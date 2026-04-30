Far Niente Unveils a Reimagined Great Hall in Its Historic 1885 Napa Valley Winery

Oakville, CA, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For more than a century, Far Niente’s circa 1885 stone winery has stood as a defining landmark in Oakville, its rooms shaped by time. The heart of the building is the Great Hall, an expansive space that has served to welcome guests, though it was never formally designed for hospitality. Now, Far Niente has revealed a reimagined Great Hall and refined visitor spaces, intentionally evolved to elevate the way guests experience the estate and shaped with deep respect for the building’s enduring character.

Constructed for founder John Benson by architect Hamden W. McIntyre, it was designed as a gravity-flow winery but fell dormant for decades. When it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979, its condition was officially described as a “work in progress” that remained “essentially unaltered” in its basic design. When the Nickel family rediscovered the property that year, they began to bring it back to life, restoring the original stone building as both a working winery and a home. Today’s reimagination continues that careful stewardship by placing guests at the center. By focusing on enhancement rather than reinvention, the experience feels as timeless as the setting itself, creating a more intimate, unhurried rhythm that supports conversation, comfort, and a deeper connection to the wines and the estate for visitors.

“Our goal was to create a place where guests feel personally welcomed, while working entirely within the existing scale and structure of the building,” said Shawn Conway, CEO of Far Niente Wine Estates. “That same discipline defines our winemaking, where precision and attention to detail shape something elegant and memorable.”

The revitalization preserves the building’s character while redefining its purpose. Spaces that once formed part of the Nickel family’s private residence, including the Fireside Room, Salon, and Garden View, have been thoughtfully adapted into distinct tasting environments, each designed to support a different kind of experience, from communal storytelling to private conversations for two. The intention was to honor the spirit of home that the Nickel family created, while hosting guests with greater comfort and ease. The Vineyard View Room, the largest room, serves as the communal anchor, where guided tastings can unfold at a relaxed pace. Original architectural features, including fireplaces, staircases, and hand-hewn beams, ground the new design in the building’s long history, and reinforce the sense that what is most enduring here has been carefully preserved.

Two signature elements anchor the transformation and deepen the sense of story within the space. In the Great Hall, a custom Schumacher wallpaper mural, inspired by a painting by Evelin Wander that hung in late proprietor Gil Nickel’s library, depicts the bucolic Napa Valley as it appeared in the late 1800s, dotted with fruit trees, rolling hills, and early vineyards. Spanning two walls, the artwork establishes an immediate connection to the landscape and to the estate’s roots. In the adjacent Salon, another personal touch appears in the whimsical motif on the handcrafted Gracie wallcovering, a nod to proprietress Beth Nickel’s fondness for birds’ nests.

“The rooms already had beautiful bones, rich with character and stunning views,” said Erin Luby, Vice President, Consumer Experiences at Far Niente Wine Estates. “We needed to make them comfortable and functional for guests without losing that sense of place. Every area now supports a more personal experience that invites people to slow down, settle into the moment, and enjoy the wines in the spirit of il dolce far niente.”

To bring that vision to life, Far Niente partnered with interior designer Benjamin Deaton, who is known for creating richly detailed, inviting spaces that are timeless and enduring. Hand-selected materials and artisanal finishes reinforce the estate’s character, while many key furnishings were custom specified or commissioned, reflecting the belief that hospitality is defined as much by performance as by appearance. Taking inspiration from the landscape, the palette draws directly from the property’s gardens, the ginkgo trees lining the driveway, and the warmth of the stone walls themselves, creating a continuity that feels effortless as guests move from room to room.

“The building has a strong presence, so we wanted to introduce comfort and refinement without competing with what was already there,” said Benjamin Deaton, interior designer. “The overall impression of sophistication and ease is the result of very careful choices. Every detail was meticulously considered because an estate this singular deserves that level of attention.”

Far Niente’s Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and Dolce wines are still made in the lower levels, continuing the winemaking tradition on this estate that stretches back to the nineteenth century. Today, the wines are then aged and cellared in nearly one mile of caves, carrying that legacy forward as part of a modern working winery. To reserve a tasting and experience the reimagined Great Hall firsthand, go to www.farniente.com, call 707.754.4544, or visit Tock.

About Far Niente Winery

Nestled in the heart of Oakville, California, Far Niente has been a benchmark of Napa Valley winemaking since 1885 and is one of the region’s original stone wineries. Known for crafting iconic Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley’s prime appellations, its distinct style, established by Gil Nickel in the 1980s, set the standard for Napa Valley’s ultra-luxury Chardonnay segment. Far Niente created the category and continues to lead the way in crafting exceptional wines.

Upholding a legacy of excellence that began over 130 years ago by John Benson, inspired by the Italian phrase Il dolce far niente—the sweetness of doing nothing—Far Niente is more than just a winery; it is a way of life. The estate, with its stunning 19th-century architecture and sweeping views of Oakville, offers a serene retreat where guests can unwind and reconnect with what matters most. This philosophy permeates every aspect of the Far Niente experience, inviting visitors to savor life’s simplest pleasures. Learn more at www.farniente.com.

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