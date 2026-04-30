GOWIN Semiconductor Collaborates with JLCPCB to Expand Access to FPGA Prototyping and Small-Volume Production

SAN JOSE, Calif. and GUANGZHOU, China, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOWIN Semiconductor today announced a collaboration with JLCPCB, a global PCB fabrication and assembly provider, aimed at improving access to FPGA devices for developers requiring fast prototyping, small-volume production, and low-friction hardware development.

Through this cooperation, selected GOWIN FPGA devices will be available within JLCPCB’s component ecosystem via LCSC, enabling simplified sourcing alongside PCB fabrication and assembly services. This approach allows developers to move efficiently from concept to working hardware, reducing the barriers typically associated with small-quantity FPGA procurement.

In addition, GOWIN devices are also becoming available through platforms such as HQchip, further expanding access for customers seeking flexible sourcing options across different procurement channels.

The collaboration supports a broad range of users — from makers, students, and open-source developers to commercial engineering teams needing rapid prototyping or low-volume production ahead of scale-up. Initial availability will focus on widely used devices within the open hardware ecosystem, including those commonly deployed in Tang Nano, Tang Mega, and related FPGA development platforms.

"This collaboration reflects our commitment to lowering barriers to FPGA adoption," said Mike Furnival, VP of International Sales at GOWIN Semiconductor. "By cooperating with platforms like JLCPCB, we are enabling developers, educators, and engineering teams to prototype and iterate faster, while maintaining a clear and supported path to scalable production."

Enabling Fast and Accessible FPGA Development

The cooperation with JLCPCB enables rapid prototyping and small-volume builds through integrated PCB fabrication and assembly services. It simplifies access to FPGA devices for makers, students, startups, and commercial R&D teams, while supporting fast hardware iteration without complex sourcing requirements or minimum order constraints.

Supporting Flexible Paths from Prototype to Production

GOWIN continues to support customers across the full development lifecycle through a complementary, multi-channel approach. This includes:

Collaboration with JLCPCB for convenient prototyping and low-volume production

Availability through distribution platforms such as HQchip for flexible component sourcing

Direct engagement with GOWIN’s global sales organization for volume production, long-term supply assurance, and technical support



Availability

Selected GOWIN FPGA devices are expected to become available through JLCPCB’s component ecosystem in the coming months, with additional devices introduced based on community and customer demand.

About GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation

Founded in 2014, GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation is dedicated to advancing embedded innovation through high-performance, power-efficient FPGA solutions. Serving markets including industrial automation, robotics, consumer electronics, communications, and emerging AR/VR applications, GOWIN provides flexible and scalable platforms that help customers bring differentiated products to market faster.

Media Contact:

Andrew Dudaronek, GOWIN Semiconductor

andrew@gowinsemi.com