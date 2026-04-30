High-Producing Team Leader, Sonia Orozco, Leaves RE/MAX for eXp Realty

After building The Luxe Group into a multi-million-dollar force under a legacy brand, Orozco’s transition marks a new chapter centered on innovation, scalability, and long-term growth.





BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that Sonia Orozco, veteran real estate leader, former RE/MAX franchise owner, and head of The Luxe Group, has officially joined eXp Realty alongside her 14 member, multi-million-dollar team. After 14 years with RE/MAX and more than $48 million in total team sales volume in 2025, Orozco’s move marks a significant next chapter for both her business and her agents.

“Sonia’s decision reflects what many top-producing agents and teams are recognizing across this industry: the future belongs to those who are willing to evolve,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “She has already built an extraordinary business, and we are proud to welcome Sonia and The Luxe Group to eXp as they position themselves for even greater scale, innovation, and opportunity.”

A respected 30-year industry veteran, Orozco built her reputation through high production, leadership, and a deeply established presence within one of real estate’s most recognized legacy brands. Yet despite outward success, Orozco said the evolving demands of modern business made it clear that future growth would require more than familiarity.

For Orozco, the decision was rooted in operational strategy as much as vision. After exploring alternative models, Orozco said eXp’s integrated technology, collaborative ecosystem, and access to broader educational opportunities across multiple sectors of real estate made the decision increasingly clear.

“When I started looking into other brokerages, there was just nothing else, in my opinion, that matched what eXp had to offer,” she said. “I saw that what I was lacking was what was already in place for me if I were to join eXp. Everything is readily available.”

Orozco’s transition also reflects a broader industry trend as veteran agents and team leaders increasingly prioritize infrastructure, flexibility, and scalable support systems over legacy branding alone. While commission structure is often a major conversation point for top producers evaluating change, Orozco said her decision came down to overall business value.

Now at eXp Realty, Orozco says she and The Luxe Group are positioned to access broader collaboration, modernized systems, and a more expansive growth environment designed to support long-term momentum.

“Environment is so important,” Orozco said. “You have the opportunity to learn from every aspect of the field. It’s not just about selling homes.”

By bringing The Luxe Group to eXp Realty, Orozco’s move underscores how established leaders are increasingly redefining what the next phase of success looks like in a rapidly evolving real estate industry.

For Orozco, the transition was not about leaving behind a successful past. It was about building a stronger future.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the parent company of eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet,” and SUCCESS® Enterprises. Through a cloud-based platform and agent-centric model, eXp Realty empowers real estate professionals with industry-leading commission structures, revenue share, equity ownership, and access to a global community. With operations spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa, eXp continues to redefine how agents connect, grow, and succeed in real estate. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, staff, and shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated success of agents or teams joining eXp Realty, future production goals or volume projections, and participation in or benefits derived from the Company’s platform, tools, compensation model, or equity programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f2662f9-11bb-43a5-bbf7-82dc00f728a9