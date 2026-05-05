New AUA Census Shows Shifts in Urology Workforce, Practice Workloads and AI Use

BALTIMORE, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) is pleased to release the 2025 Annual AUA Census report, which provides a comprehensive snapshot of the urology workforce in the United States and offers critical data to support the continued delivery of high‑quality urologic care. Key findings from the latest report underscore persistent workforce access challenges, evolving demographics and increasing integration of artificial intelligence into urologic practice.

Results from the 2025 AUA Census show that most U.S. counties (62%) do not have a practicing urologist, highlighting ongoing concerns about access to specialty care, particularly in rural communities. Only 10% of practicing urologists maintain their primary practice outside metropolitan areas, reinforcing geographic disparities in care availability.

Now in its 12th year, the AUA Annual Census is a two‑part survey that supports informed decision‑making, policy development and research by tracking workforce trends and evolving practice priorities. Core questions assess demographics, training and practice patterns, while annual modules explore emerging issues affecting the specialty.

Additional highlights from the 2025 AUA Census include:

The median age of practicing urologists is 54, with one‑third (33%) aged 65 or older, raising questions about future workforce capacity.

The specialty continues to diversify, with the percentage of female urologists rising from 7.7% in 2014 to nearly 13% in 2025. Among urologists under age 45, almost 27% are female, compared with just 2% among those 65 and older.

Persistent gender differences in career longevity remain. While 61% of male urologists plan to retire after age 65, only 20% of female urologists report the same intention.

Urologists report demanding workloads, with a median of 55 hours worked per week, and one‑third (33%) working more than 60 hours weekly.

Artificial intelligence adoption is accelerating, with 37% of urologists routinely incorporating AI into their practice, most commonly for clinical documentation, chart summaries and translation services.

Technology is reshaping documentation support. AI‑powered scribes now have the highest access rate (38%), and satisfaction with AI scribes approaches that of traditional in‑person scribes.

Career demands continue to shape personal decisions: 42% of urologists reported delaying having or attempting to have children due to training or career, including more than 70% of female urologists.

“The AUA Annual Census remains a cornerstone for understanding the urology workforce and how our specialty continues to evolve,” said Ray Tan, MD, MSHPM, chair of the AUA Data Committee. “Each year, the Census provides critical insights into practice patterns, emerging challenges, and opportunities that help inform education, advocacy, and policy. Robust participation is essential to ensuring our data accurately reflects real-world urologic practice to support a thriving workforce and high-quality patient care now and in the future.”

The full 2025 AUA Census report is available at AUAnet.org/CensusReport. Census findings are disseminated widely to inform health policy, workforce planning and research efforts across the specialty.

Participation remains critical to ensuring representative and high‑quality data. The 2026 AUA Census will open next week, and all AUA members are encouraged to take part.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 25,000 members worldwide. The AUA advances the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and health policy.

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