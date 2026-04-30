Swarmer Announces Date for First Quarter 2026 Results and Business Updates

AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swarmer, Inc (“Swarmer”) (Nasdaq: SWMR), a drone autonomy software company which has supported more than 100,000 real-world combat missions in Ukraine since April 2024, will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Swarmer management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. PT)

Toll-Free Number: 877-407-6184

International Number: +1 201-389-0877

Webcast: Register and Join

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for webcast replay here.

About Swarmer

Swarmer™ is a defense technology company that specializes in vendor-agnostic technologies that address critical operational challenges faced by modern military forces. Swarmer’s primary mission areas include autonomous swarm coordination, multi-domain unmanned systems integration, AI-powered collaborative autonomy, and command and control software for distributed operations. The company’s primary customer base consists of drone manufacturers who license Swarmer’s software for integration with their hardware platforms. Swarmer’s technology has been rigorously validated in real-world kinetic environments and was first deployed in combat operations in Ukraine in April 2024. Since then, it has completed more than 100,000 combat missions, generating terabytes of proprietary data that informs its machine-learning models and enables the replication of advanced pilot performance at scale. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Swarmer has offices in the U.S, Ukraine, Poland and Estonia.

Investor Relations Contact: SWMR@gateway-grp.com