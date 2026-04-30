Assembly Software Launches Smart Document Filing with NeosAI

CORAL GABLES, Fla.,, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Software, a leading legal technology company serving personal injury law firms, today launched Smart Document Filing with NeosAI. This new capability in Neos, Assembly Software's personal injury case management platform, replaces the manual work of classifying and filing case documents with embedded intelligence. The feature is live now for NeosAI Platinum firms.

Personal injury firms receive thousands of documents per case, including medical records, police reports, correspondence, and demands. Staff spend hours each week opening files, identifying them, matching them to a case, and routing them to the correct folder. Smart Document Filing with NeosAI eliminates that work. When a firm uploads a batch, NeosAI reads the content of each document, proposes a type and category from the firm's library, and, when a single matching case is found, proposes it based on the identifiers in the file. Every proposal appears alongside the document in the File Documents tab, where staff review and confirm before filing.

The feature extends beyond classification. Firms can sync their SharePoint CaseFiles drive directly into Neos, so documents uploaded to SharePoint flow into the unfiled queue without re-upload. An optional analyze step generates a document summary for every filing and runs type-specific data extractions based on the assigned document classification. For example, a Medical Record Extraction runs the moment a record is assigned the Medical Record type. A firm-wide naming format renames every filed document using firm-defined tokens, including case, document type, category, date, and author, with a real-time preview and token-based builder in Firm Preferences.

"Personal injury firms have been asking for one thing: take the classification work off our plate," said Jonah Paransky, CEO of Assembly Software. "Smart Document Filing is our answer. NeosAI already knows the cases, so the moment a document hits the queue it knows where that document belongs. The firm reviews and confirms, and the record is filed, renamed, summarized, and extracted. What was once a four-step manual process is now a single workflow."

For personal injury firms, the operational impact is concrete. Consolidated document intake replaces screen-switching between upload, classification, and filing. Bulk actions and inline editing let case managers process large batches in one pass. Automatic analysis generates the summaries and extractions that used to require a separate review cycle. Documents stored in SharePoint flow in natively, so firms with hybrid workflows no longer keep two parallel document libraries.

Smart Document Filing with NeosAI is available now for NeosAI Platinum firms. Firm Administrators can assign the new Bulk Filing permission to staff and configure the document naming format in Firm Preferences.

To learn more, visit https://www.assemblysoftware.com/neos-ai.

About Assembly Software

Assembly Software is redefining how personal injury law firms run their practice by combining embedded intelligence, workflow automation, and 40+ years of expertise to help firms handle more cases and win more for their clients. Its flagship platform, Neos, has been consistently recognized as a G2 Leader in Legal Case Management, with NeosAI winning the 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Award for Generative AI Solution of the Year. Built on the legacy of pioneering personal injury case management brands Needles and Trialworks, Assembly is trusted by thousands of firms daily. For more information, visit https://www.assemblysoftware.com.

Contact:

Jessica Collier

EVP of Marketing, Assembly Software

jessica@assemblysoftware.com

305-357-6500