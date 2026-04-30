Power Summer Adventures with a Spectacular Bagel Brunch Spread

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Enjoying meals al fresco this summer starts with one simple trick: Head outside before the sun reaches its peak to beat the heat. A summer brunch offers a special way to fuel up before all the adventures and activities a bright, sunny day may bring.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

For a light, refreshing bite, Summer Berry Panzanella Salad combines bagel “croutons” and a bushel of berries for a nutritious dose of deliciousness. Or for a hearty solution that’s sure to get you in gear for a day at the park or in the water, this Berry Bagel French Toast Casserole is loaded with favorites like strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and a homemade crumble topping that’s a true crowd-pleaser.

These brunch favorites are powered by limited-edition Dave’s K iller Bread Summer Berry Bagels, which deliver sweet, summery organic goodness with raspberry, blueberry, cranberry and strawberry. Every bite can delight your taste buds, and with 10 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber in each serving, your body will thank you, too. Available nationwide through July, now’s the time to enjoy them before summer passes by.

To find more summer brunch inspiration, visit DavesK i llerBread.com .

Summer Berry Panzanella Salad

Prep time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4-6

Bagel “Croutons:”

3 Dave’s Killer Bread Summer Berry Bagels 3 tablespoons unsalted butter 2 tablespoons brown sugar 1 pinch salt Berry Salad: 1 pint strawberries, hulled and sliced (reserve 1/2 cup for dressing) 1/2 cup blueberries 1/2 cup raspberries (optional) 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest 1 tablespoon lemon juice Berry Dressing: 1/2 cup strawberries 1 tablespoon brown sugar 1 pinch salt Serving: 3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt or vanilla yogurt 1 tablespoon poppy seeds fresh mint (optional)



Heat oven to 350 F.

To make bagel croutons: Cut bagels into 3/4-inch cubes. In bowl, melt butter; stir in brown sugar and salt. Toss bagel cubes in butter mixture.

Spread on baking sheet and bake 15-18 minutes, flipping once, until golden and crisp. Let cool.

To make berry salad: In large bowl, combine sliced strawberries; blueberries; raspberries, if desired; lemon zest; and lemon juice. Toss gently.

To make berry dressing: Place reserved strawberries in bowl. Add brown sugar and salt. Using fork or potato masher, mash until juicy and chunky.

To assemble panzanella salad: Add cooled bagel cubes to berry salad. Pour in mashed strawberry dressing. Toss slightly so bread absorbs juice.

Let sit 5-10 minutes so bagel pieces soften while staying textured.

Serve in bowls with yogurt, poppy seeds and mint leaves, if desired.

Berry Bagel French Toast Casserole

Prep time: 55 minutes

Servings: 6-8

Casserole Base:

5 Dave’s Killer Bread Summer Berry Bagels 1 cup strawberries, sliced, divided 3/4 cup blueberries, divided 1/2 cup raspberries, divided 8 large eggs 1 1/2 cups milk 1/2 cup heavy cream 2 tablespoons maple syrup 2 tablespoons brown sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 teaspoon cinnamon 1/4 teaspoon salt Crumble Topping: 1/4 cup flour 1/4 cup brown sugar 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon 1 pinch salt 4 tablespoons melted butter Serving: powdered sugar maple syrup berries (optional)



To make casserole base: Preheat oven to 300 F. Cut bagels into 1-inch cubes. Spread on baking sheet and toast 10 minutes until slightly dry.

Lightly grease 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Add toasted bagel cubes and half the berries.

Whisk eggs, milk, cream, maple syrup, brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and salt. Pour evenly over bagels.

Press bread gently so it absorbs custard. Cover and refrigerate 2 hours, or overnight.

Heat oven to 350 F.

To make crumble topping: Mix flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt and melted butter. Sprinkle mixture over casserole. Add remaining berries.

Bake 40-45 minutes until center is set and top is light golden color. If it browns too quickly, tent loosely with foil.

Let rest 5-10 minutes. Dust with powdered sugar and serve with maple syrup. Top with extra berries, if desired.

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

About Feature Impact

Feature Impact is 4media group’s earned-first content solution for audience-ready storytelling at scale. Formerly Family Features, the editorial service delivers measurable earned media results and authentic consumer engagement through high-quality, topical and seasonally relevant multimedia content. Publicly-facing content is available at culinary.net and eLivingToday.com, with additional ready-to-publish resources for editors and journalists at editors.featureimpact.com. Learn more at featureimpact.com.