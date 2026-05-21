GOWIN Participates in NVIDIA APAC Robotics and Edge AI Partner Day

SAN JOSE, Calif. and GUANGZHOU, China, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOWIN is honored to be invited by NVIDIA to participate in NVIDIA’s APAC Robotics and Edge AI Partner Day, part of NVIDIA GTC Taipei 2026 during COMPUTEX Taipei 2026.

GOWIN has been collaborating with NVIDIA on several projects related to the NVIDIA Holoscan Platform — a real-time AI computing platform designed for robotics, autonomous machines, industrial systems, and advanced edge AI applications.

In simple terms, Holoscan helps bring AI out of the cloud and into real-world machines. Instead of only analyzing data in remote data centers, AI can process information instantly at the “edge” — directly inside robots, medical devices, smart factories, autonomous vehicles, or ADAS systems. This enables machines to react in real time to camera feeds, sensors, motors, and surrounding environments.

However, AI computation alone is not enough.

For edge AI systems to truly work in robotics, ADAS, and autonomous driving applications, the platform must efficiently connect and synchronize a large number of sensors, actuators, motors, cameras, displays, and high-speed interfaces alongside the AI processor itself.

This is where compact, low-power, high-performance programmable devices become increasingly important.

GOWIN believes that enabling edge AI at scale requires solutions that are:

High performance



Cost effective



Compact in size



Power efficient



Flexible enough to interface with diverse sensors and peripherals

GOWIN’s FPGA solutions are a strong fit for these next-generation edge AI architectures, helping bridge the gap between intelligent computing and real-world connectivity.

We believe collaboration across the ecosystem is essential to making AI more practical, accessible, and widely available — ultimately bringing AI into everyday life through robotics and intelligent edge systems.



About GOWIN Semiconductor

GOWIN Semiconductor is a leading integrated circuit design company focused on domestically produced FPGAs. The company provides a full suite of offerings, including FPGA chips, design software, IP cores, reference designs, and comprehensive technical support. GOWIN products are widely used in industrial control, communications, automotive electronics, consumer devices, and artificial intelligence applications.

Media Contact:

Andrew Dudaronek, GOWIN Semiconductor

andrew@gowinsemi.com