Tonner Drones Publishes Its Annual Report and audited results 2025

Paris, April 30th, 2026, 20:00, Tonner Drones (’the Company’) today publishes its audited financial results and released its annual financial report for the fiscal year 2025, marking a pivotal year of structural recovery and growth. Following a successful turnaround phase, the company reports a robust financial performance and a positive outlook for the coming year.

The Company's Board of Directors met today and approved the financial statements for the 2025 fiscal year. Below is an overview of the key performance areas for 2025:

In k euro 31/12/2025 31/12/2024 Difference Difference Revenue 105 119 -14 -11% Operating expenses 856 3.281 -2.425 -74% Financial result 1.580 (3.097) +4.677 +151% Net result 987 (5.639) +6.625 +118% Cash position** 416 361 +55 +15% Equity 759 (5.587) +6.346 +114%

** The proceeds from the sale of Donecle shares, amounting to €1.25 million, were received in March 2026.

The 2025 audit reflects the company’s commitment to financial transparency and prudent valuation. As part of the final audit process, a technical downward adjustment of approximately €118,000 was applied to the net profit.

This adjustment is primarily attributed to a non-cash revaluation of the company’s stake in Elistair, based on their most recent financial reporting. It is important to note that this is a purely technical accounting adjustment for the 2025 period. Tonner Drones has opted to maintain a conservative valuation of its investments (which are not publicly traded) on its balance sheet. The true value of these holdings is only realized upon their actual sale. The sale of shares in Donecle at the end of 2025 demonstrates this. Elistair is currently valued for only €468k in the accounts.

In 2026, Tonner Drones will once again focus on facilitating exits so that the company’s profitability can benefit shareholders.

In the coming period, Tonner Drones will endeavor to keep shareholders well informed about the various investments the company has been able to make in recent months. There are also various ongoing discussions regarding collaborations to create shareholder value.

The audited 2025 annual financial report has also been approved by the board of directors and is available to shareholders on the Tonner Drones website. Tonner Drones will publish the agenda for the annual meeting in a separate press-release. The meeting will take place in Paris on June 11.

Diede van den Ouden, CEO of Tonner Drones, commented: “2025 has been a transformative year for us. We have successfully navigated our turnaround, and the underlying strength of our investments is now clearly visible. In fact, we look forward to 2026 with great confidence, expecting a positive impact from our shift to the investment-strategy. Management remains optimistic about the upcoming fiscal year. With the turnaround phase concluded, Tonner Drones is shifting its focus toward profitable investments and maximizing shareholder value.“

End of Press-Release.

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones combines capital, expertise, and innovation to accelerate growth and deliver enduring value for its shareholders. Tonner Drones develops a solution for the logistics sector. The company also holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers like Diodon, Elistair and Donecle. Tonner Drones pursues an active strategy for managing its cash resources and diversifies its investment portfolio across various listed companies in various sectors.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

Warning

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Tonner Drones (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of Tonner Drones ' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of Tonner Drones .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations regarding future financial results, events, operations and services. and product development, as well as statements regarding performance or events. These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding Tonner Drones and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or Tonner Drones ' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Tonner Drones undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, taking into account new information or future events.

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