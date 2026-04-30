AUA and OpenEvidence Collaborate to Expand Access to Evidence-Based Urologic Clinical Practice Guidelines

MIAMI, FL and BALTIMORE, MD, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) and OpenEvidence, a leading AI-powered clinical decision support platform, today announced a new multi-year collaboration that will make AUA Clinical Practice Guidelines and Clinical Consensus Statements accessible within the OpenEvidence platform.

Through this agreement, AUA aims to expand the reach of its evidence-based guidance to clinicians at the point of care. OpenEvidence provides physicians with in-depth, evidence-based answers to clinical questions grounded in the medical literature. Integration of AUA Guidelines into the platform will enable urologists, as well as primary care physicians and other specialists managing urologic conditions, to more easily access authoritative urologic guidance within the clinical workflows they already use.

“This collaboration allows AUA to meet clinicians where they are increasingly seeking information—within AI-enabled tools,” said Lane Palmer, MD, president of the AUA. “Rather than reacting to how AI is shaping clinical decision-making, we are taking a deliberate, strategic approach to help shape it, reinforcing AUA’s role as the trusted source of excellence in urologic care.”

The structure of the partnership reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that AI-enabled tools are grounded in authoritative, medical society guidance, supporting evidence-based clinical judgment while preserving the integrity of AUA’s guidelines. The partnership will also provide AUA with expanded usage and gap analysis data that will give a broader understanding of how clinical guidance is used by urologists and the broader medical community, which will help inform future strategies.

"We are honored to collaborate with the AUA to bring their trusted clinical practice guidelines directly into the workflows of physicians managing urologic conditions," said Travis Zack, Chief Medical Officer of OpenEvidence. "As AI plays a growing role in clinical decision support, it is essential that these tools are built on a foundation of authoritative, society-developed guidance. This partnership reflects our core belief that AI in medicine should amplify the rigorous standards that medical societies like the AUA have established, ensuring clinicians can confidently access the best available evidence at the point of care."

OpenEvidence works with leading medical societies to help clinicians access trusted, evidence-based guidance within emerging clinical decision support tools. The inclusion of AUA Clinical Practice Guidelines and Clinical Consensus Statements within the platform underscores OpenEvidence’s focus on supporting informed clinical judgment through transparent, citation-based access to authoritative medical standards.

About the American Urological Association:

Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has more than 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

About OpenEvidence:

OpenEvidence is the most widely used medical AI platform among U.S. physicians, and is trusted by hundreds of thousands of verified clinicians to make high-stakes clinical decisions at the point of care with answers that are sourced, cited, and grounded in peer-reviewed medical literature. OpenEvidence was founded with the mission to organize and expand the world's collective medical knowledge.

media@openevidence.com

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