust foundation, organizations can reduce reputational and regulatory risk while accelerating responsible AI adoption. They gain the ability to verify content provenance, ensure model integrity, and govern AI agents with accountability, transforming security and compliance from reactive processes into measurable, audit-ready capabilities. As AI adoption accelerates, the ability to establish and verify trust will become a defining requirement for enterprise success. DigiCert is defining the trust infrastructure required for AI, extending proven PKI principles to agents, models, and content.

To help organizations navigate this shift, read DigiCert’s new white paper, The New Trust Architecture for AI: Securing Agents, Content, and Models with Cryptographic Proof.

Other resources:

Register for DigiCert 2026 Trust Summit

Read the blog: Degradation of Trust in the Age of AI

Visit the AI Trust Solutions page

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust. We protect the digital world by ensuring the security, privacy, and authenticity of every interaction. Our AI-powered DigiCert ONE platform unifies PKI, DNS, and certificate lifecycle management, to secure infrastructure, software, devices, messages, AI content and agents. Learn why more than 100,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500, choose DigiCert to stop today’s threats and prepare for a quantum-safe future at www.digicert.com.