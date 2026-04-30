2026 American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Proof Coin Available May 7

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2026 American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Proof Coin on May 7 at noon EDT. For the first 24 hours following the on-sale time, orders will be limited to one coin per household.

To commemorate the Semiquincentennial of our Nation’s founding, this special one-year-only American Buffalo Gold Proof Coin bears the dates “1776 ~ 2026” and a unique Liberty Bell privy mark with the numeral “250.” The obverse (heads) portrays James Earle Fraser’s profile representation of a Native American with the inscription “LIBERTY.”

The reverse (tails) features an American Buffalo and the inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “$50,” “1 OZ.,” and “.9999 FINE GOLD.”

Customers may sign up for a “Remind Me” alert or view additional American Buffalo products.

The 2026 American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Proof Coin is priced according to the range in which it appears on the Mint’s Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, and Platinum and Palladium Products table.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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