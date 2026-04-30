Photonic Inc. Wins 2026 iF DESIGN AWARD for Quantum Computer Industrial Design

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photonic Inc., a leader in distributed quantum computing and communications technologies, has received a 2026 iF DESIGN AWARD in the Quantum Computer category for the industrial design of its quantum computer product line. One of the most prestigious design honours in the world, the iF DESIGN AWARD has served as a global benchmark for design excellence and impact for over 70 years, with this year’s competition drawing more than 10,000 entries from 68 countries, evaluated by 129 international experts.

Photonic is developing a family of large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computers based on optically-linked silicon spin qubits. The company’s industrial design reflects its unique Entanglement First™ architecture: modular, scalable, and distributed—by design. It simplifies the integration of quantum computers into data centre environments, making them a straightforward addition to the hybrid compute fabric comprising CPUs, GPUs, and QPUs—all interconnected by standard telecom fibre.

The modularity of Photonic’s industrial design is manifested in its grid-based layout. This approach ensures scalability and flexibility in system configurations while relying on a minimal number of standardized, interchangeable, and reusable components of metal, glass, and LED panels. It allows distributed quantum computing clusters to grow while accommodating different footprint layouts, with a multifunctional 3-sided LED display cube serving as an operational dashboard and as a canvas for brand communication.

“Receiving the iF DESIGN AWARD is validation that our industrial design is as forward-thinking as our architecture,” said Paul Terry, Chief Product Officer, Photonic Inc. "Our design reflects the modularity, scalability, and functionality of our architecture. This award recognizes the relentless focus on usability that drives everything we do at Photonic.”

The design was created in partnership with Design3. “Working with Photonic was an exciting challenge, translating breakthrough distributed quantum technology into a physical form that is both iconic and highly functional,” said Wolfgang Wagner, Managing Partner. “It was an honour to redefine what the most advanced computing platforms can be—elegant, user-centric, and ready for the enterprise environment.”

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been a globally recognized benchmark of design excellence. The iF Design brand is internationally established as a symbol of outstanding design achievement, with the iF DESIGN AWARD regarded as one of the most important design honours in the world. It honours design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, branding & communication, service design, architecture and interior architecture, user interface and experience (UX/UI), and concepts.

About Design3

Design3 is an independent agency from Germany that supports both start-ups and leading international companies specializing in consumer and industrial goods as well as medical technology. Its focus is the development of holistic experiences in which interface, product, and brand interlock seamlessly. This approach is always based on the conviction that outstanding products need to be developed on the basis of innovation, user focus, and sustainability.

About Photonic

Photonic Inc. is a leading quantum technology company developing commercial-scale quantum computers and quantum networks to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges in materials science, drug discovery, climate change, and cybersecurity. The company’s approach unlocks performance at scale through distributed quantum computing capabilities. Photonic’s high-connectivity Entanglement First™ architecture leverages a unique qubit modality—optically linked silicon spin qubits—to enable powerful computation, efficient error correction, and seamless integration with existing data center and telecom environments. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom, Photonic’s team of 150+ experts is advancing quantum technologies alongside leading investors, partners, and customers worldwide.

Media Contacts:

Laurie Davis

+1 804 337 2569

laurie_davis@interprosepr.com

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Vivian Kelly, Interprose for Photonic Inc.

viviankelly@interprosepr.com

+1 703-509-5412

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