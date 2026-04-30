PenderFund Capital Management launches Pender Alternative Multi-Strategy Growth Fund

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (“Pender”) is pleased to announce the launch of the Pender Alternative Multi-Strategy Growth Fund, a diversified liquid alternative equity fund designed to provide investors with centralized access to Pender’s best equity ideas in a single solution.

Managed by Greg Taylor, CFA, Chief Investment Officer at Pender, the Fund allocates dynamically across Pender’s equity platform, combining long-only equity compounders, alternative equity strategies and market neutral approaches. By diversifying across investment styles and strategies, the Fund aims to deliver long-term growth while reducing volatility and drawdowns relative to traditional equity allocations.

The Pender Alternative Multi-Strategy Growth Fund offers investors access to multiple Pender equity strategies with diversification across some of Pender’s alternative approaches. The Fund also benefits from tactical asset allocation driven by both macroeconomic views and fundamental research and is structured to provide tax efficiency through the use of tax loss carryforwards for a limited time.

“The Pender Alternative Multi-Strategy Growth Fund is designed to perform across the market cycle,” said Greg Taylor. “At different points, the risk-reward profile will favour certain strategies over others, and the Fund’s flexible structure allows us to adjust exposures accordingly. Our goal is to provide investors with a smoother, less volatile investment experience over time.”

The launch also reflects broader industry trends, with liquid alternative funds representing a growing share of asset flows in recent years. The structure allows Pender to aggregate its equity strategies into a scalable format while offering advisors a simpler way to position alternative equity exposure within client portfolios.

For more information on Pender Alternative Multi-Strategy Growth Fund, please visit: https://penderfund.com/fund/pender-alternative-multi-strategy-growth-fund/

Additional details are described in the Fund’s simplified prospectus, which may be found here: https://penderfund.com/legal-and-financial/ and www.sedarplus.ca

About PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

Pender was founded in 2003 and is an independent, employee-owned investment firm located in Vancouver, British Columbia. Our goal is to protect and grow wealth for our investors over time. We have a talented investment team of expert analysts, security selectors and independent thinkers who actively manage a suite of differentiated investment funds, exploiting inefficient parts of the investing universe to achieve our goal.

Please visit www.penderfund.com.

Please read important disclosures at www.penderfund.com/disclaimer.

For further information, please contact:

Melanie Moore

Vice President of Marketing, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

mmoore@penderfund.com

(604) 688-1511

Toll Free: (866) 377-4743

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “expect” or “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the manager at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.