Costway Showcases Its Complete Cooling Lineup with Mini Split Air Conditioner and Ice Maker Solutions

Fontana, CA, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costway, a home and lifestyle brand, recently highlighted its complete cooling lineup for everyday comfort. From mini split air conditioners to spray-type ice makers, Costway’s broader cooling lineup gives households more flexible options for managing comfort across different spaces and daily needs.

As home comfort needs continue to diversify, consumers are increasingly looking for cooling solutions that can support different rooms, usage habits, and seasonal demands. Costway’s complete cooling lineup is designed to meet those needs with a wider range of options, from mini split AC systems to ice makers , fans, heat pumps, and portable air conditioners.

A Complete Cooling Lineup for Everyday Comfort

With its latest cooling lineup, Costway continues to reflect its “More Than Just Furniture” brand philosophy. Its complete cooling lineup consists of:

Mini split air conditioners

Residential and commercial ice makers

Portable air conditioners

Heat pumps

Fans

Costway’s complete cooling lineup includes mini split air conditioner options for different room sizes, as well as ice maker and commercial ice maker solutions for both household and small business use.

Together, this complete cooling lineup gives consumers more flexible ways to manage cooling and heating across different spaces and usage scenarios. The addition of competitive pricing and fast delivery helps further position Costway as a convenient brand for innovative home comfort solutions.

Product Highlight: Smart Mini Split AC System

At the center of Costway’s complete cooling lineup is the X-Pro 18000 BTU 2-Zone mini split AC with heat pump .





Designed for modern homes, this mini split air conditioner offers multi-zone temperature control, allowing users to cool or heat different rooms separately for more personalized comfort. This makes it especially useful for households where comfort needs vary from room to room throughout the day.

The X-Pro range includes models rated up to 24 SEER2, helping support energy-efficient heating and cooling performance. This helps users enjoy efficient cooling performance while keeping energy use more manageable over time. The system also uses R454B refrigerant, which supports efficient performance with lower global warming potential.

With a capacity range of 9,000 to 36,000 BTU, Costway’s mini split units can cool everything from individual bedrooms to large living areas.

Key features of the X-Pro mini split AC system include:

2-Zone Climate Control: Allows users to adjust temperature in different zones separately for more personalized comfort and more efficient use of energy.

Allows users to adjust temperature in different zones separately for more personalized comfort and more efficient use of energy. Robust Performance : Works optimally to provide cooling and heating ranging from -13°F to 131°F

: Works optimally to provide cooling and heating ranging from -13°F to 131°F Smart System Capabilities: Compatible with WiFi and voice command-based systems (e.g., Alexa, Google Assistant); features multiple modes and fan speeds

Product Highlight: Spray-type Ice Makers

As a supplement to its various air-cooling equipment, Costway is releasing another innovative product as part of its one-stop solution lineup: the Stainless Steel Spray Ice Maker.

This product combines home convenience and industrial capability in one package. With its spray system, this device creates crystal-clear, harder-to-melt ice compared to traditional ice cubes from other machines.

This ice maker has the ability to generate up to 80 pounds of ice daily and store up to 30 pounds of ice at a time, making it powerful for both high-traffic homes and small commercial businesses.

What’s more, Costway’s ice maker features “set and forget” convenience, adjustable ice thickness settings, and self-cleaning.





Convenient Installation Support for Customers

To better support customers purchasing mini split AC systems, Costway works with a professional installation team in California. Today, Costway collaborates with a California-based installation team offering end-to-end setup services for its clients. This installation support is a key differentiator for Costway, helping it stand out from its competitors.

About Costway: A Leading Home Comfort Brand

Founded in 2011 in the United States, Costway aspires to become a world-class furniture and diverse home products company. With a global network of branches and robust overseas warehouse infrastructures, the company leverages its supply chain advantages to source and sell products worldwide. Costway has served over 100 million households across North America, Australia, and Europe, with annual sales exceeding $2.2 billion.

The household brand sticks to its “More Than Just Furniture” motto to signify their dedication to creating comprehensive lifestyle solutions for its customers. Today, they are renowned for various home appliances, furniture, and outdoor solutions - providing consumers with a wide selection of quality products at reasonable prices.

Save On Cooling Solutions with Costway’s “Cooling Week” Promotion

During Costway’s Cooling Week promotion from May to August, customers who purchase qualifying cooling products will have the chance to receive an additional cooling product for free. A total of 200 free products will be given away.