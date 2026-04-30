Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund April 30, 2026

Announcement no. 294

Minutes from the Ordinary General Meeting

German High Street Properties A/S (the “Company”) hereby announces the results of the ordinary general meeting held today, Thursday 30 April 2026, at 2:00 PM, at Søllerødvej 64, 2840 Holte.

The following decisions were made at the general meeting:

1. The Board of Directors’ report on the Company’s activities in the past financial year.

The report by the Board of Directors was noted by the general meeting.

2. Proposal by the Board of Directors that annual reports be prepared in English

The general meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to prepare annual reports in English and, if decided by the Board of Directors, in Danish.

3. Presentation of the audited annual report for approval and notification of discharge for the Board of Directors and management

The Annual Report 2025 was approved, and discharge was granted to the Board of Directors and the management.

4. Adoption of the distribution of the result as proposed by the Board of Directors

The proposal on distribution of the result, including no distribution of dividends, was approved.

5. Proposal by the Board of Directors for board remuneration for 2026

The general meeting approved the remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2026.

6. Presentation of the remuneration report for indicative voting

The 2025 remuneration report was approved in the advisory vote.

7. Election of auditor

Beierholm Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor for the Company.

8. Election of members to the Board of Directors

Hans Thygesen, Nikolaj Zethraeus and René Angenend were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

9. Proposals from the Board of Directors or shareholders



9.1 Authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the Company’s share capital.

The proposal was withdrawn by the Board of Directors.

9.2 Proposal by the Board of Directors that the company language is English.

The proposal was withdrawn by the Board of Directors.

9.3 Proposal by the Board of Directors that company announcements be prepared in English.

The general meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposal that company announcements may be prepared in English only, if decided by the Board of Directors, and that it be reflected in a new Article 16.2 of the Articles of Association.

9.4 Proposal by the Board of Directors that general meetings be prepared and held in English.

The general meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposal that general meetings be prepared and held in English, and that documents prepared for the purpose of the general meeting be in English, and, if decided by the Board of Directors, in Danish, and that it be reflected in a new Article 5.7 of the Articles of Association.

9.5 Proposal from shareholder Olav W. Hansen A/S that an additional auditor is appointed to participate in the audit (minority auditor).

The proposal that an additional auditor is appointed to participate in the audit carried sufficient support to request the appointment of a minority auditor in accordance with section 144(3) of the Danish Companies Act.

9.6 Proposal from shareholder Olav W. Hansen A/S to instruct the Board of Directors to carry out a controlled sale of the Company’s properties and to make ongoing distributions of the net proceeds from such sales to the Company’s shareholders.

The general meeting did not approve the proposal.

10. Presentation of the scrutiny report

The proposal was withdrawn by the Board of Directors. An extraordinary general meeting will be convened once the scrutiny report is completed.

11. Authorization of the chair of the Annual General Meeting

The general meeting authorized the chair of the meeting, Louise Celia Korpela, (with the right of substitution) to register the resolutions adopted with the Danish Business Authority.





On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Hans Thygesen

Chairman