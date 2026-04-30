DigiCert Launches Content Trust Manager to Help Organizations Verify Digital Content Authenticity in the Age of AI

Lehi, Utah, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, today announced the availability of Content Trust Manager, a new solution within the DigiCert® ONE platform. Content Trust Manager allows organizations to add a secure, verifiable credential to digital media so people can see where it came from, how it has been changed over time, and who was responsible for those changes, helping bring greater transparency and accountability to digital content.

The announcement comes as synthetic and AI-generated media proliferate, making it increasingly difficult to distinguish authentic content from altered or AI-generated assets. Traditional approaches such as metadata and platform-level signals are insufficient, as they can be altered, stripped, or fail to persist across systems. As a result, organizations are shifting from detection-based approaches to cryptographic methods that provide verifiable proof of authenticity.

“Trust in digital content is under pressure as AI makes it easier than ever to create and alter images, video, and other media,” said Deepika Chauhan, Chief Product Officer at DigiCert. “What’s needed is a consistent, scalable way to attach trust directly to content itself. Content Trust Manager brings together DigiCert’s global PKI and C2PA’s open standards to attach trusted, tamper-evident credentials to digital media.”

Content Trust Manager enables organizations to cryptographically sign and verify digital content using DigiCert’s globally trusted PKI infrastructure, simplifying how enterprises establish authenticity and integrity at scale. Delivered as a managed solution, it integrates into existing workflows via APIs while supporting certificate issuance, key management, and signing. The solution leverages the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) standard, which is adopted by Adobe, Microsoft, Google, and many others, to attach tamper-evident credentials to digital assets without requiring customers to build their own infrastructure. As a leading Certificate Authority, DigiCert provides the verification and trust foundation needed to put the C2PA standard to work across software and devices.

Content Trust Manager embeds credentials directly into media files, so provenance information can persist as content is shared, edited, or redistributed. This supports greater transparency, stronger brand protection, and improved resilience against misinformation. With Content Trust Manager, organizations can:

Sign images, video, and digital assets using C2PA-compliant workflows

Embed verifiable content credentials that travel with media across platforms

Help verify origin, integrity, and authorship through independently verifiable signatures

Integrate signing into workflows via APIs, browser tools, or supported on-prem deployments

Leverage DigiCert-issued certificates, timestamping, and global trust infrastructure

Together, these capabilities enable organizations to establish cryptographically verifiable trust in digital content.

“The growth of AI-generated content requires organizations to prove authenticity to preserve and maintain trust,” said Jennifer Glenn, Research Director for IDC Security and Trust Group. “By embracing C2PA standards and the proven trust of PKI, organizations can build the cryptographic foundation needed to verify provenance and authenticity of digital content, ensuring credibility and trust with customers.”

Content Trust Manager is designed for global enterprises, media organizations, and public sector entities seeking to protect digital assets, demonstrate responsible AI practices, and address evolving regulatory expectations. The solution incorporates capabilities from DigiCert’s previously announced Document Trust Manager, bringing document and media authenticity together in a single platform and extending DigiCert’s digital trust leadership across the full spectrum of digital content.

Taking content authenticity even further, organizations can establish trust at the moment of capture through cryptographic signing and timestamping enabled by embedded C2PA certificates on trusted devices. Delivered through DigiCert Device Trust Manager, this capability allows imaging device manufacturers to embed trust directly into devices such as cameras, microscopes, and scanners. Content can be signed and timestamped at the source, ensuring verifiable origin and authenticity from the start and preserving trust throughout the content lifecycle.

Resources:

Read the white paper: The New Trust Architecture for AI: Securing Agents, Content, and Models with Cryptographic Proof

Register for DigiCert 2026 Trust Summit

Visit the Content Trust Manager product page

Check out the Content Trust Manager demo

Read adjacent press release: DigiCert Introduces New AI Trust Architecture for Securing AI Agents, Models, and Content

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust. We protect the digital world by ensuring the security, privacy, and authenticity of every interaction. Our AI-powered DigiCert ONE platform unifies PKI, DNS, and certificate lifecycle management, to secure infrastructure, software, devices, messages, AI content and agents. Learn why more than 100,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500, choose DigiCert to stop today’s threats and prepare for a quantum-safe future at www.digicert.com.

Attachment