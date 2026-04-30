Ten-League International Holdings Limited Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Strong Demand Driving Revenue up 30.2% and Net Income up 196.5%

 | Source: Ten-League International Holdings Limited Ten-League International Holdings Limited

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ten-League International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: TLIH) (the “Company” or “Ten-League”), a Singapore-based provider of turnkey project solutions, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was S$76.2 million (US$59.2 million) for fiscal year 2025, an increase of 30.2% from S$58.5 million for fiscal year 2024.

  • Gross profit was S$18.6 million (US$14.5 million) for fiscal year 2025, an increase of 74.7% from S$10.7 million for fiscal year 2024.

  • Gross profit margin was 24.4% for fiscal year 2025, an increase of 6.2 percentage points from 18.2% for fiscal year 2024.

  • Net income was S$5.6 million (US$4.3 million) for fiscal year 2025, an increase of 196.5% from S$1.9 million for fiscal year 2024.

  • Basic and diluted income per share was S$0.20 (US$0.15) for fiscal year 2025, compared to S$0.07 for fiscal year 2024.

Mr. Jison Lim, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Ten-League, commented, “We are pleased to report strong financial performance for fiscal year 2025, reflecting solid execution and sustained demand across Singapore’s infrastructure sector. Revenue increased by 30.2% year-over-year, driven by higher sales of heavy equipment and parts, as well as increased rental income, supported by major projects such as Changi Airport Terminal 5, the Marina Bay Sands expansion, and key Mass Rapid Transit (“MRT”) developments. Gross profit margin improved by 6.2 percentage points to 24.4%, primarily due to a more favorable product mix and higher utilization of our own equipment, while net income grew significantly by 196.5%.”

“During the period, we also completed our initial public offering (the “IPO”). Our ordinary shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 8, 2025, marking an important milestone that strengthened our financial position and enhanced our access to capital. In addition, on the operation side, we secured a new order from PSA Corporation Limited and completed a project handover to Bachy Soletanche Singapore Pte. Ltd for deployment in the Cross Island Line project, further strengthening our market position and partnerships.”

“Looking ahead, we will continue to expand our equipment offerings and support major infrastructure programs in Singapore, especially in alignment with the Singapore government’s efforts to develop a more sustainable land transport sector. We also plan to deepen collaboration with strategic partners, while enhancing our value-added engineering solutions to capture long-term growth opportunities. We remain confident in our ability to sustain growth and deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were S$76.2 million (US$59.2 million) for fiscal year 2025, an increase of 30.2% from S$58.5 million for fiscal year 2024.

  • Sales of heavy equipment and parts were S$61.2 million (US$47.6 million) for fiscal year 2025, an increase of 33.8% from S$45.8 million for fiscal year 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher demand because of new projects started such as Changi airport terminal 5, Marina Bay Sands expansion and cross-island MRT line coupled with the downtown MRT line extension.
  • Engineering consultancy service income remained stable at S$2.2 million (US$1.7 million) for fiscal year 2025 and fiscal year 2024 respectively. Despite this stable trend, project income decreased by approximately S$0.5 million to S$0.1 million (US$0.1 million) for fiscal year 2025 from approximately S$0.6 million for fiscal year 2024 as the project was completed in early of the year. The shortfall of the project income was replaced by an increase in transport and service income.
  • Rental income was S$12.8 million (US$9.9 million) for fiscal year 2025, an increase of 21.1% from S$10.5 million for fiscal year 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to higher rental demands as explained earlier under the sales of heavy equipment and parts.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was S$57.6 million (US$44.8 million) for fiscal year 2025, an increase of 20.3% from S$47.8 million for fiscal year 2024.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was S$18.6 million (US$14.5 million) for fiscal year 2025, an increase of 74.7% from S$10.7 million for fiscal year 2024.

Gross margin was 24.4% for fiscal year 2025, an increase of 6.2 percentage points from 18.2% for fiscal year 2024.

  • Gross profit margin for sales of heavy equipment and parts was 15.2% for fiscal year 2025, an increase of 5.9 percentage points from 9.3% for fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly due to high product mix and margin as a result of higher customer demand.
  • Gross profit margin for engineering consultancy service income was 71.5% for fiscal year 2025, an increase of 36.7 percentage points from 34.8% for fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly due to the absence of lower project margin in the current periods as it was completed in 3rd quarter of 2024.
  • Gross profit margin for rental income was 60.8% for fiscal year 2025, an increase of 7.5 percentage points from 53.3% for fiscal year 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to lower operating costs as a result of using the Company’s own equipment for the rental business rather than rent from third parties.

Selling and Distribution Expenses

Selling and distribution expenses were S$0.8 million (US$0.6 million) for fiscal year 2025, an increase of 19.7% from S$0.6 million for fiscal year 2024. The increment was mainly due to increase in staff commission as a result of higher sales.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were S$10.7 million (US$8.3 million) for fiscal year 2025, an increase of 47.6% from S$7.2 million for fiscal year 2024. The increase was mainly due to the increase in the group audit fee, consultancy fee, depreciation for the right-of-use assets, directors fees, provision for doubtful debts, staff costs and IPO expenses cannot be capitalized.

Total Other Loss, Net

Net total other losses were S$0.1 million (US$0.1 million) for fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 85.2% from S$0.2 million for fiscal year 2024. The decrease was mainly due to: (i) decrease in interest income of approximately S$0.3 million due to lower finance leases taken up; (ii) decrease in government grant collection of approximately S$0.1 million as most of the funding were ended; and (iii) offset by exchange gain of approximately S$0.1 million, lower loss on disposal of plant & equipment of approximately S$0.1 million and increase in income received for renting out accessories and parts and higher service income of approximately S$0.3 million.

Net Income

Net income was S$5.6 million (US$4.3 million) for fiscal year 2025, an increase of 196.5% from S$1.9 million for fiscal year 2024.

Basic and Diluted Income per Share

Basic and diluted income per share was S$0.20 (US$0.15) for fiscal year 2025, compared to S$0.07 for fiscal year 2024.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of S$10.7 million (US$8.3 million), compared to S$0.7 million as of December 31, 2024, strengthening its financial position following its successful IPO.

Net cash provided by operating activities was S$26.2 million (US$20.4 million) for fiscal year 2025, compared to S$5.0 million for fiscal year 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities was S$16.5 million (US$12.9 million) for fiscal year 2025, compared to S$8.7 million for fiscal year 2024.

Net cash provided by financing activities was S$0.3 million (US$0.2 million) for fiscal year 2025, compared to S$2.1 million for fiscal year 2024.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain Singapore dollar amounts into U.S. dollars for the convenience of the reader. Translations of amounts from Singapore dollars into U.S. dollars have been made at the exchange rate of US$0.7777 = S$1.00, which is the exchange rate on December 31, 2025, as set forth in the statistical release of the Federal Reserve System on January 6, 2026.

About Ten-League International Holdings Limited

Ten-League International Holdings Limited is a Singapore-based provider of turnkey project solutions. The Company’s business primarily consists of sales of heavy equipment and parts, heavy equipment rental and provision of engineering consultancy services to port, construction, civil engineering and underground foundation industries. The equipment is organized into four categories based on their functions and application scenarios: foundation equipment, hoist equipment, excavation equipment and port machinery. The Company also provides value-added engineering solutions under engineering consultancy services with the aim to address potential safety issues, enhance reliability and productivity and allow for customers to evaluate the performance of the equipment, the quality of the work completed and the progress of their projects. Ten-League’s mission is to provide high-quality equipment, value-added engineering solutions as well as maintenance and repair through continuous adaptation and application of new technologies. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.ten-league.com.sg/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “should”, “seek”, “estimate”, “will”, “aim” and “anticipate” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company’s Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ten-League International Holdings Limited
Investor Relations Department
Email: ir@ten-league.com.sg

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1 646-932-7242
Email: investors@ascent-ir.com

 
TEN-LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amount in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
            
    As of Dec 31,  As of Dec 31,  As of Dec 31, 
  Note 2024  2025  2025 
     S$’000   S$’000   US$’000 
             (Note 2(d)) 
ASSETS              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents    686   10,684   8,309 
Accounts receivable, net 4  16,257   14,410   11,206 
Contract assets    -   79   61 
Inventories, net 5  18,620   15,761   12,257 
Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 6  1,808   2,996   2,330 
Deferred IPO expenses    1,901   -   - 
Total current assets    39,272   43,930   34,163 
               
Non-current assets:              
Plant and equipment, net 7  30,233   33,137   25,769 
Right-of-use assets 8  1,199   11   9 
Other receivables 6  343   304   236 
Total non-current assets    31,775   33,452   26,014 
               
TOTAL ASSETS    71,047   77,382   60,177 
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9  12,136   11,488   8,934 
Amounts due to related parties 10  12,930   14,472   11,254 
Bank borrowings 11  23,333   16,953   13,184 
Lease liabilities 12  7,421   6,606   5,137 
Income tax payable    127   993   772 
Total current liabilities    55,947   50,512   39,281 
               
Long-term liabilities:              
Lease liabilities 12  6,865   7,558   5,878 
Deferred tax liabilities 13  2,017   2,613   2,032 
Total long-term liabilities    8,882   10,171   7,910 
               
TOTAL LIABILITIES    64,829   60,683   47,191 
               
Commitments and contingencies (Note 19)    -   -   - 
               
Shareholders’ equity              
Ordinary share, par value US$0.000025, 20,000,000,000 shares authorized, 27,796,502 and 29,404,342 ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 an December 31, 2025, respectively** 14  -*  -*  * 
Additional paid-in capital    883   5,778   4,493 
Retained earnings    5,335   10,921   8,493 
Accumulated other comprehensive income    -   -*  -*
Total shareholders’ equity    6,218   16,699   12,986 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY    71,047   77,382   60,177 


* – denotes amount less than $’000.
   
** – Retrospectively presented for the effect of pro rata share allotment, 1-for-40 forward split and share surrender in preparation of the Company’s initial public offering.
   


 
TEN-LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amount in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
      
    Year ended December 31, 
  Note 2023  2024  2025  2025 
    S$’000  S$’000  S$’000  US$’000 
                (Note 2(d)) 
Revenues, net 3,15  72,782   58,496   76,178   59,241 
                   
Cost of revenue    (57,000)  (47,838)  (57,562)  (44,764)
                   
Gross profit    15,782   10,658   18,616   14,477 
                   
Operating cost and expenses:                  
Selling and distribution    (729)  (635)  (760)  (591)
General and administrative    (6,856)  (7,226)  (10,666)  (8,295)
Total operating cost and expenses    (7,585)  (7,861)  (11,426)  (8,886)
                   
Profit from operations    8,197   2,797   7,190   5,591 
                   
Other income (expense):                  
Gain from disposal of right-of-use assets    55   -   -   - 
Loss from disposal of plant and equipment    -   (126)  (30)  (23)
Interest income    34   616   266   207 
Interest expense    (822)  (949)  (880)  (684)
Government grant    41   139   8   6 
Write back of allowance for credit loss, net    66   26   -   - 
Write back of allowance for inventories obsolescence    168   19   -   - 
Exchange gain    143   9   105   82 
Other income    244   84   504   392 
Total other loss, net    (71)  (182)  (27)  (20)
                   
Income before income taxes    8,126   2,615   7,163   5,571 
                   
Income tax expense 16  (1,046)  (731)  (1,577)  (1,226)
                   
NET INCOME    7,080   1,884   5,586   4,345 
                   
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME                  
Foreign currency translation adjustments    -   -   -*  -*
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME    7,080   1,884   5,586   4,345 
                   
Earnings per share                  
Basic and diluted    0.25   0.07   0.20   0.15 
                   
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding                  
Basic and diluted**    27,796,502   27,796,502   28,571,789   28,571,789 


* – denotes amount less than $’000.
** Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing net income for the period, net of tax, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the financial period. The basic and diluted earnings per share are the same as there were no other outstanding convertibles or other dilutive equity instruments.
   


 
TEN-LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amount in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
    
  Year ended December 31, 
  2023  2024  2025  2025 
  S$’000  S$’000  S$’000  US$’000 
           (Note 2(d)) 
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net income  7,080   1,884   5,586   4,345 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities                
Depreciation of plant and equipment  3,729   4,236   4,661   3,625 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets  396   891   1,188   924 
(Gain)/Loss on disposal of plant and equipment  (761)  126   30   23 
Gain on de-recognition of right-of-use assets  (51)  -   -   - 
Reversal of allowance for inventories obsolescence  -   (19)  -   - 
                 
Change in working capital:                
Accounts receivable  (9,395)  5,440   1,056   821 
Contract assets  (2,784)  2,784   (79)  (61)
Inventories**  867   (8,891)  11,430   8,889 
Related parties  (2,024)  (1,087)  1,542   1,199 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  (3,383)  (605)  (647)  (503)
Income tax payable  (219)  (181)  866   673 
Deferred tax liabilities  725   431   596   463 
Net cash provided by operating activities  (5,820)  5,009   26,229   20,398 
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Proceeds from disposal of plant and equipment  8,896   3,405   47   37 
Repayment from finance lease receivables  349   675   630   490 
Purchase of plant and equipment**  (12,382)  (12,817)  (17,201)  (13,377)
Net cash used in investing activities  (3,137)  (8,737)  (16,524)  (12,850)
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Proceeds from bank borrowings  14,668   14,654   4,003   3,113 
Deferred IPO expenses  (1,196)  (705)  (1,436)  (1,117)
Repayment of bank borrowings  (266)  (266)  -   - 
Principal repayment of lease liabilities  (7,482)  (10,741)  (9,296)  (7,229)
Proceed from issuance of new shares  -   -   8,232   6,402 
Payment of deferred financing costs  (405)  (868)  (1,210)  (941)
Net cash provided by financing activities  5,319   2,074   293   228 
                 
Effect on exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents  -   -   -   31 
                 
Net change in cash and cash equivalent  (3,638)  (1,654)  9,998   7,807 
                 
BEGINNING OF PERIOD  5,978   2,340   686   502 
                 
END OF PERIOD  2,340   686   10,684   8,309 
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:                
Cash paid for income taxes  540   481   115   89 
Cash paid for interest  822   949   880   684 
Cash received from finance lease receivable interest  (34)  (621)  (265)  (206)
Operating lease asset obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations  -   2,082   -   - 


** There is a transfer of S$9.6 million (2024: S$7.9 million) from plant and equipment to inventories.
   



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