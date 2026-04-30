ENR FutureTech 2026 Unites AEC and Silicon Valley to Accelerate ConTech Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaders from architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) will join top Silicon Valley firms at ENR FutureTech 2026 when construction’s technology leaders take the stage May 5-6, with a welcome reception scheduled for the evening of May 4, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. The conference, now in its 16th year, convenes AEC professionals alongside technology creators, investors, and innovators focused on closing the gap between the construction sector’s economic scale and its pace of technology adoption.

Ultimately, the organizations successfully integrating fast-evolving tools such as automatic reality-capture data processing, jobsite robotics and AI, are turbocharging their teams and pulling ahead of the competition. ENR FutureTech exists to help construction tech leaders see what's really working for their peers, and what's likely to come next. Impressive new technologies, like AI, are seeing rapid integration into a host of critical design and construction functions, just as the industry faces a massive labor crisis and mounting pressure to deliver ever faster, better, safer and cheaper. It's a huge challenge, but ENR FutureTech is here to help.

That mission is drawing major technology firms to San Francisco: Amazon, AWS, DroneDeploy, Matterport, Procore, Skydio, and OpenSpace – all among those registered to attend ENR FutureTech this year – joining hundreds of contractors, designers, and owners evaluating tools with the greatest jobsite and back office impact.

The conference kicks off with an exclusive Welcome Reception on Monday, May 4, giving registered attendees a focused setting to network and begin conversations before the main stage sessions on May 5 and 6.

“The firms that show up at ENR FutureTech aren’t here to watch demos. They’re here to find the partners and tools that will help them deliver their next project faster, safer, and at a better margin,” says Scott Seltz , Executive Director & Publisher of ENR. “That’s what happens when you put AEC leaders and Silicon Valley technology creators in the same room.”

ENR FutureTech will also spotlight its late-stage startup sponsors, a group of companies delivering results to real-world AEC challenges. This year’s cohort includes:

Alpha Vision : A physical AI security and safety platform that uses computer vision and AI agents to monitor construction job sites and industrial facilities in real time.

: A physical AI security and safety platform that uses computer vision and AI agents to monitor construction job sites and industrial facilities in real time. elas : ERP software for service-based industries, replacing manual paper and spreadsheet workflows with automated project and resource management.

: ERP software for service-based industries, replacing manual paper and spreadsheet workflows with automated project and resource management. Instatiq : A spin-off of the Putzmeister group, developing mobile 3D construction printing technology using ready-mix concrete.

: A spin-off of the Putzmeister group, developing mobile 3D construction printing technology using ready-mix concrete. QuantumRise : An AI consulting firm that helps construction and engineering companies actually implement and profit from AI and automation, rather than just strategize around it.

: An AI consulting firm that helps construction and engineering companies actually implement and profit from AI and automation, rather than just strategize around it. Revive ERP : An Acumatica ERP deployment firm focused exclusively on construction and engineering companies.

: An Acumatica ERP deployment firm focused exclusively on construction and engineering companies. Salus : A construction safety management software platform that digitizes and streamlines all the compliance and safety workflows that used to live on paper.

: A construction safety management software platform that digitizes and streamlines all the compliance and safety workflows that used to live on paper. TeamWeave : A workforce and resource management software built specifically for construction and project-based organizations.





Design firms, contractors, and venture capital firms at ENR FutureTech will get direct access to these companies, while the startup founders themselves benefit from networking with the larger, established construction tech firms that sponsor the event. Key sponsors this year include Trimble, Smartapp, Procore, and Autodesk.

ENR FutureTech 2026 is designed to equip attendees with tools that drive productivity and safety across projects and organizations. For the full speaker lineup, agenda, and registration, visit enr.com/future-tech .

About ENR FutureTech

ENR FutureTech is the construction industry's leading technology forum for architecture, engineering, and construction professionals exploring emerging technologies that drive industry productivity, safety, and profitability. Produced annually by ENR, the trusted authority in engineering and construction news for more than 150 years, the event features keynotes, expert panels, live demonstrations, and exhibitions showcasing the latest technology innovations shaping the future of construction.

Learn more: enr.com/future-tech