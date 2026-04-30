HERNEST Launches FSC-Certified Teak Outdoor Collection

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As sustainability continues to influence how consumers shop for home furnishings, HERNEST has announced the April launch of its FSC-certified teak outdoor collection. The new line uses responsibly sourced materials and eco-friendly packaging, building on the brand’s broader sustainability efforts.

Built Around Honest Materials and Everyday Use





HERNEST centers its approach on transparency and responsible practices. The brand focuses less on showroom presentation and more on how furniture works in everyday life.

“Our mission is to bring beautiful, enduring furniture to people through honesty, craftsmanship, and thoughtful design,” said Tom K, Product Director at HERNEST. “We care about our customers and the environment, and we focus on building trust over time.”

It embraces wood for what it is, allowing the natural grain to show through. The company maintains strict quality control and is transparent about the materials it uses. It also prices its pieces to make well-designed furniture more accessible. Rather than selling the idea of a perfect home, HERNEST focuses on furniture made for spaces that are truly lived in , where coffee cups leave marks, children build forts, and everyday life unfolds. Its promise is simple: when life happens, your home should still feel like yours.

A Teak Collection Designed for Real Life Outdoors





Building on this approach, HERNEST introduced its FSC-certified teak outdoor collection this April, bringing the same focus on honest materials and everyday usability into outdoor spaces.

For many households, outdoor furniture often comes with trade-offs. Pieces may look good at first, but quickly show wear after a season of sun and rain. Others require constant upkeep, turning what should be a place to relax into another item on the to-do list.

The HERNEST teak collection is designed to ease that tension. Teak’s natural oils help it withstand moisture, pests, and decay, making it much easier to maintain over time. It also holds up well in changing conditions, from strong sun to humid days, without wearing down too quickly.





At the same time, the material evolves with use. Over time, the wood develops a soft silver-gray patina, adding character rather than wear. Each piece carries its own natural grain, bringing warmth and variation into outdoor settings.

The result is furniture that fits naturally into how people actually use their spaces. It’s built to last, easy to maintain, and designed to look at home across changing seasons, not just on day one.

Extending the Commitment Beyond the Home





For HERNEST , the conversation doesn’t stop at the furniture itself. The same attention to materials and longevity extends beyond the home. Through its partnership with the National Forest Foundation, the brand contributes $1 toward reforestation for every order placed. Since January, that effort has supported the planting of more than 5,000 trees, with plans to continue as part of a long-term commitment.

At the same time, HERNEST is working toward expanding FSC certification and eco-friendly packaging across its major furniture collections, bringing greater consistency to how its products are sourced and delivered.

In the end, it reflects the same idea behind the collection: creating spaces that are meant to be lived in and built to last. More information can be found on HERNEST’s official website .

About HERNEST

HERNEST is a furniture brand centered on honest materials, thoughtful design, and everyday usability. The company creates pieces for real homes, with a focus on durability, transparency, and responsible sourcing. It continues to expand its sustainability efforts across materials and packaging.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Tiffany Dan

Email: partnership@hernest.com

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