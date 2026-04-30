Quaint Oak Bank Supports Expansion of Chicago Child Care Provider Through SBA Financing 

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quaint Oak Bank believes that when small business owners are ready to grow, the right financial partner can help turn expansion into lasting success. That commitment is reflected in the Bank’s recent work supporting Krystal Watson, owner and operator of Jaylynd’s Voice Inc. d/b/a Taylor Made Scholars, as she expanded and relocated her child day care business in Chicago.

Borrower : Krystal Watson

: Krystal Watson Business : Jaylynd’s Voice Inc. d/b/a Taylor Made Scholars

: Jaylynd’s Voice Inc. d/b/a Taylor Made Scholars Lender : Quaint Oak Bank (Southampton, PA)

: Quaint Oak Bank (Southampton, PA) Financing : SBA loan

: SBA loan Purpose: Business relocation and expansion with leasehold improvements



Supporting Growth Through Strategic Expansion

Krystal Watson was referred to Quaint Oak Bank by a broker in Chicago as she prepared to take a significant step forward in her business journey. Having outgrown the small space she had been renting inside a church, she identified an opportunity to relocate to a newly built-out storefront in a nearby plaza.

The move significantly increased both her capacity to serve families and her visibility within the community, positioning her business for continued growth.

Structuring the Right Financing Solution

As Krystal expanded her operations, the project required substantial leasehold improvements. Because leasehold improvements typically do not provide strong collateral value—and because her business was simultaneously scaling—an SBA loan was determined to be the most effective financing structure.

“Krystal was expanding into a larger space that required meaningful build-out, and that type of project doesn’t always align with conventional collateral expectations,” said Steve Willard, Commercial Relationship Manager and SBA Team Lead at Quaint Oak Bank. “The SBA program allowed us to structure a solution that supported both her growth and the realities of the project.”

Building a Relationship That Enables Opportunity

Prior to working with Quaint Oak Bank, Krystal had largely self-funded her business since its inception. While her business was successful, she did not have an established banking relationship to support a larger-scale expansion. Partnering with Krystal, Quaint Oak Bank provided both the financing and strategic guidance needed to support her next stage of growth.

“Working with a banking partner who understands your business and knows how to leverage SBA programs can make all the difference,” Willard added. “In Krystal’s case, it provided the foundation she needed to take that next step with confidence.”

A Customer Experience That Reflects Shared Success

Throughout the process, Krystal was highly engaged and appreciative of the support provided, making the collaboration especially meaningful for the Quaint Oak Bank team. For the Bank, this project reflects a broader mission: helping entrepreneurs move beyond limitations and into opportunities for growth.

As an SBA Preferred Lender, Quaint Oak Bank remains committed to supporting small business owners across the country with financing solutions designed to meet them where they are—and help them get where they want to go.

About Quaint Oak Bank

Quaint Oak Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered savings bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: QNTO), a financial services company. Providing exceptional customer service since 1926, Quaint Oak Bank has adapted and grown to match the ever-changing demands of the market. Dedicated to delivering forward-thinking banking technology to its customers, Quaint Oak Bank offers financial solutions that fuel the growth of business. Learn more at www.quaintoak.com | Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender | All Loans Subject to Approval.

Contact

Antonella Weidman

Corporate Communications & Shareholder Services Manager

Quaint Oak Bank

215.364.4059