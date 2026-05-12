American Urological Association Releases Advanced Prostate Cancer Guideline Amendment

BALTIMORE, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Urological Association (AUA), in partnership with the Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO), released the 2026 amendment to the Advanced Prostate Cancer Guideline

The purpose of this Guideline is to assist in clinical decision-making and provide a basis for evidence-based treatment for the management of advanced prostate cancer. This updated guideline discusses disease stages that range from prostate-specific antigen (PSA) recurrence after exhaustion of local treatment options to widespread metastatic disease.

“This amendment reflects the significant progress made in the understanding and treatment of advanced prostate cancer,” said Kristen Scarpato, MD, MPH, chair of the Guideline and associate professor of Urology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “By incorporating the latest evidence across imaging, molecular testing, risk stratification and evolving treatment paradigms, these updated recommendations are intended to support clinicians in delivering personalized, high-quality, evidence-based care for patients at every stage of advanced disease.”

This Guideline has 40 recommendations and serves as a useful reference on effective evidence-based care as it relates to advanced prostate cancer.

This Guideline amendment includes:

Updated and expanded guidance regarding appropriate imaging

Updated guidance on germline and somatic testing

New discussion and guidance regarding risk stratification

Updated and expanded guidance regarding treatment paradigms

Updated future directions discussing ongoing developments in the field

“This amendment underscores how rapidly the field of advanced prostate cancer is evolving,” said Michael S. Cookson, MD, MMHC, a member of the guideline panel and former president of the Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO). “From advances in imaging and molecular characterization to more refined treatment strategies, these updates reflect a more precise and increasingly personalized approach to patient care. The collaboration between AUA and SUO ensures that our patients with advanced prostate cancer benefit from the latest multidisciplinary expertise.”

The full guideline is now available at: AUANet.org/APCGuideline2026

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

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