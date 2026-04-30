On Natural Gas Transmission System Operator's Revenue Cap of Regulated Activities for 2027

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.



On 30 April 2026, the National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter referred to as "Council") adopted a decision on the revenue cap of AB Amber Grid's regulated activities, providing natural gas transportation via the natural gas transmission network services, effective from 1 January 2027.



The revenue cap of regulated activities for year 2027 is set at EUR 73.96 million per year. This is 10.8 % less than the approved revenue cap for year 2026, which is EUR 82.95 million.

Compared to 2026, the decrease in allowed revenue is primarily driven by the change in the regulatory account (reflecting prior period revenue and cost deviations) and lower costs for technological needs due to the forecasted lower consumption of natural gas for technological purposes. The difference in these components between 2026 and 2027 amounts to EUR 9.7 million.



The anticipated further price-related decisions:

• The Board of Amber Grid will approve prices on using natural gas transmission network infrastructure, effective from 1 January 2027, not exceeding revenue cap.

• After the decision of the Board of Amber Grid the prices will be presented to the Council for approbation.



More information:

Eglė Krasauskienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

phone. +37063706011, e-mail: e.krasauskiene@ambergrid.lt