$19.14M South Tampa Estate Sets Multiple Records Across Tampa Bay

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TAMPA, Fla., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A residential estate in South Tampa has sold for $19,140,000, setting multiple pricing records across the Tampa Bay region. The property at 914 S. Golf View Street was represented by Paul DeSantis, global real estate advisor with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s South Tampa office. Positioned along 400 feet of frontage on the Palma Ceia Golf Course, the estate reflects a scale of property that is infrequently available in the South Tampa market.

The sale represents the second-highest residential transaction in Hillsborough County MLS history and the highest sale in South Tampa since 2021.

The gated, tree-lined compound includes a primary residence, detached guest house and an additional vacant lot, spanning approximately 14,900 square feet of interior living space, with nine bedrooms, ten full baths and four half-baths. Designed for both privacy and entertaining, the home features expansive living spaces, multiple executive offices, a theater room, fitness center and a wine cellar with capacity for more than 600 bottles.

Interior highlights include a grand great room with 15-foot ceilings, a marble-clad kitchen with adjacent prep kitchen and butler’s pantry, and custom millwork throughout. Outdoor living centers on a 48-foot heated saltwater pool and spa, covered cabana and landscaped grounds overlooking the golf course.

“This sale reflects the continued demand we’re seeing at the top of the South Tampa market, particularly for properties that offer scale, privacy and a truly unique setting,” said Paul DeSantis, global real estate advisor with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “Homes with this level of frontage and acreage, combined with a central location, are exceptionally limited.”

“Record-setting sales like this are an important signal of how the Tampa Bay market continues to evolve,” said Jackie Thiel, president of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “We’re seeing greater confidence at the top end of the market, with buyers willing to set new benchmarks for truly exceptional properties.”

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,200 real estate professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

Media Contact:

Elise Ramer

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

elise.ramer@premiersir.com

P: 941.587.0257

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/063a657e-9ddc-41fb-8988-31458de0e69c