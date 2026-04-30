Sustainability & AI Panel at Sustainability LIVE @ London Climate Action Week 2026

London, 30 April 2026 – Sustainability LIVE, a BizClik Media event, will host a dedicated panel on the future of AI in sustainability at London Climate Action Week on 25 June 2026. The session will examine how artificial intelligence is transforming the way organisations measure, manage and mitigate their environmental footprint.

The panel will feature leading sustainability executives who will share practical techniques and innovations for deploying AI across sustainability reporting and operations.

Sustainability LIVE @ London Climate Action Week - The Leadership Summit is a one-day conference designed for senior sustainability executives at the forefront of climate action strategy. With more than 250 in-person attendees expected, the event will deliver insights, connections and solutions to help accelerate progress towards net zero.

How AI is reshaping environmental strategy

The panel will highlight cutting-edge use cases for AI, including emissions tracking, predictive climate modelling, optimising energy systems and supply chain transparency. Experts will discuss the opportunities, risks and ethical considerations as AI becomes a core tool in driving more effective and accountable sustainability outcomes.

The session will help leaders navigate a rapidly evolving sustainability landscape shaped by regulation, innovation and global policy shifts.

Industry leaders driving change

Sophie Graham, Chief Sustainability Officer at IFS, will share her expertise from overseeing the delivery of IFS's sustainability strategy throughout its operations. With a background in environmental law and experience across EMEA, the Americas and the UK in the technology and finance sectors, Sophie brings a strategic perspective to industrial-scale sustainability challenges.

"With IFS, we work with heavy industries, so there are some real sustainability benefits on an industrial scale that can be realised through applying AI to business optimisation, resource allocation and capital allocation decisions," she says.

Additional confirmed speakers include Nathan Allen, Chief AI and Innovation Officer at The Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

Why attend

The Leadership Summit offers sustainability leaders and professionals the opportunity to gain actionable insights on AI, water positivity, decarbonisation and transparent reporting. The event features 25 expert speakers and four interactive executive workshops, providing practical guidance and strategic perspective on embedding climate action across operations, supply chains and investment decisions.

Attendees will build connections with partners, advisors and peers facing similar sustainability challenges, whilst learning from global executives managing value chains at some of the world's largest companies.

Looking ahead

Sustainability LIVE @ London Climate Action Week represents a key moment in the calendar for sustainability professionals seeking to understand how emerging technologies can accelerate climate action. The event programme offers practical guidance on implementing AI-driven sustainability strategies across enterprise operations.

Those interested in attending can register their interest now.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine connects the leading sustainability executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into sustainable practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the sustainability community. Join us today and shape a sustainable future for generations to come.

About Sustainability LIVE

Sustainability LIVE is a global hybrid event series that brings together leaders, innovators, and changemakers who are driving progress in sustainability. Through a mix of keynotes, fireside chats, panels, and hands-on workshops, the event explores the ideas, strategies, and solutions that are shaping a more sustainable future.

From climate action and ESG to green finance, supply chain responsibility, and the circular economy, each edition is a chance to learn from real-world examples, connect with peers, and be part of meaningful conversations. Whether attending in person or online, Sustainability LIVE gives you the space to share, discover, and get inspired to make a difference.

Media Contact

Beckie Jordan

Head of Events Communications

Rebecca.jordan@bizclikmedia.com