Omnea brings procurement data to Claude, Cohere North, and ChatGPT with industry-first MCP

London, UK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnea, a leading procurement platform, today announced the launch of its MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server — making Omnea the first intake and orchestration platform with data directly accessible through tools including Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Cohere North, and Cursor.

As AI assistants become default working environments, procurement teams face a growing gap between where their data lives and where their thinking happens. Omnea’s MCP closes that gap — keeping Omnea as the system of action and intelligence whilst making its data accessible where teams are working.

The MCP enables procurement teams to access their supplier data using plain language in the AI tools they already work with, meaning less time wasted switching tabs, building reports, and copying and pasting between systems.

Omnea is already developing capabilities that enable the integration to directly execute tasks across connected systems. Users will be able to update supplier records and manage requests from within their AI tools, laying the groundwork for truly autonomous procurement.

A new access layer for centralized data

In practice, Omnea’s MCP Server means a procurement professional can ask Claude who owns a particular supplier relationship, which suppliers have outstanding POs, or get a ranked breakdown of spend by vendor — and receive an answer in seconds.

This becomes more powerful when Omnea data is combined with other connected systems in the same conversation. With financial, legal, and operational data available alongside supplier records, teams can surface the kind of cross-system intelligence that previously took hours of manual work.

Alexander Pilsl, VP Procurement Strategy at The Adecco Group, said: "Every B2B tool is promising AI. Omnea is the first one in our stack that actually plugged into the AI tools we were already using.”

"Procurement teams shouldn't have to choose between using AI tools and having access to accurate supplier data," said Ben Freeman, CEO and Founder at Omnea. "Our MCP means they get both — Omnea's structured, governed data, available right where they're already working."

Availability

Omnea MCP is now available for all customers and includes existing Omnea enterprise security controls and governance policies. Learn more at: mcp.omnea.co

About Omnea

Omnea is an AI-native platform for procurement orchestration and third‑party risk management. It helps modern enterprises accelerate decisions, control costs, and embed governance into every purchase by streamlining intake, automating approvals, centralizing supplier data, and continuously managing supplier risk. Learn more at omnea.co

Press Inquiries

Nick Barker

nick.b [at] omnea.co

https://www.omnea.co/