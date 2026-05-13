Final Countdown to Data Centre LIVE as Industry Leaders Gather to Shape the Future of Infrastructure





London, 13 May 2026 – With just one week to go until Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit, a BizClik Media event, industry professionals have a final opportunity to secure their place at one of the data centre sector’s leading events. Taking place on 20-21 May 2026, at Exhibition White City, the summit will unite senior leaders from across the global data centre ecosystem to explore the key challenges and opportunities shaping the future of digital infrastructure.

The two-day summit features an agenda designed to explore the convergence of AI, sustainability, hyperscale strategies and emerging technologies. Attendees will gain practical insights through a mix of keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats and interactive debates, alongside valuable networking opportunities with peers driving innovation across the industry.

"Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit brings together some of the most influential voices shaping the future of digital infrastructure. From AI and sustainability to sovereign data and resilience, this year's agenda reflects the biggest opportunities and challenges facing the industry today. With senior leaders from across the global data centre ecosystem joining us on stage, the event offers valuable insight, practical discussion and meaningful networking opportunities. With the summit now just days away, we're really looking forward to welcoming so many industry leaders." said Ben Craske, Editor, Data Centre Magazine.

Industry leaders take the stage

The summit will feature senior executives from leading organisations including NTT Global Data Centers, Equinix, Iron Mountain, STACK Infrastructure, AWS, Yondr Group, Kyndryl, JLL Data Centre Solutions, Coreweave, DXC Technology, CBRE, Rolls Royce Power Systems and Jabil Procurement and Supply Chain Services.

Key speakers include Alex Bennett, Global Strategy Realisation & Transformation Director at NTT Global Data Centers; Petrina Steele, Global Lead - Emerging Technologies at Equinix; Rebecca Weekly, VP Infrastructure Engineering at GEICO; Amy Daniell, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Development at STACK Infrastructure; and Richard Wilkinson, Chief Technologist - Europe GIS at DXC Technology.

Critical sessions across two days

Day one opens with a keynote on Powering the AI Era, followed by a panel discussion exploring Global Data Centre Strategies, examining how organisations are planning capacity, selecting locations and balancing resilience, sustainability and cost across global portfolios. The afternoon features The AI Data Centre Debate, where industry leaders will address how AI is reshaping data centre design, operations and sustainability whilst tackling challenges around power consumption, scalability and security.

A fireside chat on Emerging Technologies: The Convergence of AI & Quantum will explore how these technologies are influencing infrastructure planning, whilst a keynote session on Data Centres in the Age of AI will examine the evolving demands placed on digital infrastructure.

Day two includes a panel discussion on Women in Data Centres, highlighting leadership, career development and inclusion strategies within the sector. The Hyperscale Strategies panel will explore how leading operators are expanding capacity, optimising site design and managing increasing compute density driven by AI and cloud growth. Additional sessions include a fireside chat on Securing the Invisible: Wireless Cybersecurity for AI Data Centres and a discussion on Differentiating Infrastructure Players from Cloud Providers.

View more information via the Data Centre LIVE Official Event Guide here .

Relevance to the industry

As data centres face unprecedented demand driven by AI workloads, cloud expansion and digital transformation, the summit addresses the most pressing operational and strategic challenges facing the sector. From power and cooling innovations to supply chain resilience and regulatory considerations, the agenda reflects the real-world issues that infrastructure leaders are navigating today. The event provides a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration at a pivotal moment for the industry.

Final opportunity to attend

With the summit now in its final week before doors open, this is the last chance for industry professionals to register and join the conversation shaping the future of data centre infrastructure. Tickets are available now at Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Data Centre Magazine

Data Centre Magazine connects the leading data centre executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the data centre community. Join us today to shape the future for generations to come.

About Data Centre LIVE

Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit is a two-day conference and expo for senior leaders shaping digital infrastructure strategy. Bringing together over 1,000 in-person attendees and 50+ expert speakers, the event explores key themes including AI, sustainability, scalability and resilience.

Featuring two content stages and four executive workshops, the programme delivers practical insights, strategic guidance and valuable connections to support future-ready data centre operations.

Media Contact

Beckie Jordan

Head of Events Communications