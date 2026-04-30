Magnite to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced that members of its executive team will participate and host investor meetings at the following financial conferences:

21st Annual Needham Technology, Media and Consumer Conference in New York City on Wednesday, May 13 - Company Management will participate in a fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. ET.

B. Riley Securities 26th Annual Investor Conference in Marina del Rey on Wednesday, May 20 and Thursday, May 21.

RBCCM Northeast Software Bus Tour in New York City on Wednesday, May 27.

Craig-Hallum 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on Thursday, May 28.

Bank of America Global Technology Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, June 2.

Rothschild & Co Redburn U.S. Investor Tour in San Francisco on Wednesday morning, June 3.

Evercore Global TMT Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, June 3 - Company Management will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Roth Capital Partners’ 5th Annual AdTech Summit on Monday, June 15 - Company Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts of the Needham and Evercore fireside chats will be available in the “Events & Presentations” section of Magnite’s investor relations website at: https://investor.magnite.com. The webcast replays will be available following the conclusion of the live presentations for 90 days.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.