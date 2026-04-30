Carequality Opens Call for Board of Directors Applications, Inviting Broad Health IT Community Participation

VIENNA, Va., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carequality, the trusted framework for nationwide health data exchange, today announced an open call for applications to fill a seat on its board of directors. The elected member will serve a three-year term (2026-2029). The announcement underscores Carequality’s ongoing commitment to inclusive governance and broad community engagement in the dynamic health interoperability landscape.

Applications will be open for four weeks, beginning April 30 and closing May 27, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Carequality has intentionally designed the application process to be straightforward and accessible to encourage a high volume of qualified applicants. The opportunity is not limited to current Carequality Implementers or Connections. Professionals across the health IT ecosystem who bring strong executive leadership experience are encouraged to apply. Candidates will be asked to submit a resume or CV along with a letter of motivation addressing their interests in serving, relevant experiences, and their visions for Carequality’s priorities during the next few years.

The board is seeking candidates who demonstrate excellence in areas such as healthcare data exchange, architecture evaluation, interoperability, and cybersecurity principles.

“What makes Carequality unique is that our framework is built by and for the community we serve. With 43 implementers and a growing network of stakeholders, our collaborative governance model has proven that consensus-driven leadership works,” said Lee Barrett, Carequality executive director. “This open call reflects who we are--inclusive, transparent, and committed to ensuring that a variety of stakeholder perspectives guide our strategic direction. You don’t need to be a current Implementer or Connection to have a seat at this table.”

The board of directors serves a critical role in overseeing and guiding the organization’s strategic direction and business operations. It advises and informs the work of the Carequality Steering Committee, which oversees framework policies. Board members may serve on a range of board committees, such as finance, nominating, and strategic planning. Board members participate in at least 80% of board calls.

Barrett will oversee the nomination and election process in accordance with the organization’s bylaws, evaluating all nominees and preparing a slate for board members to consider. An election will take place in June 2026, and the newly elected board member will be announced this summer.

This announcement comes at a time of significant progress in health data exchange. During the past year, Carequality has made remarkable strides in fostering interoperability, including the development of trust-enhancing policies for secure data sharing, and the support of our community’s participation in the emerging Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement™ and CMS Digital Health Ecosystem. These efforts have strengthened the seamless exchange of health information, directly improving patient care and outcomes. As the organization continues to evolve, this open call for board applications represents an opportunity to shape the future of interoperability and ensure that Carequality remains at the forefront of innovation and collaboration.

All interested and qualified individuals are encouraged to apply online. For questions about the application process, please contact admin@carequality.org.

About Carequality

Carequality is a consensus-built, common interoperability framework that enables seamless health data exchange among networks, providers, payers, and other stakeholders nationwide. Through its collaborative governance model, Carequality connects more than 40 Implementers and facilitates trusted data exchange that supports improved patient care, reduced burden, and a more connected health system. Learn more at carequality.org.