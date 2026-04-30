Indra Group USA to Showcase the Future of Smart Mobility, V2x Tolling, and Gantryless Solutions at the 2026 IBTTA Technology Summit

The company is attending the 2026 IBTTA Technology Summit to showcase its leadership in advanced solutions for toll roads and smart mobility, based on low-infrastructure technologies and real time processing

Indra will bring to the event thought-leadership session on redefining the future of tolling with both all-overhead and gantryless/sidefire open road tolling solutions that eliminate intrusive elements on the asphalt by integrating 3D LiDAR, artificial vision cameras, and V2X communications

The showcase will feature prominent U.S. success stories, including the newly opened I-485 Express Lanes in North Carolina—the nation's first operational deployment of V2X tolling—and the award-winning overhead systems and occupancy detection on Virginia's 66 Express Outside the Beltway



ORLANDO, Fla., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indra Group, a global leader in mobility technologies and air traffic management, is anticipating the future of connected mobility at the 2026 IBTTA Technology Summit, taking place May 2-5 in Orlando, Florida. At this flagship industry event, Indra will present the innovative suite of technologies with which it is redefining tolling, traffic management, and digital infrastructure across the United States.



Indra's team will focus on its advanced open road tolling solutions, which pave the way for gantryless infrastructure. Indra's all-overhead systems eliminate the need for large civil footprint and intrusive in-pavement sensors, and usher a new era of tolling with minimal lane closures and field maintenance. By leveraging dual-use 3D LiDAR and artificial vision cameras, Indra's architecture guarantees accurate, near real-time vehicle detection, tracking, identification, recognition, and classification including at high speeds and in all weather conditions.

Indra Group USA will also present at a thought-leadership session on its pioneering breakthrough in V2X Toll technology, showcasing real-world applications from its domestic portfolio. Summit attendees will learn about the landmark I-485 Express Lanes project in North Carolina, which recently became the first highway in the United States to deploy C-V2X connected-vehicle tolling at scale. This cutting-edge system allows connected vehicles to communicate directly with roadside infrastructure, delivering real-time toll data, payment options, and critical safety alerts—such as warnings for pedestrians or wrong-way vehicles—directly to drivers' in-vehicle panels.

Furthermore, Indra will share insights from its multi-year experience in optimizing managed lanes through precise AI-based vehicle occupancy detection (VOD). This multi-angle precision imaging technology uses fully trained AI models to count vehicle occupants, with accuracies that have enabled successful enforcement and revenue recovery in High Occupancy Toll (HOT) lanes since 2020, minimizing violation rates and optimizing traffic throughput.

Indra's leadership in integrating next-generation COTS overhead technologies has been recognized with the industry's highest honour. The company won the 2024 IBTTA Toll Excellence Award in the Private Sector Innovation category for its implementation of one of the pioneering overhead electronic toll collection solutions on the 66 Express Outside the Beltway in Virginia. In addition to this award-winning project and the recently completed I-485 corridor, Indra's growing North American footprint includes deployments on the I-95, I-495, and I-395 Express Lanes, and on the on-going SR400 deployment among others.

By integrating all-overhead tolling, 3D LiDAR perception, and C-V2X for tolling and safety, Indra Group USA continues to foster a new, more sustainable mobility model ready for the connected and autonomous vehicles of tomorrow.

About Indra Group

Indra Group ( https://www.indragroup.com/ ) is a leading Spanish and European company that focuses on defense, air traffic, and advanced digitalization. It stands at the forefront of the defense, space, air traffic management, mobility, and transformative technologies through Minsait, and it integrates its sovereign AI, cybersecurity, and cyberdefense capabilities into IndraMind. Indra Group is paving the way to a more secure and better-connected future through innovative solutions, trusted relationships, and the very best talent. Sustainability is an integral part of its strategy and culture in order to overcome current and future social and environmental challenges. At the close of the 2025 financial year, Indra Group posted revenues of €5.457 billion with a local presence in 46 countries and commercial operations in more than 140 countries.

About Indra Group USA

Indra Group USA is the American subsidiary of Indra Group, a global leader in technology and engineering solutions for air traffic control, mobility, defense, and digital transformation. Delivering mission-critical systems that advance the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of transportation and infrastructure across the United States, Indra Group USA is backed by decades of expertise, partnerships, and operations in 140 countries. It is helping modernize air traffic control and intelligent transportation and mobility systems to meet the evolving needs of American communities, agencies, and industry partners. Visit www.indragroup-usa.com for more.

Communication Contacts

For Indra Group

Toñi García Carballal

magcarballal@indra.es

+34 648 10 29 48

For Indra Group USA

Scott Worden

Scott.worden@llyc.global

+1 248-825-9343

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18fcfb82-e7b7-4f2d-82ca-8cbe80141f19