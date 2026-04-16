American Urological Association Releases Clinically Localized Prostate Cancer Guideline Amendment

BALTIMORE, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Urological Association (AUA), in partnership with the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), released the 2026 amendment to the Clinically Localized Prostate Cancer Guideline.

This guideline is meant to help doctors make informed care decisions for people with localized prostate cancer. It organizes recommendations based on a patient’s level of risk and explains how to choose and carry out different care options. The updated guideline reviews and compares the main tests and treatments available for people with prostate cancer that has not spread beyond the prostate.

“This amendment reflects the rapidly evolving landscape of localized prostate cancer care,” said James Eastham, MD, FACS, chair of the Guideline. “By refining risk-based management, updating imaging and radiation guidance, and reinforcing the importance of shared decision-making, the Guideline provides clinicians with clear, evidence-based recommendations to support high-quality, individualized care for patients.”

This Guideline has 46 recommendations and serves as a useful reference on effective evidence-based care as it relates to localized prostate cancer.

This Guideline amendment includes:

Updated and expanded guidance regarding appropriate imaging use

Refinement of the risk-based management system

Updated shared decision-making guidance

New discussion and guidance regarding management with radiation therapy

Updated future directions discussing continued refinement of treatment for high-risk disease, use of imaging, and ongoing developments in the field

"Prostate cancer treatment decisions are deeply personal, and patients deserve guidance grounded in the best available evidence," said George Rodrigues, MD, PhD, FASTRO, a member of the guideline panel and ASTRO. "This amendment incorporates new data on hormonal therapy sequencing for intermediate-risk prostate cancer and treatment intensification in very high-risk cases, helping physicians and their patients make more informed, individualized treatment decisions."

The full guideline is now available at: Auanet.org/ProstateCancerGuideline2026

A summary of the Guideline also appears at:

Eastham JA, Barocas D, Chu C, et al. Clinically Localized Prostate Cancer: AUA/ASTRO Guideline Amendment (2026). J Urol. 0(0).10.1097/JU.0000000000005060

https://www.auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000005060

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

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