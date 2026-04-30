MidSolid Press & Pour Doubles Production Capacity Following Manufacturing Upgrade

HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO - April 30, 2026 - -

MidSolid Press & Pour, a Colorado-based contract manufacturer specializing in solid personal care bars, has completed a production upgrade that doubles output capacity for shampoo bars, conditioner bars, and other waterless beauty formats. The expansion responds to demand from private label brands, hospitality groups, and retailers seeking domestic supply chains for plastic-free personal care products.

The upgrade involves new high-capacity press equipment, expanded blending and milling stations, and an extended cure room footprint at the company's Colorado facility. According to MidSolid Press & Pour, the changes reduce lead times for standard private label runs and allow the manufacturer to accept larger purchase orders without altering existing minimum order quantity policies for emerging brands.

Founded to serve the market for solid format personal care products, MidSolid Press & Pour produces shampoo bars, conditioner bars, body bars, facial cleansing bars, and specialty formulations under private label and contract manufacturing agreements. Customers include independent beauty brands, hotel and resort operators sourcing in-room amenities, and established personal care companies expanding into solid formats.

[Owner Name], founder of MidSolid Press & Pour, said the timing of the upgrade reflects shifts in how brands approach solid format production. "The conversation around solid bars has matured. Brands are no longer testing the category with small batches and waiting to see what happens. They are placing repeat orders, scaling distribution, and asking for production partners who can grow alongside them. The capacity expansion provides those brands with a manufacturing partner that can move from sample to shelf without the bottlenecks that have slowed the category in recent years," Creighton stated.

The production upgrade arrives during a period of growth for solid personal care formats. Industry observers have tracked year-over-year increases in waterless beauty, driven by retailer pressure to reduce plastic packaging, hotel sustainability commitments, and consumer interest in concentrated formulations that contain more active ingredient per unit than liquid equivalents. Solid bars also offer freight and warehousing differences, with lighter shipments and reduced cubic volume compared to bottled products.

The expanded capacity addresses several constraints that have affected brands entering the solid format category. Production lead times across contract manufacturing have lengthened as more brands attempt to reformulate liquid products into solids, often with manufacturers that lack dedicated solid bar equipment. By doubling press capacity at a facility built for solid formats, MidSolid Press & Pour offers a route to faster turnarounds and more predictable production windows.

The company's manufacturing approach combines surfactant chemistry with formulation flexibility for sulfate-free, syndet, and combination bar systems. Standard offerings cover shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and facial cleansing categories, with custom development available for specialty applications including beard care, and travel formats. The expanded production floor allows multiple formulations to run in parallel without the changeover delays that previously limited daily output.

Hospitality buyers represent a growing segment of the company's order book. Hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators have moved away from miniature plastic bottles in response to state-level legislation, corporate sustainability targets, and guest preference for solid amenity formats. Solid bars in branded packaging address each of those factors, and the doubled production capacity allows MidSolid Press & Pour to take on larger property portfolios than was previously feasible.

Quality control protocols at the facility remain unchanged following the upgrade. Each production run undergoes formulation verification, weight and dimension checks, and finished product inspection before release. The company operates under FDA Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act requirements and maintains documentation expected by retail partners conducting vendor audits.

Creighton noted that the capacity expansion is paired with continued investment in formulation development. "Volume alone does not address the challenges in this category. The brands that succeed in solid formats are the ones with products that perform, lather, and rinse cleanly. The new equipment supports formulation work by allowing the development team room to trial without disrupting commercial production schedules," Creighton said.

The company has also expanded in-house support for brands navigating the regulatory landscape, including labeling reviews, Safety Assessment documentation, and guidance on cosmetic product listing requirements. Newer brands often arrive without prior experience in cosmetics compliance, and the support function has been structured to address that gap during product development.

Order inquiries and capacity discussions can be directed to MidSolid Press & Pour through the company website. Lead times for new project onboarding, including formulation development, sampling, and first production runs, vary by scope and category but have shortened across most workstreams following the upgrade.

MidSolid Press & Pour operates from its Colorado manufacturing facility and serves private label and contract manufacturing customers across North America. The company focuses on solid format personal care products and has positioned its operation to support brand development from initial sample through retail distribution.

For more information about MidSolid Press & Pour and the company's contract manufacturing services, visit the official company website.

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For more information about MidSolid Press & Pour, contact the company here:



MidSolid Press & Pour

Soap Master Creighton

(484) 469-7627

ILove@ColoraradoSoap.com

362 Mountain Chickadee Rd Highlands Ranch, Colorado 80126