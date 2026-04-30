New Research Published in Hotel Business: Inclusive Hiring May be Hospitality’s Retention Cure

DENVER, CO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A groundbreaking new research report published in Hotel Business reveals that hiring people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) could considerably mitigate the hospitality industry’s staggering 70-80% turnover.

Commissioned by the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) with support from the Daniels Fund, the multi-modal research includes a first-in-kind national survey of over 600 hospitality professionals featuring extensive interviews with senior executives, and a 20-week hospitality pilot training program for participants with Down syndrome at three Denver-area hotels: The Jacquard, Hotel Clio and The Clayton.

The national survey, conducted by SIS International Research in conjunction with GLOBAL, identifies a significant "Inclusion Paradox.” While hotel staff at every level acknowledge the reliability and positive impact of employees with IDD against a backdrop of a turnover crisis, actual hiring of people with IDD remains stagnant.

The report, First National Hospitality Industry Survey: The time to hire an IDD workforce is now, highlights that the industry is currently stuck in a "turnover survival mode loop." This cycle forces managers to focus on short-term staffing needs rather than investing in the stable, long-term workforce that individuals with IDD could provide.

Drawing upon the new research and other evidence-based and anecdotal research on the IDD and hotel workforce, the report provides an action plan consisting of four pillars of support: (1) Training Systems, (2) Leadership Mandates, (3) Awareness and (4) Evidence-Based Frameworks.

“The data is clear: the hospitality industry is facing a chronic labor shortage that traditional hiring isn’t solving,” says Michelle Sie Whitten, President & CEO at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. “Our research shows that while the desire to hire inclusively is there, managers are stifled by a lack of top-down mandates and specialized training that could be provided by disability and workforce advocacy organizations. At the end of the day, we aren't just making a social case for hiring people with Down syndrome and IDD; we are making a definitive business case for a more resilient and stable workforce.”

Key findings from the survey of 633 hospitality professionals include:

Inclusion Paradox : While 83% of hotel managers believe individuals with IDD can succeed in their properties, 56% are not participating or have never actively participated in inclusion initiatives due to a lack of formal policy and a persistent “survival mode" mentality caused by industry-wide labor shortages.

: While 83% of hotel managers believe individuals with IDD can succeed in their properties, 56% are not participating or have never actively participated in inclusion initiatives due to a lack of formal policy and a persistent “survival mode" mentality caused by industry-wide labor shortages. The Directive Barrier: Most managers felt the biggest barrier to employing individuals with IDD is the lack of specific corporate guidelines or "top-down" permission to do so.

Most managers felt the biggest barrier to employing individuals with IDD is the lack of specific corporate guidelines or "top-down" permission to do so. Confidence Paradox: 95% of hotel staff surveyed feel confident in their ability to lead employees with IDD, yet hiring lags due to lack of an executive mandate and perceived safety concerns and training demands.

95% of hotel staff surveyed feel confident in their ability to lead employees with IDD, yet hiring lags due to lack of an executive mandate and perceived safety concerns and training demands. The Stability Factor: Hospitality staff believe in the evidence-based research indicating that employees with IDD are shown to have longer tenures and higher motivation.

Hospitality staff believe in the evidence-based research indicating that employees with IDD are shown to have longer tenures and higher motivation. IDD Workforce Gap : Other credible and evidence-based research shows that 42% of the IDD community want a job but are currently unemployed.

: Other credible and evidence-based research shows that 42% of the IDD community want a job but are currently unemployed. DEI: The hospitality industry emphasizes diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in its hiring, but successful inclusion requires moving beyond DEI rhetoric toward leadership mandates and evidence-based training frameworks.

The hospitality industry emphasizes diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in its hiring, but successful inclusion requires moving beyond DEI rhetoric toward leadership mandates and evidence-based training frameworks. Financial Challenges & Benefits: Despite the annual 70-80% hotel industry churn rate and the estimated $5,800-per-employee turnover costs, most hotel professionals are unaware of the potential $2,400+ Work Opportunity Tax Credit or other federal incentives associated with hiring employees with IDD.

The research was made possible by the Daniels Fund, which has long prioritized disabilities as a core funding area. “At the Daniels Fund, we believe every person deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential” says Hanna Skandera, Daniels Fund President and CEO. “Meaningful employment is a critical pathway to earned success and independence. Inspired by Bill Daniels’ commitment to ensuring people with developmental disabilities are never overlooked, we are proud to support GLOBAL’s research, which will help turn awareness into real career opportunities.”

As detailed in Hotel Business, the intensive 20-week GLOBAL Hospitality Pilot Training Program following nine participants with Down syndrome reinforced that successful hiring of an IDD workforce requires a scaffolding methodology, matching tasks to individual strengths, mandating inclusion from the executive level, and leveraging external partnerships for training and support. The program utilized modified instructional materials and dual-focus training for both the hotel professionals and the participants with IDD.

Created with input from a committee of renowned academicians and IDD employment specialists, the program implemented an evidence-based, structured and tiered onboarding model: (1) Off-site training, (2) On-site observation, and (3) On-site practice and implementation. At the end of the program 92% of hotel trainers reported they would recommend hiring a person with Down syndrome.

During the program participants at The Jacquard took on roles at the hotel's signature restaurant, Narrative, and assisted with front-of-house baggage storage. "Being inclusive is incredibly important, not just for our guests who see themselves reflected in our workforce, but for our staff who gain a broader perspective on teamwork," says Ashley Dimond, principal at Copford Capital Management, owner of The Jacquard hotel. "We need to think about IDD with the same intentionality we bring to other areas of diversity. It was a great opportunity to participate in this GLOBAL program and to have our interns show that they can thrive in high-touch, guest-facing environments."

"The GLOBAL trainees with Down syndrome did a truly great job," says Moana Leger, Human Resources Director at Hotel Clio, who organized trainings in the areas of laundry and housekeeping. "They were reliable, eager to learn, and capable. Seeing their progress over the 20 weeks was inspiring for our entire team. We look forward to being able to apply what we have learned to hiring people with IDD in the not-too-distant future."

The human impact of the program was evident from surveys and feedback from training program participants. “I look forward to a time where I am able to work and make money,” says Chase Perry, a participant in the GLOBAL Hospitality Pilot Training Program. “The hospitality program prepared me, made me feel included and excited about working!”

"This research is a unique milestone because, for the first time, we have looked beyond general disability categories to focus specifically on the nuances of intellectual and developmental disabilities in the hospitality workforce," says Ruth Stanat, CEO of SIS International Research. "By specifying IDD, we have uncovered the specific operational and psychological barriers—and opportunities—that define this untapped labor market."

For more information or to download the white paper or full report, please visit: https://www.globaldownsyndrome.org/new-research-published-hotel-business-inclusive-hiring

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About the Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL established the first Down syndrome research institute and supports over 400 scientists and over 2,700 patients with Down syndrome from 40 states and 11 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 130 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus, and the GLOBAL Adult Down Syndrome Clinic at Denver Health. GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information, and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome World TM. GLOBAL also organizes the annual AcceptAbility Gala in Washington DC, and the annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About the Daniels Fund

Established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, the Daniels Fund is a private charitable foundation dedicated to improving American life through its grants, scholarship, and ethics programs with particular focus on Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Throughout its history, the Fund has given more than $1.5 billion, including grants to nearly 6,000 nonprofit partners and higher education scholarships to over 5,600 students. Visit DanielsFund.org to learn more.

About the Participating Hotels

The Jacquard, Autograph Collection

Located in the heart of Denver’s iconic Cherry Creek North, The Jacquard is an Autograph Collection hotel that blends sophisticated style with personalized service. Known for its signature restaurant, Narrative, and its vibrant rooftop, the hotel is a centerpiece of Denver’s luxury hospitality scene.

Hotel Clio, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Denver Cherry Creek

Hotel Clio invites guests to experience a sophisticated yet welcoming retreat in the heart of Cherry Creek North, where elevated design meets thoughtfully curated local experiences. As part of Marriott’s Luxury Collection, the hotel offers a truly inspired and authentic connection to the Rocky Mountain region—blending luxury, comfort, and a sense of place in every stay.

Clayton Members Club & Hotel

The Clayton is a boutique hotel and social club built on the foundation of inclusivity and community, where every individual is valued for their unique contribution. Located in Cherry Creek, the property offers 63 guest rooms alongside a membership experience designed to foster connection and cultivate impact.

About the Research Partner

SIS International Research

SIS International is a leading global market research and strategic consulting firm with over 40 years of experience. Providing comprehensive research solutions across 120 countries, SIS specializes in helping organizations and foundations uncover deep insights to solve complex industry challenges.

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